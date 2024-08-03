Karter Sarff Sets Sail with POWRi National Midgets and Xtreme Victory at I-55

- Advertisement -

Pevely, MO. (8/2/24) Karter Sarff would lead all twenty-five laps of Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway caution-free racing to earn his fifth career feature win with the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, on Friday Night’s Prelude to the Ironman 55 in exhilarating action.

Early on-track excitement with twenty-four entries to the POWRi National Midgets, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, would find Karter Sarff start the action off with a quick-time in group hot-lap qualifying with a time of 12.768-second as Gavin Miller, Ryan Timms, and Ashton Torgerson would each notch heat racing victories.

Setting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Gavin Miller roll an invert of four to set Karter Sarff and Ryan Timms on the front row leading the field as the green flag flew with Karter Sarff gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Hayden Reinbold, Ryan Timms, Gavin Miller, and Ashton Torgerson battled inside the early top five.

Spreading out the leading position early, Karter Sarff would set the pace of the feature with Hayden Reinbold and Ryan Timms battling closely for the runner-up positioning with Gavin Miller, and Zach Daum keeping close within the top five as Ashton Torgerson, Mitchell Davis, Shannon McQueen, Cannon McIntosh, and Corbin Rueschenberg all ran inside the top ten.

Hitting the mid-point of the feature with Karter Sarff still leading, Ryan Timms would take over second as Hayden Reinbold, Zach Daum, Ashton Torgerson, and Gavin Miller kept within one second of the lead in an outstanding battle within the top set of competitors.

Hitting heavy lap traffic in the final five laps, Karter Sarff would not be denied in gaining his second seasonal victory with Ryan Timms closing late to finish the runner-up as Hayden Reinbold finalized the podium placements in a hard-fought feature.

“I feel like we have a special feel for this place, and it’s become one of my favorite places to come,” said the celebratory Karter Sarff in the I-55 Raceway winner’s circle. Adding, “I was just focused on hitting my marks, about halfway through I felt myself starting to struggle but then I found my marks better and was able to clear my head.”

Flying through the field would find Zach Daum finish fourth with Ashton Torgerson rounding out the POWRi National Midget League, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, top-five finishers at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in support of the Ironman 55.

POWRi National Midgets & Xtreme | Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway | 8/2/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Group Qualifying Time: 21K-Karter Sarff(12.768)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 67K-Ashton Torgerson

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 97-Gavin Miller

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg(+8)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]; 2. 67-Ryan Timms[2]; 3. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]; 4. 7U-Zach Daum[7]; 5. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[5]; 6. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[12]; 7. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 8. 7-Shannon McQueen[10]; 9. 56D-Mitchell Davis[6]; 10. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[18]; 11. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[11]; 12. 71-Jade Avedisian[9]; 13. 55-Trevor Cline[13]; 14. 14S-Tyler Edwards[16]; 15. 5U-Peter Smith[15]; 16. 50-Daniel Adler[14]; 17. 98-Gunnar Setser[21]; 18. 40-Chase McDermand[24]; 19. 51B-Joe B Miller[17]; 20. 72J-Sam Johnson[19]; 21. 77-Joe Wirth[8]; 22. 44-Branigan Roark[22]; 23. 66-Jayden Clay[23]; 24. 33-Jacob McFarlin[20].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 2. 56D-Mitchell Davis[2]; 3. 71-Jade Avedisian[6]; 4. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[5]; 5. 5U-Peter Smith[1]; 6. 50-Daniel Adler[3]; 7. 40-Chase McDermand[8]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark[7].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum[1]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 5. 14S-Tyler Edwards[5]; 6. 55-Trevor Cline[3]; 7. 72J-Sam Johnson[8]; 8. 98-Gunnar Setser[7].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[4]; 3. 77-Joe Wirth[2]; 4. 7-Shannon McQueen[3]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 7. 33-Jacob McFarlin[7]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay[8].

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.018[2]; 2. 50-Daniel Adler, 00:13.024[1]; 3. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.045[8]; 4. 5U-Peter Smith, 00:13.078[4]; 5. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:13.111[7]; 6. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:13.351[6]; 7. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:13.357[3]; 8. (DNS) 40-Chase McDermand.

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:12.768[2]; 2. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:12.929[7]; 3. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:12.934[8]; 4. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:12.995[4]; 5. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 00:13.134[1]; 6. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.169[6]; 7. 98-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.234[3]; 8. 72J-Sam Johnson, 00:13.351[5].

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:12.833[4]; 2. 7-Shannon McQueen, 00:12.986[7]; 3. 77-Joe Wirth, 00:13.048[6]; 4. 67K-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.125[1]; 5. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.173[2]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.461[5]; 7. 33-Jacob McFarlin, 00:13.661[8]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:13.777[3].

Hot Laps 1: 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:12.886[5]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.069[2]; 3. 50-Daniel Adler, 00:13.161[1]; 4. 56D-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.177[8]; 5. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:13.192[7]; 6. 5U-Peter Smith, 00:13.249[4]; 7. 71-Jade Avedisian, 00:13.328[6]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:13.669[3].

Hot Laps 2: 1. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:12.908[2]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:13.069[4]; 3. 55-Trevor Cline, 00:13.114[7]; 4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.153[6]; 5. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:13.279[8]; 6. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 00:13.279[1]; 7. 98-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.302[3]; 8. 72J-Sam Johnson, 00:13.354[5].

Hot Laps 3: 1. 7-Shannon McQueen, 00:13.037[7]; 2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.118[4]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.342[5]; 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.371[2]; 5. 77-Joe Wirth, 00:13.478[6]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:13.707[3]; 7. 67K-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.752[1]; 8. 33-Jacob McFarlin, 00:13.840[8].

More information about the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.