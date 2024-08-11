Logan Martin Wires CCSDS Springfield Raceway Visit

- Advertisement -



Pads Series Lead with Second Victory of 2024 Campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (08/10/24) –COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Models Midwest Sheet Metal point leader, Logan Martin turned back a late-race challenge from Sawyer Crigler to pick up his second victory of the season with the series.

“I love this place, it’s one of the raciest tracks in Missouri, one of the raciest tracks in the country,” Martin said. “It may not got to show that in the feature, but time and time again you come out here, it always puts on a good show. I’m super appreciative of the effort (track owner) Jerry (Hoffman) puts in.”

Martin outdueled the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, Timothy Culp to grab the lead at start of the 40-lap feature. Martin maintained a comfortable lead for much of the finale, before having to overcome a late-race race restart that Sawyer Crigler pressure him for the lead.

However, Martin was able to maintain serve and streaked to the $5,000 win, which marked the 13th of his career with the tour.

Sawyer Crigler, Payton Looney, Scott Crigler, and B.J. Robinson completed the Top-5 finishers.

Martin now holds a 52-point advantage atop the series standings over Morgan Bagley with Kyle Beard 88 points back in third, B.J. Robinson 98 markers removed from the top spot in four, and Clayton Stuckey completing the latest Top 5 in the points.

Brandon Ball holds an 18-point advantage atop the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year points over Austin Vincent.

The CCSDS racers now take a few weeks off for before returning to action with a Labor Day weekend doubleheader on August 31 and September 1 at Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.) and Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.). Both events pay $5,000 to win.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facility, please visit www.JacksonMotorSpeedway.net and www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.



The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – August 10, 2024

Springfield (Mo.) Raceway



A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 36-Logan Martin[2]; 2. 11C-Sawyer Crigler[4]; 3. 15L-Payton Looney[5]; 4. 12-Scott Crigler[9]; 5. 1-BJ Robinson[7]; 6. 56JR-Tony Jackson Jr[3]; 7. 86B-Kyle Beard[12]; 8. 14M-Morgan Bagley[6]; 9. C8-Timothy Culp[1]; 10. 15-Clayton Stuckey[15]; 11. 17-Jarret Stuckey[8]; 12. 2-Charlie Cole[14]; 13. B17-Brandon Ball[16]; 14. 5-Austin Vincent[22]; 15. 5M-Jon Mitchell[10]; 16. 3W-Brennon Willard[20]; 17. 88-Chance Mann[21]; 18. 7-Cole Wells[17]; 19. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[18]; 20. 49-Justin Wells[11]; 21. 11-Austin Smith[13]; 22. 91-Chris Jones[19]

BLACK DIAMOND CHASSIS B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7-Cole Wells[3]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[5]; 3. 91-Chris Jones[4]; 4. 3W-Brennon Willard[6]; 5. 26M-Matt Menzie[9]; 6. 82-Jace Parmley[11]; 7. 50-Kaeden Cornell[8]; 8. 7J-Ryan Johnson[1]; 9. 28-Jim Greenway[2]; 10. (DNS) 1/4J-Jaxon Ertel; 11. (DNS) 88-Chance Mann; 12. (DNS) 5-Austin Vincent

Entries: 28

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier Group A (and overall): Payton Looney 11.995 sec.)

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier Group B: Brennon Willard (12.353 sec.)

American Built Machinery Heat Race #1 Winner: Timothy Culp

Keyser Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Tony Jackson Jr.

Autocraft Paint & Body Heat Race #3 Winner: Logan Martin

Comprehensive Motorsports Heat Race #4 Winner: Sawyer Crigler

Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-40)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Timothy Culp

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Austin Vincent (22nd to 14th)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13:Brandon Ball

Series Provisionals: Chance Mann, Austin Vincent

COMP Cams Top Performer: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie: Brandon Ball