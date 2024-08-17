HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from Maquoketa Speedway's World of Outlaw Late Models -... Mike Ruefer’s photos from Maquoketa Speedway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 8/16/24 Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsIowaMaquoketa Speedway Published on August 17, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Bobby Pierce - Brian Shirley -- Mike Ruefer photo - Advertisement - 32 photos - Advertisement - Tagslate modellate models Search Recent articles Indiana Johnny Boland Earns POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro KKM Challenge Preliminary Night Two-Win Logansport, IN. (8/9/24) Johnny Boland would blast to the lead on... Dirt Late Model News Ryan Unzicker takes MARS win at East Moline! 18 entries DIRTcar Late Models A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 24-Ryan Unzicker;... Iowa Donny Schatz Takes Care of Business on FVP “Hard Knox Night” at Knoxville! Logan Schuchart, Justin Henderson and Emerson Axsom Join Him in Saturday’s... Missouri Farmington Empire Speedway Results – 8/10/24 20 entries 410 Sprints - Winged A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 16G-Scottie... Central Missouri Speedway Central Missouri Speedway Winners Include Kirk, Ewing, Dennison, and Rusell! Sixty-six race teams signed in for championship racing on Midwest Coatings,... Iowa Kyle Larson Leads from Start to Finish in Third Knoxville Nationals Triumph! by Bill Wright KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2024) – Kyle Larson was... Callaway Raceway Callaway Raceway Results – 8/9/24 12 entries POWRi Late Model A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 00B-Matt Becker;... High Limit Series STREAKING: Kyle Larson Continues Historic Stretch, Takes Tulare for Sixth-Straight Sprint Car Win Being 32-years-old, Kyle Larson has somewhat grown out of his "Yung... RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Brian Shirley Wins First Night of Hawkeye 100 at Maquoketa Speedway TESTAMENT OF HEART: Brian Shirley Wins First Night of Hawkeye 100 at Maquoketa Speedway Shirley... Dirt Late Model News Thornton Goes to Lucas Oil Victory Lane on Batesville Prelim Night LOCUST GROVE, AR (August 16, 2024) – For the second year in a row... Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from Highland Speedway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 8/14/24 Dirt Late Model News Brian Shirley Picks Up Ninth Career World of Outlaws Feature Win at Highland Speedway PRAIRIE STATE DEFENSE: Brian Shirley Picks Up Ninth Career World of Outlaws Feature Win... Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb, Jr. and Barry Wright Race Cars Join Forces for Remainder of 2024 Season (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) When Dennis Erb, Jr. takes to the track later this evening at Highland...