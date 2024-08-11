Rusty Griffaw, Rick Conoyer, Andrew Johns, Josh Hawkins & Keatin Lyons take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!

DIRTcar Late Models
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 16G-Rusty Griffaw[2]; 2. 6K-Michael Kloos[3]; 3. 44-Blaze Burwell[7]; 4. 10J-Jordan Bauer[5]; 5. 4-Jason Suhre[4]; 6. 11K-Shannon Kuhn[8]; 7. 17X-Matt Santel[1]; 8. 42L-Lane Ehlert[9]; 9. 4D-Doug Tye[10]; 10. 3-Scott Henseler[11]; 11. 23-Paul Roider[6]; 12. (DNS) 55-Brady Rudd
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 6K-Michael Kloos[2]; 2. 17X-Matt Santel[6]; 3. 23-Paul Roider[3]; 4. 11K-Shannon Kuhn[4]; 5. 4D-Doug Tye[1]; 6. 3-Scott Henseler[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Jason Suhre[2]; 2. 16G-Rusty Griffaw[6]; 3. 10J-Jordan Bauer[4]; 4. 44-Blaze Burwell[5]; 5. 42L-Lane Ehlert[3]; 6. 55-Brady Rudd[1]
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds presented by Imperial Bowl
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 14-Rick Conoyer[1]; 2. 51-Timmy Hill[6]; 3. J82-Treb Jacoby[2]; 4. 36E-Dan Ems[3]; 5. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[4]; 6. 45-Chase Holland[17]; 7. 58R-Ryan Hamilton[5]; 8. 36W-Kenny Wallace[7]; 9. 4T-Jake Trebilcock[14]; 10. 10X-Jim Black[10]; 11. 24D-Jesse Dill[9]; 12. 51M-Joe Mercurio[11]; 13. 21D-Randy Dickman[12]; 14. 3L-Bill Larue[19]; 15. 34-Nolan Theissen[20]; 16. 16L-Robert Lee[22]; 17. 4G-Paul Schrempf Jr[13]; 18. 28J-Bert Jacoby[16]; 19. 4UW-Bobby Regot[18]; 20. 84G-Gary Gross[15]; 21. 25-Rob Neubauer[8]; 22. 35-Mark Stolle[21]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 58R-Ryan Hamilton[1]; 2. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[4]; 3. 10X-Jim Black[2]; 4. 51M-Joe Mercurio[3]; 5. 4G-Paul Schrempf Jr[5]; 6. 45-Chase Holland[6]; 7. 16L-Robert Lee[8]; 8. 34-Nolan Theissen[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36E-Dan Ems[2]; 2. J82-Treb Jacoby[6]; 3. 24D-Jesse Dill[3]; 4. 21D-Randy Dickman[1]; 5. 4T-Jake Trebilcock[5]; 6. 84G-Gary Gross[7]; 7. 3L-Bill Larue[4]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Rick Conoyer[6]; 2. 51-Timmy Hill[3]; 3. 36W-Kenny Wallace[5]; 4. 25-Rob Neubauer[7]; 5. 28J-Bert Jacoby[2]; 6. 4UW-Bobby Regot[4]; 7. 35-Mark Stolle[1]
DIRTcar Pro Modifieds
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 25J-Andrew Johns[1]; 2. 25X-Kyle Helmick[9]; 3. 13-Zach Whaley[3]; 4. 39-Kyle Wilde[16]; 5. 29L-Jeff LeBaube[7]; 6. M14-Shad Prescott[4]; 7. 7-Drew Walsh[8]; 8. 71-Joel Ortberg[13]; 9. 26S-Paulie Schrempf III[6]; 10. 2W-Jason Walsh[21]; 11. 88J-Joshua Dolenz[20]; 12. 6-Chris Boyd[14]; 13. 3-Brian Vinson[19]; 14. 52-Joe Rudy[10]; 15. 17C-AJ Cline[18]; 16. 42-Dale Enloe[24]; 17. 18-Brent Thompson[15]; 18. 27-Nathan Walsh[23]; 19. 23-Darron Forrest[17]; 20. 27W-Kevin Worley[12]; 21. 5-Shane Jumper[22]; 22. 21F-Dustin Fallert[2]; 23. 57H-Trey Harris[5]; 24. 17E-Matthew Edler[11]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3-Brian Vinson[1]; 2. 88J-Joshua Dolenz[2]; 3. 2W-Jason Walsh[3]; 4. 5-Shane Jumper[5]; 5. 27-Nathan Walsh[6]; 6. 42-Dale Enloe[7]; 7. 12N-Mike Newton[11]; 8. 23P-Holli Palmer[10]; 9. 47-Zack Enloe[13]; 10. 18C-Burton Collier[9]; 11. 21-Cody Schanz[12]; 12. 62M-Derek Medley[14]; 13. 37-Barry Hufstedler[8]; 14. (DNS) 22-Todd Hellmann; 15. (DNS) 62-Troy Medley
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 29L-Jeff LeBaube[1]; 2. 25J-Andrew Johns[6]; 3. 17E-Matthew Edler[5]; 4. 17C-AJ Cline[3]; 5. 27W-Kevin Worley[8]; 6. 88J-Joshua Dolenz[7]; 7. 23P-Holli Palmer[4]; 8. 37-Barry Hufstedler[9]; 9. 62M-Derek Medley[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21F-Dustin Fallert[2]; 2. 57H-Trey Harris[4]; 3. 71-Joel Ortberg[3]; 4. 18-Brent Thompson[5]; 5. 22-Todd Hellmann[1]; 6. 2W-Jason Walsh[7]; 7. 42-Dale Enloe[6]; 8. 12N-Mike Newton[8]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Zach Whaley[2]; 2. 52-Joe Rudy[3]; 3. 39-Kyle Wilde[1]; 4. 7-Drew Walsh[8]; 5. 23-Darron Forrest[7]; 6. 27-Nathan Walsh[4]; 7. 18C-Burton Collier[5]; 8. (DNS) 62-Troy Medley
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. M14-Shad Prescott[2]; 2. 26S-Paulie Schrempf III[4]; 3. 6-Chris Boyd[3]; 4. 25X-Kyle Helmick[8]; 5. 3-Brian Vinson[5]; 6. 5-Shane Jumper[6]; 7. 47-Zack Enloe[1]; 8. 21-Cody Schanz[7]
DIRTcar/AARA Sportsman
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 98-Joshua Hawkins[3]; 2. 00-Lee Stuppy[4]; 3. 21N-Ryan Newton[5]; 4. 52-Bradley Stanfill[2]; 5. 70-Jerry Radeackar[8]; 6. 97-John Goodson[6]; 7. 49-James Whitehouse[9]; 8. C4-Chris Soutiea[1]; 9. 20X-Robin Fee[11]; 10. 32-Aidan Fleming[13]; 11. 177-Brady Thebeau[10]; 12. 44-Phillip Sandell[12]; 13. 21JR-Brad Dickman[7]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 98-Joshua Hawkins[2]; 2. 00-Lee Stuppy[4]; 3. 52-Bradley Stanfill[7]; 4. 70-Jerry Radeackar[3]; 5. 49-James Whitehouse[6]; 6. 20X-Robin Fee[1]; 7. (DNS) 32-Aidan Fleming
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. C4-Chris Soutiea[3]; 2. 97-John Goodson[2]; 3. 21N-Ryan Newton[5]; 4. 21JR-Brad Dickman[4]; 5. 177-Brady Thebeau[6]; 6. (DNF) 44-Phillip Sandell[1]
DIRTcar/AARA Pro 4 Stocks by Road Runner Truck Rep
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 98-Joshua Hawkins[2]; 2. 27-Austin Harris[1]; 3. 23G-Bryan Gegg[3]; 4. 00-Paul Johnson[4]; 5. 77-Brandon Ludwig[7]; 6. 26-Nathan Goodrick[6]; 7. 46-Cory Belken[8]; 8. 93R-Ryan Rieger[9]; 9. 14-Frank Zang[5]
Kid Modz
A Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3X-Keatin Lyons[2]; 2. 5-Bennett Spraul[1]; 3. 16-Cruz Griffaw[3]; 4. L45-Landon Littrell[4]
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 5-Bennett Spraul[3]; 2. 3X-Keatin Lyons[4]; 3. 16-Cruz Griffaw[2]; 4. L45-Landon Littrell[1]