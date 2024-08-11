Central Missouri Speedway Winners Include Kirk, Ewing, Dennison, and Rusell!

- Advertisement -

Sixty-six race teams signed in for championship racing on Midwest Coatings, LLC race night at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) Saturday. On hand were 24 B-Mods, 18 Super Stocks, 14 Midwest Mods and 10 Pure Stocks. Drivers competed in 10 preliminary heat races and four main events for a full night of action.

At the conclusion of the night’s main events, winners included Colson Kirk in B-Mods, Blaine Ewing in Super Stocks, Dustin Dennison in Midwest Mods, and Bobby Russell in Pure Stocks.

POWRi B-Mod – 24 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:11.038: 1. 61-Sturgis Streeter[2]; 2. 12C-Stephen Clancy[1]; 3. 29-Tyler Cochran[6]; 4. 98-Christopher Watts[5]; 5. 24L-Dakota Lowe[3]; 6. 55-Devin Payne[7]; 7. 23N-Kenny Nutter[4]; 8. 65K-Scott Kunze[8]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:05:54.658: 1. 55K-Colson Kirk[2]; 2. 15-Colin Pierce[1]; 3. 57-Aaron Marrant[3]; 4. 99S-Brad Smith[4]; 5. 1K-Tim Karrick[6]; 6. 26W-Devin Wetzel[8]; 7. 90-Terry Schultz[5]; 8. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[7]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps | 00:06:12.963: 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[4]; 2. 7-Anthony Tanner[2]; 3. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[5]; 4. 0-Blake Wimmer[8]; 5. 03-TC Hambrick[1]; 6. C3-Chad Staus[6]; 7. (DNF) 26-Derick Schlarb[3]; 8. (DNF) 447-Kenny Prince[7]

Former champions Jacob Ebert and Sturgis Streeter led the field to green for the 20-lap main event with Ebert claiming the top spot through the opening laps. Behind Ebert, Colson Kirk and Streeter fought hard for second as the caution flew early on in the event. At the restart, Evert led Streeter, Kirk, Stephen Clancy, and Aaron Marrant. Driers were searching high and low, and despite being told prior to the race that “there wasn’t much cushion left on the top of turn four,” several drivers pushed it to the limit, including Kirk who put the pressure on Evert on the high side. By lap 15, after one last caution flew, Kirk put heavy pressure on Ebert at the front and by lap 18 snagged away the lead from Ebert using the narrow and treacherous high line. From this point on, Kirk had things well in control and went on to claim the win. The battle for second was close, as former Modified champion Aaron Marrant, also took a liking to the high side by advancing eight spots to claim the runner-up position just behind the leader. Ebert was third, followed by Clancy, Brad Smith, and Tim Karrick at the finish. Unfortunately, Ebert’s car did not pass the post-race technical inspection, and he was disqualified from the finishing order. Kirk joined his father, Terry, on the CMS winner’s list with his victory.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:15:34.241: 1. 55K-Colson Kirk[3]; 2. 57-Aaron Marrant[10]; 3. 12C-Stephen Clancy[5]; 4. 99S-Brad Smith[12]; 5. 1K-Tim Karrick[13]; 6. 90-Terry Schultz[20]; 7. 61-Sturgis Streeter[2]; 8. 15-Colin Pierce[6]; 9. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[8]; 10. 0-Blake Wimmer[9]; 11. 7-Anthony Tanner[7]; 12. 98-Christopher Watts[11]; 13. 26W-Devin Wetzel[16]; 14. 23N-Kenny Nutter[19]; 15. 447-Kenny Prince[23]; 16. R33-Austen Raybourn[22]; 17. 55-Devin Payne[17]; 18. 03-TC Hambrick[15]; 19. (DNF) 29-Tyler Cochran[4]; 20. (DNF) C3-Chad Staus[18]; 21. (DNF) 26-Derick Schlarb[21]; 22. (DNF) 65K-Scott Kunze[24]; 23. (DNF) 24L-Dakota Lowe[14]; 24. (DQ) 94-Jacob Ebert[1]

POWRi Super Stocks – 18 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:06:10.873: 1. 9-Dave Meyer[1]; 2. 04-Blaine Ewing[5]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 4. 14-Larry Ferris[6]; 5. 08-Scott Pullen[2]; 6. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[4]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:26.641: 1. 3P-Tyler Perryman[2]; 2. 27-John Brooks[4]; 3. 25-Jay Prevete[1]; 4. 4G-Gary Clark[6]; 5. GO-Jimmy Ngo[3]; 6. 8D-Darek Wiss[5]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps | 00:03:59.786: 1. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[2]; 2. 30C-Clayton Campbell[6]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[5]; 4. 44-James Nighswonger[4]; 5. 07D-Mike Daugherty[3]; 6. 30K-Cameron Kelly[1]

