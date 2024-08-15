Dennis Erb, Jr. and Barry Wright Race Cars Join Forces for Remainder of 2024 Season

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) When Dennis Erb, Jr. takes to the track later this evening at Highland Speedway, he will be sporting a slightly different paint scheme on his #28 and wheeling a totally different race car. The Carpentersville, Illinois star has recently joined forces with Barry Wright Race Cars and will now pilot an ICON car out of their Cowpens, South Carolina race shop for the remainder of the 2024 season. Dennis, who currently sits ninth in the latest version of the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series point standings, will vie for the $10,000 top prize with the national tour later tonight at the Highland, Illinois bullring.

“I am really excited about getting back behind the wheel of a Barry Wright race car and working closely with Barry and Lance (Wright) again,” commented Erb, Jr. earlier today. “I had a lot of success in their stuff several years back and we’ve remained good friends through the years. We tested together last night at Clarksville Speedway and I felt really comfortable in the car. Hopefully, we can get off to a fast start this weekend and work on building some momentum for the rest of the season!”

Lance Wright echoed many of those same sentiments today via telephone. “We have always tried to help Dennis out – even when he wasn’t in our cars. Thanks to ASD Motorsports, we were able to put this deal together and we’re very excited about working hands on with Dennis once again. The test session went well last night and hopefully we are quick right out of the box later this evening!”

Following tonight’s show at Highland (IL) Speedway, the Dennis Erb Racing team will follow the World of Outlaws Late Model Series trail to both Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois and Maquoketa Speedway in Maquoketa, Iowa to wrap up the busy four-race week. Another $10,000 winner’s check will be on the line Thursday at Spoon River, while the two-night ‘Hawkeye 100’ at Maquoketa will pay $10,000 to win on Friday and $20,000 to win on Saturday. Learn more about these events online at www.woolms.com or watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, VoMac Truck Sales, ASD Motorsports, Coffman Corvette, Universal Graphic Solutions (UGS), Service Transport, Inc. (STI), Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, K&L Motorsports, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Penske Racing Shocks, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing. Learn more about Barry Wright Race Cars by logging onto www.BarryWright.com or by accessing www.facebook.com/barrywrightracecars.

