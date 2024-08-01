HomeDirt Late Model NewsThursday USA Nationals Postponement Creates Double Feature Friday, Crown Jewel Saturday Finale

Thursday USA Nationals Postponement Creates Double Feature Friday, Crown Jewel Saturday Finale

NEW RICHMOND, WI (August 1, 2024) – After torrential overnight and morning showers on Thursday at Cedar Lake Speedway, track crews worked diligently to get the facility ready for racing conditions. However, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and track officials determined in the best interests of driver safety and fan experience to postpone the first night of the 37th Annual USA Nationals to Friday, Aug. 2.

This sets up a double program on Friday, which will still see drivers collect points from both programs to lock the top-16 point earners into Saturday’s 100-lap, $50,000-to-win main event.

The rest of the field will move to Saturday’s Last Chance Showdowns to give drivers one final opportunity to clinch a spot in Saturday’s 100-lap crown jewel Feature. The top-16 will split into two Dash races to set the lineup for Saturday’s Feature.

Friday’s grandstand gates will open at 12:00 p.m. (CT), with Hot Laps starting at 1:30 p.m. After the conclusion of the first Feature, the grandstands and pits will be swept with the second program to follow.

For ticketing information about Thursday’s event, visit Cedar Lake Speedway’s website at cedarlakespeedway.com, or visit their Facebook page HERE.

New Berlin, IL driver Brandon Sheppard currently leads the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models standings with Mooresville, NC sophomore standout Nick Hoffman trailing him by 26 points leading into the Wisconsin crown jewel event.

For more information about the upcoming events in the 2024 World of Outlaws CASE Late Models season, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap of the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models season live on DIRTVision.

