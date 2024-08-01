Dennis Erb, Jr. Grabs Top Five in Prairie Dirt Showdown Feature; USA Nationals Ahead

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing was in action at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois from July 24-27. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series kicked off the big stretch of racing at #FALS on Wednesday night with a $20,000 to win shootout. Dennis Erb, Jr. ran fourth in his heat race prior to grabbing the second transfer spot through his B-Main. After rolling off from the outside of the eleventh row in the 50-lap main event, Dennis was able to improve eleven positions on his way to a solid eleventh place effort.

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series then roared into the 1/4-mile facility in the Land of Lincoln over the weekend to preside over the 34th Annual Prairie Dirt Classic. In Friday’s preliminary program with 78 cars on hand, Dennis laid down the second quickest lap in Group B during the qualifying session before placing fifth in his 25-lap Prairie Dirt Showdown feature behind only $5,000 winner Jason Feger, Chris Simpson, Tyler Bruening, and Dustin Sorensen.

After securing a B-Main triumph in front of a standing-room-only crowd on Saturday evening, Dennis started the 100-lap crown jewel headliner from the inside of the ninth row. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then moved forward during the course of the $50,000 to win Prairie Dirt Classic and was eventually credited with an eleventh place performance. Complete results from each of these three races can be found online at www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Next up for the #28 team will be the 37th edition of the USA Nationals at the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin. A pair of $6,000 to win preliminary shows will get the extended weekend started on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2. The 100-lap USA Nationals on Saturday evening, August 3 will once again shell out a $50,000 first place prize. Dennis comes into the World of Outlaws Late Model Series special eighth in the latest version of the heated point standings. More information can be accessed online at www.woolms.com or watch every lap from CLS live on DIRTVision.

