STREAKING: Kyle Larson Continues Historic Stretch, Takes Tulare for Sixth-Straight Sprint Car Win

Being 32-years-old, Kyle Larson has somewhat grown out of his “Yung Money” phase. It’s worth mentioning because at least for one month of the year, he should undoubtedly be called “Mr. August.”

The hottest Sprint Car driver in the world did what he does best on Thursday night when Kubota High Limit Racing raced in the state of California for the first time ever – he won.

Pouncing on his brother-in-law Brad Sweet late in the running – shades of their epic 2013 Trophy Cup battle – Larson led the final nine laps and cruised to yet another Thunderbowl triumph, this one worth $25,000.

After a dismal July, Larson and car owner / crew chief Paul Silva flipped the calendar to August and have since gone lights out. They literally have not lost. This is one of those rare instances where the use of literally is quite literally accurate.

Six races. Six of the toughest races in the country. Six wins. Zero losses. All in less than two weeks.

It started with an I-55 score over the World of Outlaws from 21st. Then he completed the Ironman 55 sweep, winning that from 12th. He went up to Osky and rode the curb to a Front Row Challenge belt from 13th. Then he snuck his way to a Knoxville Nationals preliminary win. After that, he led all 50 laps of the Knoxville Nationals for his third title. Tonight, he made it six-for-six striking late in the running at Tulare with High Limit.

There should be no selling short this surreal stretch the #57 is on. They’ve beaten the best Sprint Car drivers in the world, at some of the toughest races of the year, night after night after night without faltering even once.

Behind Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson was St. Helena’s Rico Abreu and Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet completing a California podium sweep in High Limit’s first-ever California event.

Rounding out the top-10 at Tulare was James McFadden, Cole Macedo, Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Zeb Wise, Chris Windom, and Parker Price-Miller.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (8/15/24)

Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare, CA)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime – Brad Sweet (13.351 seconds)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Brenham Crouch

DMI Heat Two Winner – Kyle Larson

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Rico Abreu

Winters Performance Heat Four Winner – Corey Day

C-Main Winner – Mariah Ede

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Brad Sweet

B-Main Winner – Justin Sanders

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Brad Sweet (15.091 seconds)

Hard Charger – Zeb Wise +18, 26th-to-8th

Lap Leaders – Brad Sweet 1-26; Kyle Larson 27-35.

Kubota A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[5]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 4. 83-James McFadden[6]; 5. 21-Cole Macedo[9]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 7. 19-Brent Marks[15]; 8. 26-Zeb Wise[26]; 9. 55-Chris Windom[17]; 10. 9P-Parker Price Miller[23]; 11. 88N-DJ Netto[19]; 12. 13-Justin Peck[18]; 13. 83T-Tanner Carrick[16]; 14. 1-Brenham Crouch[8]; 15. 9-Kasey Kahne[24]; 16. 57W-Jock Goodyer[20]; 17. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 18. 17-Kalib Henry[22]; 19. 17W-Shane Golobic[11]; 20. 14-Corey Day[4]; 21. 41-Dominic Scelzi[14]; 22. 88-Tanner Thorson[25]; 23. 5-Spencer Bayston[13]; 24. 8-Cory Eliason[12]; 25. 2X-Justin Sanders[21]; 26. 45-Landon Brooks[10]

Updated Championship Standings (After 31/54 Races):

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (1,972 PTS… -) Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (1,869 PTS… -103) Murray-Marks Motorosports #19 – Brent Marks (1,725 PTS… -247) Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (1,712 PTS… -260) Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Corey Day (1,657 PTS… -315) Buch Motorsports #13 – Justin Peck (1,608 PTS… -364) Roth Motorsports #83 – James McFadden (1,600 PTS… -372) PPM Racing #9P – Parker Price-Miller (1,563 PTS… -409) CJB Motorsports #5 – Spencer Bayston (1,490 PTS… -482) Rudeen Racing #26 – Zeb Wise (1,408 PTS… -564) Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (1,404 PTS… -568) Ridge & Sons Racing #8 – Cory Eliason (1,335 PTS… -637) Shark Racing #1A – Jacob Allen (1,249 PTS… -723) Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (1,230 PTS… -742) Vermeer Motorsports #55 – Chris Windom (1,228 PTS… -744) Crouch Motorsports #1 – Brenham Crouch (1,094 PTS… -878)

UP NEXT: Kubota High Limit Racing has another 10 races remaining on the west coast over the next 16 days and it rolls right along to Hanford, California’s King’s Speedway on Friday, August 16 for the $20,000-to-win Peter Murphy Classic.