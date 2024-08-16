INDYCAR & USAC Racing at WWT Raceway – Schedule and Race facts

- Advertisement -

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

presented by Axalta and Valvoline Fast Facts

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice

1:05 pm – Silver Crown Practic

2:15-3 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone practice

3:20 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT P1 Award qualifying (single car/cumulative time of two laps)

4:40 pm – Silver Crown Qualifying

5:45 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone OUTFRONT Showdown qualifying (single car/cumulative time of two laps)

6:45-7:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES high-line session (two groups/15 minutes each)

7:30-8:30 p.m. –NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice

9:00 pm – Ranken Technical College Silver Crown Shootout – Presented by Welsch Heating & Cooling (75 miles)

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

3 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone OUTFRONT Showdown “Drivers Start Your Engines”

3:05 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone OUTFRONT Showdown (75 laps / 93.75 miles)

5 p.m. – USA Network on air

5:25 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

5:30 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (260 laps/325 miles)

2023 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Scott Dixon (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Christian Rasmussen (No. 6 HMD Motorsports)

2023 NTT P1 Award winner: Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Odyssey Battery Team Penske Chevrolet), 49.1936 seconds, 182.951 mph (two laps)

2023 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winner: Christian Rasmussen (No. 6 HMD Motorsports), field set by points after qualifying was rained out

One-lap qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Will Power, 23.7206, 189.709 mph, Aug. 25. 2017

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will be the fourth of seven oval races during the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Team Penske drivers have won the previous three races. Josef Newgarden won the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge in May while Scott McLaughlin and Will Power split the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway last month.

