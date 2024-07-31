Tyler Erb Collects $15,000 XR Super Series Win at Davenport

- Advertisement -

37th annual USA Nationals on Deck

ST. MARY.S, Ohio (07/30/24) – Tyler Erb opened a busy week of racing last Monday at Davenport Speedway, where he raced to his first-career XR Super Series win, which was worth $15,000 with his Bulk Material Lift / Anthony’s Pizza No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports / Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / First Class Septic / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“The week started get with a win at Davenport (Speedway), but from there things just didn’t fall our way from rainouts to mechanical issues to being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Erb said. “It’s hard to get too down though because we’ve been having an awesome year. One tough weekend doesn’t define our team. We’re going through everything and getting ready to rock this weekend at Cedar Lake (Speedway).”

Best Performance Motorsports and Tyler Erb invaded Davenport (Iowa) Speedway last Monday to compete in the XR Super Series-sanctioned Davenport Deal.

Joining 34 Late Models, Tyler backed up the fastest qualifying lap in his group with a heat race victory. Starting on the pole for the feature, Erb withstood late challengers after a lap-35 caution to claim his 15th win of the season and the $15,000 top prize. He finished 0.938 seconds ahead of Hudson O’Neal with Bobby Pierce joining the podium.

After Tuesday’s Davenport Deal finale fell to wet weather, Erb resumed action on Wednesday at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway with the Castrol FloRacing Night in America-sanctioned One for the Road. Following a fifth-place heat race finish, Tyler retired on the fourth lap of his B-Main with a mechanical failure.

With the 34th annual Prairie Dirt Classic kicking off on Friday, Tyler got buried in his time trial session but was able to rally with a strong run in his 25-lap preliminary feature. Starting 14th on the grid, Erb passed eight cars to finish sixth.

His bid for the $50,000-to-win Prairie Dirt Classic drew to an early close on Saturday after getting crowded into the wall by another competitor in his consolation race.

Full results from the events can be found at www.XRSuperSeries.com, www.FloSeries.com, and www.WoOLMS.com.

The team is now ready to roll into Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wisc.) for this weekend’s 37th annual USA Nationals. The World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series weekend includes $6,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

Best Performance Motorsports and Tyler Erb would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include: First Class Septic, Roberts Bee Company, Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors, Bulk Material Lift, Anthony’s Pizza, Sani-Weld Inc., Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Race Ranch, Go Lithium, Allstar Performance, Precision Racing Components, PRO FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Farm of Marcelles, Day Motorsports, Doyle Edwards Trucking, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wiles Drive Shafts, Simpson Race Products, Weld Racing, Performance Rod & Custom, Powers Performance, Heath Lawson Photography, Swift Springs, Walker Performance Filtration, Outerwears, Strange Engineering, Rocket Chassis, Central Coast Tires, R&R Design, KBC Graphics and MyRacePass.com Website & Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Best Performance Motorsports please visit the team website at www.BestPerformanceMotorsports.com and www.TylerErb.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/bestperformancemotorsports/, www.twitter.com/BPMotorsports1.