Lincoln Speedway to Open State Fair Race Weekend with Sprint Cars

(Lincoln, IL) The Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Cars return to action this Friday, August 16 at Lincoln Speedway for the “Night Before The Mile” presented by Farm & Home Supply.

It’s the first MOWA event contested since the Tom Knowles Memorial at Spoon River Speedway on July 20, where Kyle Schuett bested the field for his first-career MOWA victory. Schuett held off a late race charge from Will Armitage who finished second, just ahead of Paul Nienhiser.

This Friday’s event will be the 19th career visit for the MOWA Sprint Car series to the Logan County Fairgrounds 1/4-mile. In 18 previous visits, 11 different drivers have found victory lane, with Paul Nienhiser winning five events, including both visits in 2023. Much like a second-place finish at Spoon River, Will Armitage is looking to improve on his last visit to Lincoln which was a second to Paul Nienhiser in the 2023 running of the “Night Before The Mile.”

In DIRTcar Pro Late Model action, last year’s track champion and current point leader, Braden Johnson, from Taylorville, IL, leads the field into Friday’s event. Johnson has a narrow point lead of 12 over Blaise Baker. Brandon Sweitzer, Curtis Eller, and Derek Smith round out the top five in points. The division has had four feature winners this year in four races as Johnson, Dakota Ewing, Chase Osterhoff, and Aaron Heck have claimed victories.

Peoria, IL’s Mike Brooks holds a ten-point lead on Riverton, IL’s Tim Luttrell in the track’s DIRTcar Modified class. Jared Thomas is also in striking distance in the third spot, while Brian Lynn and Brian Diveley complete the top five. Feature wins have been claimed by Luttrell, Kelly Kovski, Ray Bollinger, Dave Weitholder, Michael Ledford, and Cole Falloway.

The MARA Midgets will also be back on track Friday night, as Blue Mounds, WI driver, Parker Jones leads the way in the standings. Jones is followed by former Lincoln track champion, Mark McMahill, of Peoria, IL. Alex Midkiff, RJ Corson, and Daltyn England are the rest of the top five. In addition to Lincoln, the series has also had events at Kankakee, Sycamore, Coles County Speedway, and Champaign County Speedway.

Rounding out Friday’s action will be the newly formed Crown Vic class. The division, which will be running for the third time this year, will take a while to grow with teams/drivers still building cars and looking ahead to next season which will have several events. The division has had two events at the track so far this season.

A race car show will be held Friday afternoon at the Lincoln Farm & Home Supply location from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. They will have some goodies as well as a chance to win a $250 gift card. We are looking for cars to make this year’s show a big success again. To enter the show, call Bob Rankin at 217-737-7841.

Pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, with racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $20 with kids 11 and under free.

The event is the start of a huge weekend of racing that begins Friday night, August 16 at Lincoln Speedway featuring MOWA Sprint Cars, Saturday afternoon, August 17 with USAC Silver Crown and Sportsman at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and Sunday afternoon, August 18 with the ARCA Allen Crowe Memorial 100 and the Sportsman Nationals at the Illinois State Fair.

Advance tickets for the Illinois State Fair races are available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200, by calling the Illinois State Fair box office at 217-782-1979, or by stopping by the Illinois State Fair box office.

Advance sale discounted tickets for the ARCA Menards Series event on Sunday, August 18 can be purchased in Central Illinois area Menards stores for a price of just $20. Stores selling tickets include Champaign, Danville, Effingham, Forsyth, Normal, Pekin, Peoria, Quincy, Springfield North/South, and Washington.

MOWA Sprint Car Feature Winners at Lincoln Speedway:

2011: Korey Weyant and AJ Bruns

2012: Jimmy Hurley and Jerrod Hull

2013: Christopher Bell

2014: Ian Madsen and Rico Abreu

2015: Paul Nienhiser

2016: Willie Croft

2017: Carson Macedo

2018: Paul Nienhiser (2)

2019: Rico Abreu

2020: Rico Abreu

2021: Jake Neuman

2022: Scotty Thiel

2023: Paul Nienhiser (2)

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.