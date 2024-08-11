Pierce Wins Record-Tying Third Sunoco North/South 100 at Florence

- Advertisement -

UNION, KY (August 10, 2024) – Bobby Pierce led 75 of the 100 laps on Saturday night en-route to his second straight Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil at Florence Speedway.

It was Pierce’s third win in the crown jewel race as he ties Jimmy Owens and Jack Boggs for the most wins in the 42-year history of the race. The Oakwood, Illinois driver earned $75,000 for the victory. Pierce also became the first driver to win the event in back-to-back years since Don O’Neal in 2012-13.

A restart with six laps to go gave Devin Moran one last shot to steal the win from Pierce, but Pierce was able to hold off Moran for his fourth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season. Moran finished second falling just 0.597 seconds behind the winner at the finish.

Drake Troutman, who was making his first ever appearance at Florence rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third. The 19-year-old also earned the Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race advancing 20 positions from his 23rd starting spot. Completing the top five were Max Blair and Brandon Overton.

Pierce jumped to the early lead in the race as Mike Marlar moved into second around Daulton Wilson on lap four. Pierce held a steady lead with Marlar holding down the second spot until he seized the opportunity to take the lead as Pierce endured traffic.

Marlar made the pass for the lead on lap 42 gaining the top spot from Pierce, who led the first 41 laps of the race from the outside of the front row. Marlar held the point over Pierce until Pierce regained the lead on lap 67. Moran, who started ninth, was able to overhaul Marlar for second on lap 72.

Caution flags on lap 76 and 85 kept Moran in striking distance, but on the restarts, Pierce was able to pull away. Pierce continued to build his lead over Moran, but Moran had one last shot at Pierce as back-to-back cautions on laps 93 and 94 kept the field close.

Moran tried every avenue possible to pass Pierce in the closing laps but could never muster enough momentum.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 21st time in his career the second-generation racer was concerned when Marlar passed him and then having to fight off the challenges of Moran late in the race.

“I was very worried there. The track was kind of loose on some spots that I’m normally really good at where I could get my launches off the corner. I knew it wasn’t going to be there at the end. There were 50 laps to go there and I’m setting there in second and I’m like man we are only halfway through this race, and I feel like I am already burning the tires off a little bit. The track was abrasive and slick in fact it was very slick. It was super hard to run the top. Devin showed his nose, and I really wanted to stay in second, because you have control on the restarts what line you want to pick. So, I knew I had to stay in front of Devin,” said the winner.

“I knew he [Moran] was going to be pretty good. I figured it would be me and him battling it out there at the end once I got the lead and I saw Devin in second. I was like man I just got to stay ahead of him and do what I’ve got to do. It was a tough race. It’s not fun for me to run the bottom like that. I am way more comfortable running the top.”

Moran, who closed the gap on points leader Ricky Thornton Jr., continued his solid weekend at Florence as he completed his third runner-up finish in the three days of racing.

“I just had to battle up through the field. You’ve got to get in front of that 32 car before he gets into the lead if not it’s hard to pass him. That’s what we did at Huset’s; we got out front and he was chasing us. I thought I had a shot to get in front of him a couple of times and I just couldn’t stay in front of him. I shouldn’t be bummed for running second,” said Moran, who earned $20,000 for his runner-up finish.

“I felt like we had a really good shot at winning there. We just weren’t quite good enough. Bobby and them guys did a great job, but so did my guys.”

Troutman, who currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie-of-the-Year standings lengthened his lead over Clay Harris to 95 points in the chase, had another impressive run coming home in third place.

“It was definitely a heck of a night. The whole invert deal there hurt us, I thought I could get a top ten at best. But I don’t know the boys never gave up on me. The track was pretty dang good tonight. Congrats to Bobby on the win and Devin for second. We will get back to work and get ready for Batesville next week. Bobby and Devin’s been pretty well the class of the field here lately. I am just happy to be up here.”

The winner’s Bobby Pierce Racing, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and sponsored by Hoker Trucking, Low Voltage Solutions, Churchill Transport, Toyota of Danville, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Rio Grande Waste Services, Collins Brothers Towing, A-Plus Vacuum, Leka Tree Service, Carnaghi Towing and Repair, Ted Brown’s Quality Paint and Body Shop, VP Fuels, and Bilstein Shocks.

Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Daulton Wilson, Ricky Thornton Jr., Tim McCreadie, and Zack Dohm.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

42nd Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Florence Speedway – Union, KY

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 3. 74-Ethan Dotson[2]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson[5]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson[7]; 7. 17-Blake Creech[8]; 8. 8M-Dillon McCowan[6]; 9. 18-Trevor Landrum[9]; 10. 99J-Donnie Jeschke[11]; 11. (DNS) 8-Curt Addison

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 32P-Bobby Pierce[4]; 2. 9-Nick Hoffman[3]; 3. 17D-Zack Dohm[2]; 4. 93F-Carson Ferguson[1]; 5. 11R-Josh Rice[5]; 6. 2-Tyler Stevens[7]; 7. 38-Derek Fisher[8]; 8. 7R-Brad Rickels[9]; 9. 19M-Spencer Hughes[6]; 10. (DNS) 3:16-Mike Bargo

Earnhardt Technologies Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 12-Jason Jameson[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 3. 23-Cory Hedgecock[2]; 4. 7T-Drake Troutman[3]; 5. 71C-RJ Conley[6]; 6. D6-Dustin Linville[5]; 7. 11T-Tyler Collins[7]; 8. 5N-Dustin Nobbe[9]; 9. 90-Michael LeFevers[10]; 10. (DNS) H22-Brandon Hardgrove

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 2. 99-Devin Moran[4]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 4. 4T-Tripp Gerrald[5]; 5. 17M-Dale McDowell[3]; 6. 79-Donald McIntosh[6]; 7. 49B-Billy Green[8]; 8. 63-Austin Lay[9]; 9. 114-Jordan Koehler[7]; 10. 6-Clay Harris[10]

Lucas Oil Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[3]; 2. 111-Max Blair[1]; 3. 1-Tim McCreadie[4]; 4. 87-Ross Bailes[2]; 5. D48-Derek Groomer[6]; 6. G4-Trent Ivey[5]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[8]; 8. (DNS) 29J-Jordan Wever; 9. (DNS) 18P-Gray Parton; 10. (DNS) 29-Clint Keenan

Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 2. 96-Tanner English[3]; 3. 97C-Michael Chilton[6]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[4]; 5. 1G-Devin Gilpin[1]; 6. 93X-Zak Blackwood[8]; 7. 99B-Boom Briggs[5]; 8. 93-Cory Lawler[9]; 9. 21-Robby Hensley[7]; 10. 11-Calvin Carlton[10]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 11R-Josh Rice[5]; 3. 7T-Drake Troutman[3]; 4. 7-Ross Robinson[7]; 5. 11T-Tyler Collins[12]; 6. 93F-Carson Ferguson[2]; 7. 8M-Dillon McCowan[13]; 8. 18-Trevor Landrum[16]; 9. 17-Blake Creech[10]; 10. 19M-Spencer Hughes[17]; 11. 71C-RJ Conley[6]; 12. 38-Derek Fisher[11]; 13. 5N-Dustin Nobbe[15]; 14. 90-Michael LeFevers[18]; 15. 99J-Donnie Jeschke[19]; 16. D6-Dustin Linville[9]; 17. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 18. 8-Curt Addison[21]; 19. (DNS) 2-Tyler Stevens; 20. (DNS) 7R-Brad Rickels; 21. (DNS) 3:16-Mike Bargo; 22. (DNS) H22-Brandon Hardgrove

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 87-Ross Bailes[2]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[3]; 3. 17M-Dale McDowell[4]; 4. 4T-Tripp Gerrald[1]; 5. D48-Derek Groomer[5]; 6. 93X-Zak Blackwood[9]; 7. 6-Clay Harris[17]; 8. 1G-Devin Gilpin[6]; 9. 17SS-Brenden Smith[11]; 10. 49B-Billy Green[10]; 11. 114-Jordan Koehler[15]; 12. 63-Austin Lay[13]; 13. 99B-Boom Briggs[12]; 14. 93-Cory Lawler[14]; 15. 11-Calvin Carlton[18]; 16. G4-Trent Ivey[8]; 17. 79-Donald McIntosh[7]; 18. (DNS) 21-Robby Hensley; 19. (DNS) 29J-Jordan Wever; 20. (DNS) 18P-Gray Parton; 21. (DNS) 29-Clint Keenan

