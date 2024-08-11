Johnny Boland Earns $10K POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro KKM Challenge Championship Night Win

- Advertisement -

Logansport, IN. (8/10/24) Johnny Boland would lead every step of the way in the $10K-to-Win Eibach Racing Championship Night of the third yearly installment of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV to claim his second career victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League at the outstanding hosting finale of US-24 Speedway.

Going through a strong field of sixty entries on Championship Night of the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro division in the KKM Challenge would find Daniel Robinson set the quick non-lock-in hot lap time with 11.663 seconds. Kole Kirkman and Robbie Smith would gain the semi-feature wins with Blayne Buntin and Mack Leopard each taking the C-feature checkers.

Automatically locking into the main event through top-four placements in preliminary night competitions, setting the first four starting rows through a King of US-24 Pole-Shuffle with Johnny Boland victorious over High Event Qualifier Gavin Miller as well as Gunnar Setser, Aiden Purdue, Kale Drake, Brian Carber, Thomas Kunsman Jr, and Jake Nail.

Soaring onto the smooth US-24 Speedway surface for Eibach Racing Championship Night feature racing for the opening night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV would see pole-shuffle winner Johnny Boland battle outside front-row contender Gavin Miller as the green flew with Johnny Boland holding the front of the field with Gavin Miller, Aiden Purdue, Gunnar Setser, and Brian Carber all staying close inside the early contending top five as Jake Nail, Kale Drake, Robbie Smith, Frank Flud, and Thomas Kunsman Jr running inside the top ten.

Protecting the lead early, Johnny Boland would continue to show the field the fastest route with Gavin Miller and Aiden Purdue battling behind as Gunnar Setser kept a quickly charging Kale Drake behind while inside the top five as the mid-point rapidly approached.

Bunching the field back together for an ‘Honest Abe’s Choose-Cone Restart’ after a lap seventeen caution, Johnny Boland would again extend the lead from a sliding Gavin Miller with Kale Drake quickly closing into third as Brian Carber and Aiden Purdue went side-by-side for the fourth and fifth spots with a caution containing the action on lap twenty-seven.

Taking the low line on the restart once again would find Johnny Boland grab the lead as Brian Carber ran an even lower line moving into second with Gavin Miller keeping pace in third as laps began to conclude rapidly.

Extending the lead late Johnny Boland held steady up front for his second career POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as Gavin Miller would finish in the closely contended second spot with Greyson Springer finalizing the podium placements from starting eleventh.

“I was comfortable out front until lap traffic because I knew all these fast guys would be right behind me, this was a driver’s track tonight that’s for sure,” said Johnny Boland in the US-24 Speedway victory lane for Championship Night of the Indiana KKM Challenge. Adding, “To be able to start this month of travel off with a win feels good”.

Driving from starting sixth, Brian Carber would place fourth as Kole Kirkman rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League feature in Eibach Racing Championship Night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV at US-24 Speedway.

POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Challenge | US-24 Speedway | 8/10/24:

Eibach Racing Non-Lock-In Quick Hot Lap Time: 10-Daniel Robinson(11.663)

Hyper Racing Semi-Feature One Winner: 22-Kole Kirkman

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Two Winner: 99B-Robbie Smith

Victory Fuel C-Feature One Winner: 75-Blayne Buntin

PageKC C-Feature Two Winner: 87-Mack Leopard

Rush Race Gear King of US-24 Pole-Dash Winner: 1V-Johnny Boland

Hyper Racing High Event Qualifier: 71K-Gavin Miller

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 11C-Darren Brown(+10)

