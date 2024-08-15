Mike McKinney takes Highland Speedway win!

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 96M-Mike McKinney[4]; 2. 36-Kenny Wallace[2]; 3. 18L-Michael Long[3]; 4. 14-Rick Conoyer[7]; 5. 95-Rick Salter[8]; 6. 1H-Ben Harmon[6]; 7. 5-Owen Steinkoenig[14]; 8. 87Z-Zeb Moake[10]; 9. 94-Austin Rettig[16]; 10. 67-Austin Seets[12]; 11. E55-Chad Sellers[13]; 12. 82J-Treb Jacoby[11]; 13. 21B-Hunter Breland[18]; 14. 15-Chris Smith[21]; 15. 51-Timmy Hill[1]; 16. 6-Jeremy Pate[17]; 17. 63E-Bret Eilerman[20]; 18. 52JR-Cole Knebel[19]; 19. 28-Tom Smallwood[15]; 20. 16C-John Clippinger[5]; 21. 77-Ray Bollinger[9]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 94-Austin Rettig[1]; 2. 6-Jeremy Pate[2]; 3. 21B-Hunter Breland[6]; 4. 52JR-Cole Knebel[3]; 5. 63E-Bret Eilerman[5]; 6. 18-Matt Dickerman[7]; 7. 20K-Shane Kelley[8]; 8. 15-Chris Smith[4]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Timmy Hill[2]; 2. 96M-Mike McKinney[1]; 3. 14-Rick Conoyer[3]; 4. 87Z-Zeb Moake[4]; 5. E55-Chad Sellers[6]; 6. 94-Austin Rettig[8]; 7. 15-Chris Smith[7]; 8. 18-Matt Dickerman[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Kenny Wallace[2]; 2. 16C-John Clippinger[1]; 3. 95-Rick Salter[3]; 4. 82J-Treb Jacoby[5]; 5. 5-Owen Steinkoenig[8]; 6. 6-Jeremy Pate[4]; 7. 63E-Bret Eilerman[7]; 8. (DNS) 20K-Shane Kelley
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long[2]; 2. 1H-Ben Harmon[1]; 3. 77-Ray Bollinger[4]; 4. 67-Austin Seets[3]; 5. 28-Tom Smallwood[5]; 6. 52JR-Cole Knebel[7]; 7. 21B-Hunter Breland[6]
Qualifying 1: 1. 96M-Mike McKinney, 00:14.181[21]; 2. 16C-John Clippinger, 00:14.341[15]; 3. 1H-Ben Harmon, 00:14.399[23]; 4. 51-Timmy Hill, 00:14.403[18]; 5. 36-Kenny Wallace, 00:14.463[17]; 6. 18L-Michael Long, 00:14.484[12]; 7. 14-Rick Conoyer, 00:14.560[6]; 8. 95-Rick Salter, 00:14.584[10]; 9. 67-Austin Seets, 00:14.726[19]; 10. 87Z-Zeb Moake, 00:14.733[8]; 11. 6-Jeremy Pate, 00:14.750[14]; 12. 77-Ray Bollinger, 00:14.771[20]; 13. 18-Matt Dickerman, 00:14.854[1]; 14. 82J-Treb Jacoby, 00:14.863[3]; 15. 28-Tom Smallwood, 00:14.898[22]; 16. E55-Chad Sellers, 00:14.950[2]; 17. 20K-Shane Kelley, 00:15.045[16]; 18. 21B-Hunter Breland, 00:15.077[7]; 19. 15-Chris Smith, 00:15.165[4]; 20. 63E-Bret Eilerman, 00:15.196[9]; 21. 52JR-Cole Knebel, 00:15.219[13]; 22. 94-Austin Rettig, 00:15.271[5]; 23. 5-Owen Steinkoenig, 00:15.357[11]