Another solid field of drivers made their way to the grid for the 20-lap Super Stock main with Clayton Campbell and Tyler Perryman showing the way. Campbell shot out to the early lead with Perryman, Ted Welschmeyer, Blaine Ewing, and Dave Meyer inside the top five. A multi-car accident involving six drivers shook up the early race lineup by lap three, just as leader Campbell experienced mechanical woes while leading the race. Unfortunately, Campbell lost the lead even though his crew was able to repair a right-rear flat tire, he retired from the race a short time after. Blaine Ewing then pressured Welschmeyer who led the race on the low side while Ewing ran the high line. Ewing continued to hammer the high side and grabbed the lead by lap six with Welschmeyer in second. One final restart bunched the field at lap 14 with Ewing, Welschmeyer, Marc Carter, and James Nighswonger inside the top four. The race stayed clean and green as Ewing went on to collect the win, his fifth of the season, over Welschmeyer. Carter advanced from eighth on the grid to claim third with eighteenth-starting Nathan Vaughn having the charge of the night to claim fourth at the finish. James Nighswonger moved from twelfth to come away fifth while Dave Meyer recovered from an early spin to complete the top six.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:20:14.131: 1. 04-Blaine Ewing[4]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[3]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[8]; 4. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[18]; 5. 44-James Nighswonger[12]; 6. 9-Dave Meyer[5]; 7. 3P-Tyler Perryman[2]; 8. 68-Dean Wille[7]; 9. 14-Larry Ferris[10]; 10. 27-John Brooks[6]; 11. 08-Scott Pullen[13]; 12. (DNF) 07D-Mike Daugherty[15]; 13. (DNF) 8D-Darek Wiss[16]; 14. (DNF) 30C-Clayton Campbell[1]; 15. (DNF) 25-Jay Prevete[9]; 16. (DNF) GO-Jimmy Ngo[14]; 17. (DNF) 30K-Cameron Kelly[17]; 18. (DNF) 4G-Gary Clark[11]

POWRi Midwest Mods – 14 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps

1. 5D-Dustin Dennison[2]; 2. 41-Alex Schultz[4]; 3. 98-Dylon Smith[5]; 4. 10C-Cody Bray[1]; 5. 4A-Aaron Dennison[6]; 6. 12H-Drew Hilt[3]; 7. 13-Joe Marrant[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:06:22.502: 1. 9-Brian Meyer[5]; 2. 22-Dustin Bray[2]; 3. 17-Logan Roark[3]; 4. 10-Johnny McGinnis[4]; 5. 4P-Jesse Hogg[7]; 6. 86R-Trent Rogers[1]; 7. 29W-Jon Jackson[6]

TI was a solid field of Midwest Mods for their 20-lap main event as Brian Meyer and Dustin Dennison led the way. Dennison quickly took command of the event with Meyer and previous winner Alex Schultz inside the top three. Yellow flew early in the race and on lap five for the restart, Dennison led Dillon Smith, Meyer, Schultz, and Logan Roark. A brief time later, Smith’s strong run ended as he spun in turn one. Schultz’s night also came to a premature end on the same lap. Caution flew again as Dennison then led Meyer, Roark, Dustin Bray, and Johnny McGinnis. The second half of the race featured clean and green racing as Dennison continued to show the way while Meyer and Roark ran extremely close in the battle for second. Dennison went on to take the victory, his second of the year, ahead of Meyer with his best finish of the season in second, Roark was third, followed by McGinnis, who also scored his best finish of the yar in fourth, Trent Rogers moved from twelfth to sixth, with Dustin Bray sixth.

A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:11:34.990: 1. 5D-Dustin Dennison[2]; 2. 9-Brian Meyer[1]; 3. 17-Logan Roark[6]; 4. 10-Johnny McGinnis[8]; 5. 86R-Trent Rogers[12]; 6. 22-Dustin Bray[4]; 7. 4P-Jesse Hogg[9]; 8. 12H-Drew Hilt[11]; 9. 4A-Aaron Dennison[10]; 10. 29W-Jon Jackson[14]; 11. 13-Joe Marrant[13]; 12. (DNF) 10C-Cody Bray[7]; 13. (DNF) 98-Dylon Smith[5]; 14. (DNF) 41-Alex Schultz[3]

Pure Stocks – 10 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:02:50.858: 1. 24-Bobby Russell[3]; 2. 41-Larry Drake[5]; 3. M87-Mallory Stiffler[1]; 4. 50-Leroy Morrison[4]; 5. 81-Donnie Devers[2]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:31.914: 1. 4D-David Doelz[2]; 2. 21-Joey Harper[3]; 3. 75-Brady Tanner[1]; 4. 13B-Devin Baker[5]; 5. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[4]

Bobby Russell was looking to add to his total wins in the Pure Stock ranks as he and David Doelz began the 15-lap Pure Stock main event from row one. Russell assumed command of the race with Doelz second and Larry Drake third. The yellow flag conditions flew over the field by lap four with Russell then leading Doelz, Drake, Joey Harper and Mallory Stiffler. Russell held strong at the front through a second caution at lap eight, with Doelz second and Drake third. For the final seven laps, it was clear Russell was the man to beat as he went on to collect win number eight of the season. Doelz held on for his best finish of the year in second with Drake running a consistent third. Ninth-starting Donnie Devers advanced to the fourth position with Joey Harper fifth, and Devin Baker sixth.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 24-Bobby Russell[1]; 2. 4D-David Doelz[2]; 3. 41-Larry Drake[3]; 4. 81-Donnie Devers[9]; 5. 21-Joey Harper[4]; 6. 13B-Devin Baker[7]; 7. 50-Leroy Morrison[8]; 8. M87-Mallory Stiffler[5]; 9. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[10]; 10. (DNF) 75-Brady Tanner[6]

Next week, Saturday, August 17 features another weekend of championship racing in ALL divisions, plus guest class POWRi Late Models. Gates open at 5, hot laps at 7, racing at 7:30.

Upcoming Events:

Race #18, Saturday, August 17 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. Plus, Guest Class POWRi Late Models Race #19, Saturday, August 24

Military Appreciation Night! Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Plus, Guest Class MoKan IMCA 305 Sprints $5 Adm Active/Retired Military.