Cade Dillard Registers Davenport Deal $2,000 Victory

37th annual USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway Starts Tonight



ROBELINE, La. (08/01/24) – Cade Dillard drove his S&S Fishing & Rental Inc. / Johnsville Company No. 97 Joel’s Auto Sales / Krohn Farms / CDR Race Car / Durham Racing Engine Modified to a $2,000 victory last Monday at Davenport Speedway.

The victory was his eighth of the year.

Bringing out his Super Late Model and Modified at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway, Cade Dillard joined the XR Super Series and ONUM Dirt Modifieds on Monday afternoon for the two-night Davenport Deal.

With 35 Late Models signed in, Dillard charged from third-to-first in his heat race to earn a second-row starting spot for the $15,000-to-win feature. Cade ran third until he stumbled into mechanical issues which ended his night. Starting 11th in the 30-lap Modified main event, Cade quickly picked through his competitors and took the lead on lap 12. Dillard maintained the point throughout the final 18 circuits to secure the $2,000 payday over Brian Ruhlman and Jim Chisholm.

Tuesday’s event at the facility was cancelled because of heavy rain showers.

Before the highly-anticipated Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway, Dillard was among 65 FloRacing Night in America entries for the $20,000-to-win One for the Road on Wednesday.

Laying down the third-quickest lap in his stacked qualifying group, Cade ran second in his heat race before falling to 15th in the 50-lap feature.

With the World of Outlaws in charge of the remainder of the weekend for the 34th annual Prairie Dirt Classic, Dillard did not make a solid lap in qualifying and was collected in an accident in his preliminary feature, which prevented him from transferring to the feature.

Taking a provisional for the 100-lap main event, Cade made up 13 positions to finish 12th in the Prairie Dirt Classic.

Dillard sits fourth in the latest WoO standings.

Full results from the week can be found at www.XRSuperSeries.com, www.FloSeries.com, and www.WoOLMS.com.

World of Outlaws competition for Cade Dillard continues on Thursday through Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wisc.) at the 37th annual USA Nationals. The weekend includes $6,000-to-win preliminary programs on Thursday and Friday followed by a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

Cade Dillard Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include S&S Fishing & Rental, Krohn Farms, Joel’s Auto Sales, Strength Roofing & Siding, Johnsville Company Inc., Jody’s Oilfield Service, Bryan Cook Trucks, Hoosier Racing Tire, Lonestar Equipment & Repair, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Longhorn Race Cars, Nichols Stores, Production Jars, Supreme Vinyl Works, Wehrs Machine & Racing Production, Fast Shafts, Champion Brand Hi-Tech Lubricants, Schoenfeld Headers, Vahlco Wheels, Day Motorsports, Hyperco, Clements Racing Engines, VP Racing Fuel, MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Cade Dillard, please visit www.CadeDillard.com