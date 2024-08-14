$3,000-To-Win Wehrs Machine Modified Championship Night to Conclude 2025 Wild West Shootout

- Advertisement -

Mega Miniseries Set for Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 & 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park



VADO, N.M. (August 13, 2024) — The Wehrs Machine Modified Championship night is a new addition for the 2025 edition of the Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

On Sunday, January 12 competitors in the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified division presented by Rancho Milagro will compete for a $3,000 top prize at FK Rod Ends Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park.

Not only is the first-place payout increased $1,000 over previous years but a total of over $3,000 has been distributed through the finale’s purse.

“As we look ahead to the 2025 Wild West Shootout, our promotional team is exploring new and exciting things to interject into our already fun miniseries. We talked with Chad Wehrs at Wehrs Machine, and we came up with the idea of bolstering the finale for the Modified division. From there we decided to take the money we had been using to pay for the Modified bonus premium and just put it all into the finale to give those 24 drivers a chance to run for an increased payday to wrap things up,” notes Wild West Shootout co-promoter Chris Kearns. “This will be the third year that Wehrs Machine has been a marketing partner of our event, and we greatly appreciate the support from Chad and the gang over there.”

Started in 1997 by Chad Wehrs, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products is a manufacturer of quality aftermarket racing products. They craft a variety of suspension components, accessories, engine parts, tools, and more. All their products are proudly made in the U.S.A.

For more information, please visit www.WehrsMachine.com.

The 19th running of the Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts features six complete programs for Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mod on Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, and 12.

Recently, it was announced that when the opening night of the event roars to life on Jan. 4, 2025 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park, Super Late Model competitors will be competing in the inaugural $25,000-to-win Penske 50 presented by Schaeffer Oil.

The Saturday, Jan. 4 program has a $34,000 purse increase over the opening night in 2024 and posts $1,000 just to take the green flag in the night’s Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model feature presented by Black Diamond Race Cars.

The opener is part of the newly created Penske Racing Shocks 25-To-25 presented by Schaeffer Oil. Along with the newly revamped opener, the program ends with the $25,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Rio Grande Waste Service 50 presented by Shaw Trucking on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Over $350,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 19th Annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts on Jan. 4 – 12 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro, and ShockerHitch.com X-Mods presented by Border Tire competing in action.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 3 and January 7.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

Full event details, including advanced tickets, host hotels, and more, are currently being finalized and will be found at www.WildWestShootout.net.

In 2024, the six-race miniseries saw 181 competitors from across North America competing in at least one event.

The Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts is made possible by Rio Grande Waste Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Hoker Trucking, ShockerHitch.com, Penske Racing Shocks, Merry’s Home Furnishings, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, AM-1 Roofing, Karl Chevrolet, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Swift Springs, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Whisler Construction, Shocks by Hammer, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, Day Motor Sports, Hoosier Racing Tires, Sunoco Race Fuels, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Don Frank Floors, Toste Construction, Winning Edge Carburetion, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, Victory Fuel, and FloRacing.