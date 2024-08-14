Chase Holland Adds 21st Win of 2024 Before 21st Birthday

- Advertisement -

Prepping for CRUSA Weekly Championship

SUCCESS, Miss. (08/13/24) – Celebrating his upcoming 21st birthday in Victory Lane, Chase Holland continued his stellar 2024 season with a pair of wins on Friday and Sunday night aboard his Industrial Dock & Door No. 45 West Trucking / Wehrs Machine / Twisted Tech Late Model and Modified.

After capturing a Late Model triumph on Friday evening at Hattiesburg (MS) Speedway, Holland soared to Victory Lane in Sunday’s Back to School Night at Adams County (IL) Speedway in the Modified ranks to increase his 2024 win total to 21.

“Man, 2024 has been a great year for our team,” Holland said. “Thanks to all my sponsors, we have had a lot of great finishes but being able to celebrate my 21st win of 2024 the day before my 21st birthday, this one is pretty special. Also have to shout out to my great crew and my family for everything they do for me.”

On Friday, Holland competed in the 12-car Crate Late Model class at Hattiesburg (Mississippi) Speedway as part of a weekly show. He started from the pole on the quarter-mile oval and took the win in the 20-lap feature over David Williamson, Ben Davis, Blake Glass, and K I Davis.

The crew then traveled north for two nights of DIRTcar UMP Modified racing in the Midwest.

First up, on Saturday Holland was part of a 22-car Modified field at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri. He finished sixth in his heat and rolled off 17th in the A-Main at the 1/3-mile track. Holland charged ahead 11 positions and scored a sixth-place result.

Finally, Sunday saw Holland race at the quarter-mile Adams County Speedway in Quincy, Illinois, on Back to School Night. Holland won his heat race, starting him second in the 20-lap Modified feature made up of 14 cars. He led flag to flag and took the checkers with a 1.105-second margin of victory over Dave Wietholder. Third place went to Austen Becerra, with Justin Reed and Shawn Deering rounding out the top five.

Holland’s two-weekend feature victories were his 20th and 21st overall in 2024.

Full results from Saturday’s event at I-55 Raceway can be found at www.FederatedAutoPartsRaceway.com.

Holland is tentatively scoping out his plans for what event he will enter next but has committed to the Crate Racin’ USA weekly championship in the Neises Motorsports-owned Late Model. The team will focus on events in the southeast region over the next seven weeks.

Once any plans have been finalized, they will be posted at www.ChaseHollandRacing.com.

Chase Holland thanks his marketing partners, which include Industrial Dock & Door, West Trucking, Twisted Tech, SUBLMTD, Pro Line Inc., MB Customs Race Cars, Performance Bodies & Parts, CMD Race Shocks, Champion Commercial HVAC, PPM Racing Products, Hyperco Springs, Jones Dirt Work, B.B. God is Awesome, G.W. Speed Secrets, Apex Fab & Equipment, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Wall-2-Wall Performance Engines, Larry’s Performance Carburetors, Brinn Inc., FastShafts, Bassett Wheels, QA1, Swift Springs, Bullet Proof Tees, ASHLEY Lauren, Jason Lofton’s Ridiculous Speed Shop, Bridal an Formal Boutique & House of Tux, Drury Designs, Back on the Rack Resale, Boone’s Kitchen Bath & Patio, C&M Specialties, Harris Woodworking, Headliners Plus, Bower Frams, Schwartz, Orgler & Jordan PLLC, Vortek Pest Control, Big Owl Lubricants, FORWARDbite, Squires Formal Wear, Gulf Coast MotorSports Magazine, Taranto’s Wool Market, and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

Visit the team’s official website at www.ChaseHollandRacing.com for the latest news and updates.