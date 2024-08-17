Schiffelbein Jr Electrifies Crowd with Biggest Career Win

- Advertisement -

Butler, MO (August 17, 2024) – Capitalizing on a redraw and pulling the number one chip at intermission, Randal Schiffelbein Jr., found himself in the cat bird seat for the start of Friday’s 30 lap Wehrs Machine A Feature at Electric City Speedway in Butler, Missouri.

He showed enough speed throughout to stay there as well, winning the biggest race of his career to this point. The win came on the 13th stop of the season for the Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels.

“I haven’t won in a couple years, but this makes up for all the hard worked” said an elated and relieved Schiffelbein Jr. in Victory Lane. “I’ve flipped a car, blew motors up. I can’t believe it. I just drove the crap out of the top and that’s all I could really do!”

Behind Schiffelbein Jr., the points race was on. Tyler Wolff and Chad Wheeler went wheel to wheel for a large potion of the event. Wolff bettered Wheeler by one spot, however those two rounded out the podium.

Rodney Sanders and Paden Phillips completed the top five. There were a few big movers during the race. Tanner Mullens passed 12 cars to finish seventh. Gary Christian advanced 13 spots, finishing 11th.

Tyler Wolff still leads the championship standings. Early heat race wins went to Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Chad Wheeler, Mike Striegel and Lance Mari.

Tomorrow, the show moves right down the road to Nevada Speedway for another $2,000 to win event. Sunday night, the Keyser Manufacturing Larry Phillips Memorial Presented by Schoenfeld Headers and Wehrs Machine & Racing Products will commence from the Monett Motor Speedway.

Fans unable to attend either of the next two shows can watch at RacinDirt.tv.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products A Feature (30 Laps) : 1. Randal Schiffelbein Jr. 2. Tyler Wolff 3. Chad Wheeler 4. Rodney Sanders 5. Paden Phillips 6. Lance Mari 7. Tanner Mullens 8. Mike Striegel 9. Brandon Givens 10. Chris Kratzer 11. Gary Christian 12. Henry Chambers 13. Tad Davis 14. Dean Wille 15. Dakota Dale 16. Logan Smith 17. Jarret Dotson 18. Jason Pursley 19. Gunner Martin 20. Chevy Coleman 21. Nic Bidinger 22. Dayton Pursley 23. Kenton Allen 24. Rick Beebe 25. Lucas Dobbs

ARMI Contractors Heat 1 (8 Laps) : 1. Randal Schiffelbein Jr. 2. Jason Pursley 3. Rodney Sanders 4. Gunner Martin 5. Tanner Mullens 6 .Kenton Allen 7. Logan Smith

Kenny’s Tile Heat 2 (8 Laps) : 1. Chad Wheeler 2. Henry Chambers 3. Chris Kratzer 4. Nic Bidinger 5. Dakota Dale 6. Gary Christian

S&S Fishing and Rental Heat 3 (8 Laps) : 1. Mike Striegel 2. Paden Phillips 3. Brandon Givens 4. Dean Wille 5. Rick Beebe 6. Jarret Dotson

Fast Shafts Heat 4 (8 Laps) : 1. Lance Mari 2. Tyler Wolff 3.Dayton Pursley 4. Tad Davis 5. Chevy Coleman 6. Lucas Dobbs

USRA Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels photos are available for viewing and purchase from our Official Series Photographer, Todd Boyd. You can view his work by clicking here. You can also follow his racing adventures on social media by clicking here.

The Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels would like to thank their 2024 season long partners.

Gold Partners – ARMI Contractors, Day Motorsports, Hochatown Saloon, Kenny’s Tile, Midwest Sheet Metal, RacinDirt.com, Real Racing Wheels, S&S Fishing and Rental, VP Racing Fuels Heartland, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products

Silver Partners – American Racer Tires, Central Spray Foam & Cement Lifting, Duvall Electric, Fast Shafts, Freight Logistics Inc., Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Milburn Property LLC, One4 Motorsports, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning

Bronze Partners – Charlie Williams Painting, Fowler Locomotive Sales and Leasing, Lassiter Construction, Photos by Boyd, Transmissions Unlimited, Victory Vault

2024 HMT Point Fund

$7,500 $4,500 $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,400 $2,300 $2,200 $2,100 $2,000

*80 Percent attendance required to remain point fund eligible*