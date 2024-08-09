Phillips, Junghans top twin 22-lappers in USMTS Grant Junghans Memorial opener

- Advertisement -

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt rolled into the Lakeside Speedway on Thursday for the 7th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial and ended the night with Terry Phillips and Chase Junghans in Victory Fuel Victory Lane.

In a new twist this year, two feature races were contested with each paying $2,222 to win and paid completely in $2 bills.

Terry Phillips led all but the first lap and held a significant margin of over the field until Kyle Strickler pulled alongside on the final lap to make things interesting.

Nonetheless, the 58-year-old from Springfield, Mo., fended off the attacks from ‘The Highside Tickler’ to collect the win with Gary Christian, Jim Chisholm and Jason Hughes rounding out the top five.

Tanner Mullens led the opening lap of the second 22-lap feature, but that was the end of his reign as Chase Junghans snatched the lead away on the next lap and then dominated the rest of the way.

The former USMTS regular and younger brother of Grant Junghans, Chase crossed the finish line with a whopping 6.105-secon margin of victory over Tyler Wolff.

Mullens held on for the third spot while Wednesday’s winner at the Beatrice Speedway, Jake O’Neil bested Alex Williamson for fourth place money.

Five figures Friday: The USMTS returns Friday for the 8th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial and $12,002 to win and no less than $1,002 to start the main event for licensed drivers.

Last year’s race at the Lakeside Speedway was rained out, hence the doubleheader this year. The event will award points in the Mel Hambelton Racing USMTS Central Region.

USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods will round out the three-division program each night.

Entry fees, spectator tickets and pit pass sales will benefit the Grant Junghans Memorial Fund which supports research and funding for childhood cancer research.

The Lakeside Speedway is a high-banked 4/10-mile dirt oval located 1 west of I-435 (exit 18) on SR 5 (northwest of Kansas City) to 5615 Wolcott Dr, Kansas City, KS 66109.

Check out USMTS.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe for free to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.

With live and on-demand coverage of every USMTS event plus exclusive interviews, instant replays, multiple camera angles and more, subscribe to RacinDirt for live streaming on all of your devices.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

Mel Hambelton Racing USMTS Central Region

7th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial

Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via draw. All drivers advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main lined up head-up by passing points.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (2) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (4) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (7) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

4. (6) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (5) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (9) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

8. (8) 42 Sam Florence, Lathrop, Mo.

9. (3) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (2) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

2. (9) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

3. (3) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (6) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

7. (7) 75G Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek, Mo.

8. (8) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

9 . (1) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (2) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

4. (6) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

5. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

6. (3) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

7. (9) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

8. (8) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

9 . (7) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

2. (5) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (2) 32 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

4. (8) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (3) 18L Chad Lyle, Lone Jack, Mo.

6. (6) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (4) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

8 . (7) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

RICK BEEBE HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING “A” MAIN #1 (22 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (6) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

3. (4) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

4. (7) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (9) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

7. (12) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

8. (14) 75G Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek, Mo.

9. (3) 32 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

10. (11) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

11. (8) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

12. (16) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

13. (18) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

14. (15) 42 Sam Florence, Lathrop, Mo.

15. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

16. (17) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

17. (10) 18L Chad Lyle, Lone Jack, Mo.

18. (13) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

Lap Leaders: Davis 1, Phillips 2-22.

Total Laps Led: Phillips 21, Davis 1.

Margin of Victory: 0.47 seconds.

Time of Race: 11 minutes, 12.181 seconds (2 cautions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Martin (started 14th, finished 8th).

GENE NICHOLAS, LLC “A” MAIN #2 (22 laps):

1. (2) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

2. (4) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (10) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (3) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

7. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (5) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

9. (12) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

10. (8) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

11. (14) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

12. (13) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

13. (7) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

14. (16) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

15. (15) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

16. (17) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

17. (11) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

Lap Leaders: Mullens 1, Junghans 2-22.

Total Laps Led: Junghans 21, Mullens 1.

Margin of Victory: 6.15 seconds.

Time of Race: 10 minutes, 8.4 seconds (1 caution).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: O’Neil (started 10th, finished 4th).

Entries: 35.

Next Race: Friday, Aug. 9, Lakeside Speedway.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: TBD.

Mel Hambelton Racing USMTS Central Region Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Schiffelbein.

American Racer – Wolff.

Beyea Custom Headers – Chisholm, O’Neil.

Bryke Racing – Lavasseur, Timm.

Champ Pans – Hughes, Williamson.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Davis, Sanders.

Deatherage Opticians – Junghans.

Edelbrock – Wolff.

Fast Shafts – Mari.

Featherlite Trailers – Christian, Junghans, Mullens, Phillips, Strickler, Wolff.

FK Rod Ends – Martin, O’Neil.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Junghans, Phillips.

Hooker Harness – Karrick, Nicholas.

Hyperco – Chisholm.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Beebe.

Keyser Manufacturing – Hodges, Mari.

KSE Racing Products – Hughes, Turner.

MD3 – Junghans, Phillips.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Langford.

MSD Performance – Chisholm, O’Neil.

Penske Racing Shocks – Langford, Siebert.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Martin.

QA1 – Wolff.

Quarter Master – Hughes, Turner.

RacerWebsite.com – Beebe.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Strickler.

Simpson Race Products – Davis.

Summit Racing Equipment – Beebe, Kirk, Mari, Solander, Strickler.

Sweet Manufacturing – Kirk, Glenn.

Swift Springs – Brown, Florence, Fuqua, Junghans, Phillips, Wolff.

Sybesma Graphics – Davis, Mullens.

Total Power – Ebert, Hobscheidt.

Victory Fuel – Junghans, Phillips.

VP Racing – Junghans, Phillips.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Glenn, Lyle.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Brown, Fuqua.