Non-Qualifiers Race Finish (20 Laps): 1. 17M-Dale McDowell[1]; 2. D48-Derek Groomer[4]; 3. 1G-Devin Gilpin[8]; 4. 4T-Tripp Gerrald[2]; 5. 18-Trevor Landrum[7]; 6. 8M-Dillon McCowan[6]; 7. 17-Blake Creech[9]; 8. 19M-Spencer Hughes[10]; 9. 49B-Billy Green[11]; 10. 114-Jordan Koehler[13]; 11. 38-Derek Fisher[14]; 12. 63-Austin Lay[15]; 13. 11-Calvin Carlton[20]; 14. 90-Michael LeFevers[17]; 15. 99J-Donnie Jeschke[19]; 16. 11T-Tyler Collins[3]; 17. 93X-Zak Blackwood[5]; 18. 93-Cory Lawler[18]; 19. 5N-Dustin Nobbe[16]; 20. (DNS) 71C-RJ Conley

42nd Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Feature Finish (100 Laps):

Pos – Start – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Pay

1 – 2 – 32P – Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – $75,000

2 – 10 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – $20,700

3 – 23 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – $10,900

4 – 11 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – $9,700

5 – 5 – 76 – Brandon Overton – Evans, GA – $8,000

6 – 19 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – $7,800

7 – 1 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – $6,700

8 – 9 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – $5,800

9 – 17 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – $5,550

10 – 14 – 17D – Zack Dohm – Cross Lanes, WV – $4,500

11 – 4 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – $4,950

12 – 22 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – $4,700

13 – 20 – 87 – Ross Bailes – Clover, SC – $3,750

14 – 16 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – $4,500

15 – 7 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – $4,650

16 – 24 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – $4,300

17 – 25 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – $650

18 – 28 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – $600

19 – 12 – 96 – Tanner English – Benton, KY – $3,500

20 – 21 – 11R – Josh Rice – Crittenden, KY – $3,500

21 – 3 – 12 – Jason Jameson – Lawrenceburg, IN – $3,500

22 – 13 – 74 – Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – $3,500

23 – 8 – 9 – Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – $3,500

24 – 6 – 1T – Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – $3,500

25 – 27 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – $600

26 – 26 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – $600

27 – 15 – 23 – Cory Hedgecock – Loudon, TN – $3,500

28 – 18 – 97C – Michael Chilton – Salvisa, KY – $3,500

29 – 29 – 29J – Jordan Wever – Bloomington, IN – $3,500

Race Statistics

Entrants: 61

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Daulton Wilson

Lap Leaders: Bobby Pierce (Laps 1-41); Mike Marlar (Laps 42-66); Bobby Pierce (Laps 67-100)

Wieland Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce

Margin of Victory: 0.597 seconds

Dave Warren Powersports Cautions: Debris (Lap 3); Nick Hoffman (Lap 27); Jason Jameson (Lap 50); Tyler Erb, Ross Bailes, Josh Rice (Lap 50 Restart); Jason Jameson (Lap 71); Tanner English (Lap 71 Restart); Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Lap 76); Tanner English (Lap 85); Garrett Alberson (Lap 92); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 94)

LOLMDS Series Provisionals: Drake Troutman; Ross Robinson

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

LOLMDS Emergency Provisionals: Clay Harris; Carson Ferguson; Boom Briggs; Brenden Smith

Track Provisional: Jordan Wever

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Bobby Pierce, Devin Moran, Drake Troutman

Penske Shocks Top 5: Bobby Pierce, Devin Moran, Drake Troutman, Max Blair, Brandon Overton

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Drake Troutman (Advanced 20 Positions)

PEM 4th Place Feature: Max Blair

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Daulton Wilson

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Ross Bailes

MD3 Most Laps Led: Bobby Pierce (75 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Drake Troutman

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: Drake Troutman

Coltman Farms Fastest Lap of the Race: Bobby Pierce (Lap 4 | 16.479 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Drake Troutman

Miller Welders Hard Luck Award: Hudson O’Neal

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Bob Pierce (Bobby Pierce)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Tim McCreadie (15.9981 seconds)

Time of Race: 61 minutes 35 seconds

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:

Pos – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Points – Pay

1 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 4985 – $324,949

2 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 4765 – $285,555

3 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 4710 – $222,650

4 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 4300 – $135,525

5 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 4290 – $146,953

6 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – 4120 – $107,675

7 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 4115 – $121,075

8 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 4095 – $139,425

9 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 3870 – $82,475

10 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 3710 – $83,750

11 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 3410 – $71,125

12 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – 3325 – $67,250

13 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – 3315 – $47,975

14 – B5 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 2950 – $93,225

15 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 2900 – $37,625

16 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – 2850 – $29,275

17 – 93 – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – 2690 – $17,225

18 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – 2510 – $39,375