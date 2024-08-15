HomeIllinoisHighland SpeedwayMike McKinney takes Highland Speedway win!

Mike McKinney takes Highland Speedway win!

IllinoisHighland SpeedwayOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -
23 entries

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 96M-Mike McKinney[4]; 2. 36-Kenny Wallace[2]; 3. 18L-Michael Long[3]; 4. 14-Rick Conoyer[7]; 5. 95-Rick Salter[8]; 6. 1H-Ben Harmon[6]; 7. 5-Owen Steinkoenig[14]; 8. 87Z-Zeb Moake[10]; 9. 94-Austin Rettig[16]; 10. 67-Austin Seets[12]; 11. E55-Chad Sellers[13]; 12. 82J-Treb Jacoby[11]; 13. 21B-Hunter Breland[18]; 14. 15-Chris Smith[21]; 15. 51-Timmy Hill[1]; 16. 6-Jeremy Pate[17]; 17. 63E-Bret Eilerman[20]; 18. 52JR-Cole Knebel[19]; 19. 28-Tom Smallwood[15]; 20. 16C-John Clippinger[5]; 21. 77-Ray Bollinger[9]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 94-Austin Rettig[1]; 2. 6-Jeremy Pate[2]; 3. 21B-Hunter Breland[6]; 4. 52JR-Cole Knebel[3]; 5. 63E-Bret Eilerman[5]; 6. 18-Matt Dickerman[7]; 7. 20K-Shane Kelley[8]; 8. 15-Chris Smith[4]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Timmy Hill[2]; 2. 96M-Mike McKinney[1]; 3. 14-Rick Conoyer[3]; 4. 87Z-Zeb Moake[4]; 5. E55-Chad Sellers[6]; 6. 94-Austin Rettig[8]; 7. 15-Chris Smith[7]; 8. 18-Matt Dickerman[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Kenny Wallace[2]; 2. 16C-John Clippinger[1]; 3. 95-Rick Salter[3]; 4. 82J-Treb Jacoby[5]; 5. 5-Owen Steinkoenig[8]; 6. 6-Jeremy Pate[4]; 7. 63E-Bret Eilerman[7]; 8. (DNS) 20K-Shane Kelley

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long[2]; 2. 1H-Ben Harmon[1]; 3. 77-Ray Bollinger[4]; 4. 67-Austin Seets[3]; 5. 28-Tom Smallwood[5]; 6. 52JR-Cole Knebel[7]; 7. 21B-Hunter Breland[6]

Qualifying 1: 1. 96M-Mike McKinney, 00:14.181[21]; 2. 16C-John Clippinger, 00:14.341[15]; 3. 1H-Ben Harmon, 00:14.399[23]; 4. 51-Timmy Hill, 00:14.403[18]; 5. 36-Kenny Wallace, 00:14.463[17]; 6. 18L-Michael Long, 00:14.484[12]; 7. 14-Rick Conoyer, 00:14.560[6]; 8. 95-Rick Salter, 00:14.584[10]; 9. 67-Austin Seets, 00:14.726[19]; 10. 87Z-Zeb Moake, 00:14.733[8]; 11. 6-Jeremy Pate, 00:14.750[14]; 12. 77-Ray Bollinger, 00:14.771[20]; 13. 18-Matt Dickerman, 00:14.854[1]; 14. 82J-Treb Jacoby, 00:14.863[3]; 15. 28-Tom Smallwood, 00:14.898[22]; 16. E55-Chad Sellers, 00:14.950[2]; 17. 20K-Shane Kelley, 00:15.045[16]; 18. 21B-Hunter Breland, 00:15.077[7]; 19. 15-Chris Smith, 00:15.165[4]; 20. 63E-Bret Eilerman, 00:15.196[9]; 21. 52JR-Cole Knebel, 00:15.219[13]; 22. 94-Austin Rettig, 00:15.271[5]; 23. 5-Owen Steinkoenig, 00:15.357[11]

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Iowa

Giovanni Scelzi Charges from Sixth to Knoxville Nationals Prelim Victory

SCELZI STRIKES FIRST: Giovanni Scelzi Charges from Sixth to Knoxville Nationals...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb, Jr. and Barry Wright Race Cars Join Forces for Remainder of 2024 Season

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) When Dennis Erb, Jr. takes to the track later this...
Open Wheel Modified News

Phillips, Junghans top twin 22-lappers in USMTS Grant Junghans Memorial opener

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt rolled into the...
Dirt Late Model News

World of Outlaws Late Models Start Road to World Finals With Final Visit to Illinois, Iowa For 2024

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Start Road...
Open Wheel Modified News

Hatton Captures First ARMS Victory at 105

Cleveland, TX (August 9, 2024) - The USRA American Racer Modified...
Dirt Late Model News

Brian Shirley Building Toward 2025 With Strong Finish to 2024 World of Outlaws Season 

“Squirrel” has shown improvements since a summer reset with the World...
Doe Run Raceway

Doe Run Raceway Results – 8/9/24

4 entries D2 Midgets A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 05-Alex Midkiff; 2....
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Hartford Speedway’s Great Lakes Super Sprints – 8/9/24

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Brian Shirley Picks Up Ninth Career World of Outlaws Feature Win at Highland Speedway

PRAIRIE STATE DEFENSE: Brian Shirley Picks Up Ninth Career World of Outlaws Feature Win...
Open Wheel Modified News

Mike McKinney Avenges Past Defeat in Clinching 2024 Summit Modified Championship

REDEMPTION: Mike McKinney Avenges Past Defeat in Clinching 2024 Summit Modified Championship CONCORD, NC (Aug....
Open Wheel Modified News

$3,000-To-Win Wehrs Machine Modified Championship Night to Conclude 2025 Wild West Shootout

Mega Miniseries Set for Jan. 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 & 12 at FK...
Open Wheel Modified News

Chase Holland Adds 21st Win of 2024 Before 21st Birthday

Prepping for CRUSA Weekly Championship SUCCESS, Miss. (08/13/24) – Celebrating his upcoming 21st birthday in...
Illinois

Lincoln Speedway to Open State Fair Race Weekend with Sprint Cars

(Lincoln, IL) The Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Cars return to action this...
©