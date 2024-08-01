Tyler Worley Set to Battle USMTS Foes in Show-Me Shootout at Wheatland

HomeMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayTyler Worley Set to Battle USMTS Foes in Show-Me Shootout at Wheatland

Tyler Worley
(SAINTE GENEVIEVE, MISSOURI) As a former crew chief for Rodney Sanders Racing, Tyler Worley is no stranger to the Summit United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) scene. For the first time; however, Tyler is set to jump behind the wheel and battle the cars and stars of the USMTS tour. The 2023 USMTS Crew Chief of the Year will pilot his own #66 MB Customs / Mullins Race Engines machine on August 2-3 in the 15th edition of the ‘Show-Me Shootout’ at the state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri.

A $5,000 top prize will be up for grabs on Friday night in the weekend opener at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks,” while Saturday evening’s program will once again boast a $5,000 payday. Ironically, Rodney Sanders is the defending winner of the ‘Show-Me Shootout’ and Tyler will be looking to celebrate once again in Wheatland victory lane – this time as a driver. If you can’t make it to Lucas Oil Speedway this weekend, watch every lap LIVE on RacinDirt.TV or keep up on www.usmts.com.

After being out of the cockpit of a race car since last October, Tyler debuted his Open Wheel Modified in early July in a doubleheader at Adams County Speedway in Quincy, Illinois and Federated Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri. At Quincy on July 5, Tyler ran fourth in his heat race prior to picking off a trio of competitors during the 45-lap DIRTcar Modified feature to finish in the ninth position. A night later at Pevely on July 6, the Sainte Genevieve, Missouri ace advanced to third in his heat race before nabbing an impressive runner-up performance in the 20-lap headliner, as he trailed only victor Kenny Wallace at the unfurling of the checkered flag.

Tyler Worley Racing would like to thank all of their sponsors and supporters including: ARMI, Carla’s Cafe, Erlinger Crane Service, Premier Door Company, Bear Graphix, The Point Bar, Sanitation Resources, Dwayne Doza Auto Body & Auto Sales, Jackson Industries, MB Customs, and Mullins Race Engines. Follow Tyler and his #66 team all year long across social media platforms at Tyler Worley Racing on Facebook, @TylerWorley66 on X, and @tyler.worley66 on Instagram.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications, Inc.

www.DelphCommunications.com