Eibach Racing Feature Winner: 1V-Johnny Boland

Eibach Racing A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[1]; 2. 71K-Gavin Miller[2]; 3. 24G-Greyson Springer[11]; 4. 8C-Brian Carber[6]; 5. 22-Kole Kirkman[9]; 6. 25P-Aiden Purdue[4]; 7. 71-Kale Drake[5]; 8. 29A-Jake Andreotti[14]; 9. 14R-Jake Nail[8]; 10. 11C-Darren Brown[20]; 11. 21B-Cale Cannon[19]; 12. 39-Russ Disinger[18]; 13. 28-Chelby Hinton[21]; 14. 10-Daniel Robinson[16]; 15. 83-Brant Woods[24]; 16. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[7]; 17. 25S-Justis Sokol[23]; 18. 81-Frank Flud[12]; 19. 24S-Colby Sokol[22]; 20. 95-Parker Perry[13]; 21. 40-Caleb Shietze[17]; 22. 71G-Gunnar Setser[3]; 23. 99B-Robbie Smith[10]; 24. 12K-Jeffrey Newell[15].

Hyper Racing B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 22-Kole Kirkman[4]; 2. 24G-Greyson Springer[6]; 3. 95-Parker Perry[2]; 4. 12K-Jeffrey Newell[3]; 5. 40-Caleb Shietze[11]; 6. 21B-Cale Cannon[8]; 7. 28-Chelby Hinton[9]; 8. 25S-Justis Sokol[12]; 9. 75-Blayne Buntin[13]; 10. 28P-Gunnar Pio[5]; 11. 85-Cale Goodwin[14]; 12. 94-Hayden Wise[15]; 13. 93-Matt Carr[10]; 14. 25-Kenneth Beinhower III[16]; 15. 33-Cruz Dickerson[1]; 16. (DNS) 49-Russell Gamester.

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 99B-Robbie Smith[2]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 3. 29A-Jake Andreotti[1]; 4. 10-Daniel Robinson[4]; 5. 39-Russ Disinger[7]; 6. 11C-Darren Brown[5]; 7. 24S-Colby Sokol[6]; 8. 83-Brant Woods[11]; 9. 20Q-Brecken Reese[8]; 10. 126-Autumn Criste[12]; 11. 21-Mason Beinhower[10]; 12. 2D-Cole Dewease[15]; 13. 16W-Hunter Walker[14]; 14. 99-Cole Bodine[16]; 15. 87-Mack Leopard[13]; 16. (DNS) 96-Beau Brandon.

Victory Fuel C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 75-Blayne Buntin[5]; 2. 85-Cale Goodwin[7]; 3. 94-Hayden Wise[2]; 4. 25-Kenneth Beinhower III[4]; 5. 18-Aidan Leingang[11]; 6. 00T-TJ Stark[1]; 7. 14K-Kyle Hooper[10]; 8. 0-Connor Wolf[8]; 9. 359-Drake Stanaland[14]; 10. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[3]; 11. 9-Brad Sutton[6]; 12. 29-David Camden[9]; 13. 21E-Enzo Spicola[12]; 14. (DNS) 95M-Paige Moss.

PageKC C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 87-Mack Leopard[4]; 2. 16W-Hunter Walker[1]; 3. 2D-Cole Dewease[3]; 4. 99-Cole Bodine[5]; 5. 12-Jacob Ruppe[7]; 6. 34-Colton Robinson[14]; 7. 12C-Chase Spicola[6]; 8. 64-Cade Jaeger[10]; 9. 81G-Giancarlo Ramessar[12]; 10. 25AU-Brady Argles[8]; 11. 5-Robert Parish Jr[13]; 12. 78-Todd Kirkman[9]; 13. 11B-Billy Cribbs[11]; 14. 71IRP-Biscuit Williams[2].

Rush Race Gear King of 24: 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[2]; 2. 71K-Gavin Miller[1]; 3. 71G-Gunnar Setser[4]; 4. 25P-Aiden Purdue[3]; 5. 71-Kale Drake[5]; 6. 8C-Brian Carber[6]; 7. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[7]; 8. 14R-Jake Nail[8].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Challenge events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

Winners of the $10K-to-win finale events at each of the KKM Challenge Races will receive automatic entry into the “Challenge Champions Dash” at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 19th, with that winner earning automatic entry into the King of Port pole-shuffle and prized starting position in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature event for the KKM Giveback Classic.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi