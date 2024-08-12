- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Start Road to World Finals With Final Visit to Illinois, Iowa For 2024

The final visit to Illinois and Iowa showcases a trio of new tracks for the World of Outlaws

HIGHLAND, IL (August 12, 2024) – The race towards the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models championship marks a final trip to the Land of Lincoln and Hawkeye State in 2024.

Visiting two states synonymous with dirt racing lore, the Series regulars will race four nights at three new dirt tracks in the form of Highland Speedway, Spoon River Speedway, and Maquoketa Speedway.

Illinois racetrack Highland Speedway begins the week with drivers chasing a $10,000 payday in the Beat The Heat 40 on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Staying inside the Prairie State on Thursday, Aug. 15, Spoon River welcomes the World of Outlaws for a showdown worth $10,000 to lick the stamp on the travel to Illinois in 2024.

Completing the week of racing in the Midwest, the Series travels two hours north toward Iowa for two nights of racing at Maquoketa Speedway for the Hawkeye 100. Friday’s 40-lap Feature is a $10,000 winner’s purse, while Saturday’s 60-lap finale is worth $20,000 for the event’s champion.

It all starts a 10-race journey to the championship finale weekend at the World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 6-9.

In addition to the racing on the track at Maquoketa, there will be off-track activities for fans to enjoy on Saturday, including a car show from 9 AM-3 PM, a kids zone from 12 PM-4 PM, the Hoker Trucking Toys for Tots donation drive, a driver autograph session at 4:30 PM, and a cornhole tournament starting at 12:30 PM.

BUY TICKETS FOR HIGHLAND

BUY TICKETS FOR SPOON RIVER

BUY TICKETS FOR MAQUOKETA

WATCH LIVE ON DIRTVISION

Here are the top storylines to look out for:

Three Fresh Facilities: The three tracks featured with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in mid-August are new for the Series, but familiar to those in the Illinois and Iowa region.

Highland Speedway, located in southern Illinois, is a staple of the Summer Nationals, with familiar Outlaw winners including Brandon Sheppard, Bobby Pierce, and Dennis Erb Jr.

Spoon River Speedway, similar to Highland, is a familiar sight to drivers of the Summer Nationals schedule, with winners including the Illinois Outlaw posse of Pierce, Brian Shirley, Erb Jr, and Sheppard.

Iowa’s Maquoketa Speedway is a wild card for multiple Series regulars, with two nights to learn and adapt to the 3/8-mile racetrack. Pierce won at the track in the Nippy 50 prelim Feature in March. Ryan Gustin, Shirley, and Sheppard picked up podium finishes while MD3 Rookie of the Year contender Cody Overton finished inside the top five.

Summer of Smooth: Before the Heartland Grand Tour, Bobby Pierce managed only two Feature wins amidst a struggle to capture confidence and momentum.

Entering the midpoint of August, the Oakwood, IL drive stepped up in a big way by adding nine wins, including a streak of six consecutive Series victories to tie Billy Moyer and Darrell Lanigan as the only drivers to match the feat.

The improved performance of the reigning Series champion has him 76 points behind Brandon Sheppard and Nick Hoffman, which sets him up for a chance at back-to-back World of Outlaws titles.

Wide Open Title Chase: The battle for the 2024 Series championship split into a three-way battle after a tumultuous weekend at the USA Nationals added vulnerability to Brandon Sheppard and Nick Hoffman.

Sheppard, of New Berlin, IL, has led the Series points since June, but his hunt for a record-breaking fifth Series championship has him working harder to maintain the gap to Hoffman and Pierce. He holds a 26-point gap over Hoffman entering the Illinois-Iowa swing.

Hoffman, of Mooresville, NC, has not visited World of Outlaws Victory Lane since June. However, his two highlight showings at the NAPA Gopher 50 and Prairie Dirt Classic have kept the NOS Energy Drink No. 9 title hopes alive in his second season with the “Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet.”

Home-State Favorites: Illinois and Iowa natives racing with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models look towards racetracks in their backyards to capitalize on their 2024 campaigns.

Marshalltown, IA driver Ryan Gustin won the second Feature of the Friday doubleheader at Cedar Lake Speedway for his third victory in the 2024 season. The gasser of the No.19R Todd Cooney Racing machine matched his career-best season in wins and a career-best 13 top-five finishes.

Chatham, IL driver Brian Shirley clicked the light switch since he switched chassis in the middle of the 2024 season with seven top-fives, 12 top-10 finishes, and his eighth career Series win at River Cities Speedway. Shirley’s best runs at the three debuting tracks include a Spoon River win with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, a Hell Tour top five at Highland Speedway, and a top-10 in the Nippy 50 at Maquoketa in March.

WHEN AND WHERE

Highland Speedway in Highland, IL

Spoon River Speedway in Lewiston, IL

Maquoketa Speedway in Maquoketa, IA

ABOUT THE TRACK

Highland Speedway is a 1/4-mile dirt track

Spoon River Speedway is a 3/8-mile dirt track

Maquoketa Speedway is a 3/8-mile dirt track

TRACK RECORDS

Highland Speedway – 12.573 seconds by Daryn Klein on 7/27/22

Spoon River Speedway – 12.770 seconds by Jason Feger on 5/3/24

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

X – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – YouTube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

AROUND THE TURN

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models visit Ohio’s Atomic Speedway for two nights of racing to close out the month of August racing on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24.

FEATURE WINNERS (8 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 11 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 5 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 3 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 3 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 2 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 2 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (26 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 14 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 12 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 11 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 8 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 8 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 7 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 5 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 4 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 4 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 3 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 3 Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA – 2 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 2 Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 2 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 2 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua – IL -2 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 1 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 1 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Garrett Smith – Eatonton, GA – 1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC -1 Tyler Stevens – Paragould, AR – 1 Jakob Piper – Mercersburg, PA – 1 Tyler Emory – King George, VA – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (31 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 3 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 4 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 3 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 3 Chase Junghans – Manhattan, KS – 2 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 2 Dave Hess Jr – Waterford, PA – 1 Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – 1 Jake Timm – Winona, MN – 1 Gregg Satterlee – Indiana, PA – 1 Logan Zarin – Hookstown, PA – 1 Jordan Yaggy – Rochester, MN – 1 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Cody Overton – Thomson, GA – 1 Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 1 Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 1 Tripp Gerrald – Versailles, KY – 1 Billy Moyer – Batesville, AR – 1 Blair Nothdurft – Renner, SD – 1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC -1 Dave Hess Jr – Waterford, PA – 1 Chub Frank – Bear Lake, PA – 1 Alex Ferree – Saxonburg, PA – 1 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua, IL – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Tyler Peterson – Hickson, ND – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Sam Mars – Menomonie, WI – 1 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (20 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 19 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 12 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 11 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 7 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 5 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 4 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 4 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 5 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 2 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 2 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 2 1 Zack Dohm – Cross Lanes, WV – 1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC – 1 Brent Larson – Lake Elmo, MN – 1 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (18 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – H.C.

Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 3 Brent Larson – Lake Elmo, MN – 3 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 3 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 3 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 2 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 2 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 2 Tristan Chamberlain – Richmond, IN – 2 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 2 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 2 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Chris Ferguson – Mt. Holly, NC – 1 Jake Timm – Winona, MN -1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC – 1 Gregg Satterlee – Indiana, PA – 1 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (12 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – QTs

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 7 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 4 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 2 Cody Overton, Evans, GA – 2 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 2 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Tanner English – Benton, KY – 1 Jason Jameson – Lawrenceburg, IN – 1

BILSTEIN REDRAW POLE AWARD (18 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Poles

Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 4 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 3 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 2 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 2 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 1 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 1 Tyler Stevens – Paragould, AR – 1 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 1 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 1 Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (17 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Laps Led

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 353 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 258 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 171 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 71 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 68 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 61 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 53 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 46 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 40 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 31 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 29 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 25 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 19 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 16 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 10 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 6 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1

2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Devin Moran Saturday, Jan. 20/Volusia Speedway Park/Hudson O’Neal Thursday, Feb. 15 /Volusia Speedway Park/Nick Hoffman Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Devin Moran (2) Friday, Apr. 12/Farmer City Raceway/Nick Hoffman (2) Saturday, Apr. 13/Farmer City Raceway/Bobby Pierce Friday, May 3/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Nick Hoffman (3) Friday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Ryan Gustin Thursday, May 16/Raceway 7/Chris Madden Saturday, May 18/Marion Center Raceway/Chris Madden (2) Sunday, May 19/Path Valley Speedway/Bobby Pierce (2) Thursday, June 20/Thunderhill Raceway Park/Brandon Sheppard Friday, June 21/Ponderosa Speedway/Brandon Sheppard (2) Saturday, June 22/Brownstown Speedway/Nick Hoffman (4) Monday, June 24/Independence Motor Speedway/Bobby Pierce (3) Tuesday, June 25/Hamilton County Speedway/Bobby Pierce (4) Saturday, June 29/Norman County Raceway/Nick Hoffman (5) Sunday, June 30/River Cities Speedway/Brian Shirley Friday, July 5/Deer Creek Speedway/Ryan Gustin (2) Friday, July 5/Deer Creek Speedway/Brandon Sheppard (3) Saturday, July 6/Deer Creek Speedway/Bobby Pierce (5) Thursday, July 11/Bedford Speedway/Bobby Pierce (6) Friday, July 12/Sharon Speedway/Bobby Pierce (7) Saturday, July 13/Sharon Speedway/Bobby Pierce (8) Saturday, July 27/Fairbury Speedway/Bobby Pierce (9) Friday, August 2/Cedar Lake Speedway/Bobby Pierce (10) Friday, August 2/Cedar Lake Speedway/Ryan Gustin (3)

Saturday, August 3/Cedar Lake Speedway/Bobby Pierce (11)