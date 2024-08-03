Payton Freeman Capitalizes on Horton’s Misfortune to Nab First Career Southern Nationals Victory at EAMS

- Advertisement -

(PHENIX CITY, ALABAMA) Payton Freeman secured his first career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco victory on Friday night at the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama! After timing in fifth quickest overall during the qualifying session to earn the inside of the third row for the start of the 40-lap feature event, Payton methodically worked his way to the second spot in the running order and was in position to take advantage of race leader Austin Horton’s misfortune to inherit the point on lap 34. The Commerce, Georgia ace then led the final seven circuits around the high-banked oval to claim the $7,553 top prize in the rescheduled contest that was nixed by rain back on July 19.

Local star Dalton Cook moved up to grab the runner-up spot and $3,500, as he trailed winner Freeman by 0.833 seconds at the unfurling of the checkered flag. Outside pole sitter Kenny Collins, who led the opening ten laps of the feature, rounded out the podium in third. Spencer Hughes picked off two competitors to finish in the fourth position, while first-time EAMS visitor David Breazeale passed a trio of cars to nab the final spot inside of the top five.

“Man, we really needed this (win) more than a lot of people know,” quoted an excited Freeman in Schaeffer’s Oil Victory Lane. “We haven’t gotten to race a ton this year, but every time I feel like we’ve raced, we’ve been really competitive and in contention to win races. These Ray Cook races… man, they are hard to win. It’s hard to believe this is my first one, but hopefully it’s the first of many. I have to thank all of my great sponsors and supporters for making this victory possible!”

Payton Freeman’s #F1 Rocket Chassis was powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and was sponsored in part by Coltman Farms Racing, Freeman Plumbing, Shelton Trucking, Georgia Recycling Group, Rod Roberts Trucking, Ed Colley Grading, W.B. Curbow Construction, Boswell Oil Company, VP Racing Fuels, GW Performance, Integra Shocks, MPM Marketing, Stilo, Earnhardt Technologies Group, and Collins Signs.

A total of 22 Super Late Model competitors converged at East Alabama Motor Speedway on Friday for the eighth race of the year for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series. Local ace Montana Dudley was quick early on in the evening, as he laid down the fastest time in both Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps and in FK Rod Ends qualifying. His lap of 14.166 seconds during time trials locked him into the pole position for the 40-lap main event, as the feature field was set solely through qualifying.

Only two caution flags slowed the hectic pace at EAMS. The first yellow was thrown on lap 17 for Mark Clifton, who went off the track in turn three. The final caution was for leader Austin Horton on lap 33. The Whitesburg, Georgia hotshoe led a race-high 23 circuits, but unfortunately got into the front stretch wall briefly and ultimately drove off the track in turn two with a broken wheel and a flat right front tire. Thirteen drivers finished on the lead lap of the race, which lasted only eighteen minutes in length.

The final Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco shootout of the season will take place on Saturday, August 3 at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia. The annual ‘Roscoe Smith Classic,’ which was originally set for July 18 and postponed by rain, will shell out a $7,544 winner’s check in honor of the great Roscoe Smith.

The Red Clay 602 Late Model, Charger, Hobby, and Hot Shot classes will be joining the ground-pounding Super Late Models at Senoia Raceway. The pit gates will swing open at 3:00pm and the grandstands will open for fans starting at 5:00pm. The Drivers Meeting is set for 5:30pm, Hot Laps will get underway at 6:00pm, and racing action is slated to start around 7:00pm. Previous Southern Nationals winners at Senoia include: Donald McIntosh (’17), Brandon Overton (’20), Carson Ferguson (’22), and Ashton Winger (’23).

Adult general admission is $20.00, while kids ages 12 and under will be allowed into the stands for FREE. Pit passes will be $35.00 for adults, $20.00 for kids ages 6-12, and FREE for young children ages 5 and under. Wristbands and tickets from the rain-out on July 18 will be honored for either this event on August 3 or the program at Senoia on August 10. Senoia Raceway is located at 171 Brown Road in Senoia, GA 30276. More information can be found by calling 770-599-6161 or by accessing www.senoiaraceway1969.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 8 Race Summary

Friday, August 2, 2024

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, Alabama

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

1. (5) Payton Freeman $7,553

2. (3) Dalton Cook $3,500

3. (2) Kenny Collins $2,000

4. (6) Spencer Hughes $1,500

5. (8) David Breazeale $1,200

6. (11) Dylan Knowles $900

7. (9) Mark Whitener $700

8. (7) Dennis Hale $650

9. (14) Jordy Nipper $600

10. (19) Haiden Cowan $575

11. (15) Bo Slay $550

12. (10) Gavin Cowan $540

13. (12) Allen Styck $530

14. (21) Hadley Greene $520

15. (22) Wesley Scott $510

16. (4) Austin Horton $500

17. (16) Will Roland $500

18. (17) JR Moseley $500

19. (1) Montana Dudley $500

20. (13) Dillon Tidmore $500

21. (18) Mark Clifton $500

22. (20) Jake Rainey $500

Entries: 22

Lap Leaders: Kenny Collins (Laps 1-10), Austin Horton (Laps 11-33), Payton Freeman (Laps 34-40)

20th Anniversary Lap 20 Leader: Austin Horton ($200 Bonus)

DirtCarLift.com Caution Flags: 2

Spring Pro Precision Equipment Hot Laps:

Smashing the Clock Award: Montana Dudley 13.969

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Montana Dudley 14.166

Qualifying – 1. 55-Montana Dudley, 00:14.166[22]; 2. 1C-Kenny Collins, 00:14.429[5]; 3. 44D-Dalton Cook, 00:14.501[15]; 4. 16H-Austin Horton, 00:14.526[12]; 5. F1-Payton Freeman, 00:14.550[3]; 6. 19M-Spencer Hughes, 00:14.595[11]; 7. 888-Dennis Hale, 00:14.618[19]; 8. 54-David Breazeale, 00:14.697[4]; 9. 5-Mark Whitener, 00:14.709[10]; 10. 219-Gavin Cowan, 00:14.711[2]; 11. 66K-Dylan Knowles, 00:14.715[9]; 12. 11-Allen Styck, 00:14.799[20]; 13. 38T-Dillon Tidmore, 00:14.829[14]; 14. 1N-Jordy Nipper, 00:14.870[13]; 15. 2S-Bo Slay, 00:14.941[8]; 16. 22-Will Roland, 00:14.958[7]; 17. 99-JR Moseley, 00:15.125[21]; 18. 11C-Mark Clifton, 00:15.164[6]; 19. 14-Haiden Cowan, 00:15.449[16]; 20. 87-Jake Rainey, 00:15.598[1]; 21. 2-Hadley Greene, 00:15.976[17]; 22. 16S-Wesley Scott, 00:16.648[18]

Final Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Donald McIntosh – 1158 – $10,053

2. Cory Hedgecock – 1148 – $5,053

3. Gavin Cowan [R] – 1106 – $4,053

4. Benji Hicks – 1102 – $2,053

5. Stacy Boles – 1016

6. Dale McDowell – 992

7. Mike Benedum – 920

8. Chris Madden – 728

9. Brandon Overton – 544

10. Ricky Weiss – 534

* Drivers dropped their worst race following the point finale at Tazewell