HomeOpen Wheel Modified NewsChase Holland Adds 21st Win of 2024 Before 21st Birthday

Chase Holland Adds 21st Win of 2024 Before 21st Birthday

Open Wheel Modified News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Prepping for CRUSA Weekly Championship

SUCCESS, Miss. (08/13/24) – Celebrating his upcoming 21st birthday in Victory Lane, Chase Holland continued his stellar 2024 season with a pair of wins on Friday and Sunday night aboard his Industrial Dock & Door No. 45 West Trucking / Wehrs Machine / Twisted Tech Late Model and Modified.

After capturing a Late Model triumph on Friday evening at Hattiesburg (MS) Speedway, Holland soared to Victory Lane in Sunday’s Back to School Night at Adams County (IL) Speedway in the Modified ranks to increase his 2024 win total to 21.

“Man, 2024 has been a great year for our team,” Holland said. “Thanks to all my sponsors, we have had a lot of great finishes but being able to celebrate my 21st win of 2024 the day before my 21st birthday, this one is pretty special. Also have to shout out to my great crew and my family for everything they do for me.”

On Friday, Holland competed in the 12-car Crate Late Model class at Hattiesburg (Mississippi) Speedway as part of a weekly show. He started from the pole on the quarter-mile oval and took the win in the 20-lap feature over David Williamson, Ben Davis, Blake Glass, and K I Davis.

The crew then traveled north for two nights of DIRTcar UMP Modified racing in the Midwest.

First up, on Saturday Holland was part of a 22-car Modified field at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri. He finished sixth in his heat and rolled off 17th in the A-Main at the 1/3-mile track. Holland charged ahead 11 positions and scored a sixth-place result.

Finally, Sunday saw Holland race at the quarter-mile Adams County Speedway in Quincy, Illinois, on Back to School Night. Holland won his heat race, starting him second in the 20-lap Modified feature made up of 14 cars. He led flag to flag and took the checkers with a 1.105-second margin of victory over Dave Wietholder. Third place went to Austen Becerra, with Justin Reed and Shawn Deering rounding out the top five.

Holland’s two-weekend feature victories were his 20th and 21st overall in 2024.

Full results from Saturday’s event at I-55 Raceway can be found at www.FederatedAutoPartsRaceway.com.

Holland is tentatively scoping out his plans for what event he will enter next but has committed to the Crate Racin’ USA weekly championship in the Neises Motorsports-owned Late Model. The team will focus on events in the southeast region over the next seven weeks.

Once any plans have been finalized, they will be posted at www.ChaseHollandRacing.com.

Chase Holland thanks his marketing partners, which include Industrial Dock & Door, West Trucking, Twisted Tech, SUBLMTD, Pro Line Inc., MB Customs Race Cars, Performance Bodies & Parts, CMD Race Shocks, Champion Commercial HVAC, PPM Racing Products, Hyperco Springs, Jones Dirt Work, B.B. God is Awesome, G.W. Speed Secrets, Apex Fab & Equipment, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Wall-2-Wall Performance Engines, Larry’s Performance Carburetors, Brinn Inc., FastShafts, Bassett Wheels, QA1, Swift Springs, Bullet Proof Tees, ASHLEY Lauren, Jason Lofton’s Ridiculous Speed Shop, Bridal an Formal Boutique & House of Tux, Drury Designs, Back on the Rack Resale, Boone’s Kitchen Bath & Patio, C&M Specialties, Harris Woodworking, Headliners Plus, Bower Frams, Schwartz, Orgler & Jordan PLLC, Vortek Pest Control, Big Owl Lubricants, FORWARDbite, Squires Formal Wear, Gulf Coast MotorSports Magazine, Taranto’s Wool Market, and MyRacePass.com Marketing Services.

Visit the team’s official website at www.ChaseHollandRacing.com for the latest news and updates.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Illinois

Springfield Illinois Racer Kovski Ready For ARCA Win At State Fair

Hometown Racer Kovski Ready for ARCA Win at Springfield By Jay Hardin ...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Hartford Speedway’s Great Lakes Super Sprints – 8/9/24

Highland Speedway

Highland Speedway Results – 8/10/24

22 entries DIRTcar UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1D-Dean Hoffman;...
Illinois

Spoon River Speedway Results – 8/9/24

14 entries DIRTcar UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 96-Mike McKinney;...
Doe Run Raceway

Doe Run Raceway Results – 8/9/24

4 entries D2 Midgets A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 05-Alex Midkiff; 2....
Illinois

Jacksonville Speedway Results – 8/11/24

23 entries 410 Wing Sprints A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman;...
Illinois

Lincoln Speedway to Open State Fair Race Weekend with Sprint Cars

(Lincoln, IL) The Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Cars return...
Callaway Raceway

Callaway Raceway Results – 8/9/24

12 entries POWRi Late Model A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 00B-Matt Becker;...

RELATED ARTICLES

Highland Speedway

Mike McKinney takes Highland Speedway win!

23 entries DIRTcar UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 96M-Mike McKinney; 2. 36-Kenny Wallace;...
Open Wheel Modified News

Mike McKinney Avenges Past Defeat in Clinching 2024 Summit Modified Championship

REDEMPTION: Mike McKinney Avenges Past Defeat in Clinching 2024 Summit Modified Championship CONCORD, NC (Aug....
Open Wheel Modified News

$3,000-To-Win Wehrs Machine Modified Championship Night to Conclude 2025 Wild West Shootout

Mega Miniseries Set for Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 & 12 at FK...
Open Wheel Modified News

Hatton Captures First ARMS Victory at 105

Cleveland, TX (August 9, 2024) - The USRA American Racer Modified Series Presented by...
Open Wheel Modified News

Wolff wins 8th Annual USMTS Grant Junghans Memorial

For the eighth time on Friday, the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt...
©