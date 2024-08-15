Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Set for Lernerville Debut

- Advertisement -



$20,000-To-Win Super Late Model Event Scheduled for August 21



SARVER, Pa. (August 14, 2024) — Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.) welcomes Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota to town for the first time ever, one week from today on Wednesday, August 21.

On the heels of his victory in the last series event at Fairbury Speedway, Ricky Thornton Jr. took back control of the top spot in the points with defending champion, Bobby Pierce nine markers back in second and Jason Feger 24 points removed from the top spot in third.

Daulton Wilson, Myles Moos, Garrett Alberson, Dennis Erb Jr., Spencer Hughes, Shannon Babb, Tim McCreadie, Carson Ferguson, Tyler Erb, Brandon Sheppard, Garrett Smith, and Brenden Smith round out the Top 15 in the latest series standings.

A driver’s best eight finishes count toward the final championship standings, which posts over $137,000 in prize money distributed to the Top 10 in the final standings.

2024 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Point Fund

1)$50,000 ($75,000 championship with perfect attendance) 2)$20,000 3)$10,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

The fourth round of the 2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota campaign comes to life on Wednesday, August 21 at Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.). The night’s program is headlined by a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model program.

The Millerstown Pic-A-Part Pro Stocks will also share the night’s spotlight.

Advanced tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for reserved seating. Advanced tickets can be purchased before the day of the event at https://lernervilletickets.com/castrol-night-in-america-reserved-seating-aug-21/ .

Any pre-purchased fan ticket is good for a free fan pit pass that will get them into the pits when the fan pit pass upgrade begins at 6 p.m. ET

Day of show tickets can be purchased at the track and are $35 for general admission and $45 for reserved seating. Pit passes are $50.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. ET with the grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 6 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the Lernerville Speedway event on Wednesday, August 21 is as follows:

Left Front: Any Tire

Right Front: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Left Rear: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear: NLMT2 (92), NLMT3 (92), NLMT4 (92)

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

For more information on the facility, please visit www.Lernerville.com and for full Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota rules, please visit www.FloSeries.com.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.kubotausa.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.md3race.com; www.deatherageopticians.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.impactracegear.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.