Thornton Goes to Lucas Oil Victory Lane on Batesville Prelim Night

LOCUST GROVE, AR (August 16, 2024) – For the second year in a row Ricky Thornton Jr. won the Friday Night preliminary event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Batesville Motor Speedway. The race kicked off the weekend for the $50,000 to win Nutrien Ag Solutions Topless 100 Presented by Big River Steel on Saturday Night.

Dale McDowell, the defending Topless 100 champion finished second followed by Tim McCreadie, Mike Marlar, and Hudson O’Neal.

Thornton held the lead for all 30 laps, collecting $5,000 for his second win for the Koehler Motorsports team and crew chief, Chris Madden, a former Topless 100 winner in 2019. It was Thornton’s 13th series win of the season and the 41st of his career, breaking a tie with Earl Pearson Jr. for fifth place on the all-time series win list.

McDowell ran second the entire distance as he attempts to become the first driver in the 32-year-history of the Topless 100 to win in back-to-back years.

Thornton, who will start from the pole on Saturday night is seeking his first career win in the crown jewel event.

“For some reason, I am really good here early in the week. I felt like we were better tonight than what we typically are. I don’t know, I think we just need to work on our stuff to get a little better for these long features. The setup on the car is weird, it’s way different than I have ever driven. Thanks to the guys for getting the car ready this week while I was running a pavement midget car. It’s nice to hop back in it and have some speed. Hopefully tomorrow it will start off just as muddy and I hope the racing can be just as good.”

McDowell, a two-time winner of the event came home in second, trailing Thornton by 0.705 seconds at the finish.

“We hope we can take advantage of a good starting spot tomorrow night. I am sure they will do some different things to the track and that’ll throw us some curves before the feature. The biggest thing is just getting yourself in a position and get your car fast enough. I think Ricky was comfortable out front over the last 15 laps of the race. It was a bad day for our camp with Scott [Bloomquist] being gone. We are right there on the property, so hopefully we can get a win tomorrow night for that bunch up there our hearts go out to the entire Bloomquist family.”

McCreadie, who was scheduled to start from the pole but was penalized a row on the initial start of the race rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third.

“It’s always a judgment call. I might have gone a little early, but I was in the rubber. It’s part of the thing. My right rear was in the rubber the cars outside are in the rubber so it’s always going to look way worse than that and then Dale couldn’t take off on the next restart because he’s scared to death to do it. It’s just kind of the way it works next time I just won’t start as early.”

The winner’s Bobby and Jessica Koehler, Koehler Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Capital Waste, Traffic Control System Services, Ultimate Towing and Recovery, Ultimate Motorsports and RV Park, Rogers Realty and Auction Company, Inc., Hoker Trucking, Coltman Farms, Sunoco Race Fuels, D&E Outside Services, and Five Star Metal Buildings.

Completing the top ten were Scott Crigler, Devin Moran, Ethan Dotson, Garrett Alberson, and Tyler Stevens.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Nutrien Ag Solutions Topless 100 Presented by Big River Steel – Prelim Night

Friday, August 16, 2024

Batesville Motor Speedway – Locust Grove, AR

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie | 13.689 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Dale McDowell | 13.909 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[4]; 3. 54-David Breazeale[2]; 4. 7T-Drake Troutman[3]; 5. 11-Jon Kirby[9]; 6. 18-Matt Cooper[5]; 7. 66-Eli Ross[6]; 8. 90-Josh Farris[8]; 9. 78-Henry Gustavus[7]

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 99-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[5]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 5. 1AU-Joe Chalmers[9]; 6. 1S-Brandon Smith[6]; 7. 93-Cory Lawler[7]; 8. 27-Lynn Irwin[8]; 9. 1G-Bryan Glaze[4]

Earnhardt Technologies Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 777-Jared Landers[4]; 3. 111-Max Blair[2]; 4. C8-Timothy Culp[3]; 5. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 6. 24-Jake Elam[7]; 7. 15-Nathan Stewart[8]; 8. 7J-Ryan Johnson[5]; 9. 7S-Jeff Sloan[9]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 17M-Dale McDowell[1]; 2. 74-Ethan Dotson[2]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[5]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 5. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 6. 2C-Charlie Cole[8]; 7. 5V-Austin Vincent[7]; 8. 88-Chance Mann[6]; 9. F15-Peyton Foster[9]

Lucas Oil Heat Race #5 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 2. 2-Tyler Stevens[3]; 3. 99B-Boom Briggs[2]; 4. 1B-BJ Robinson[4]; 5. 17-Jarret Stuckey[5]; 6. 41-Bryce Clark[6]; 7. 47-Chandler Petty[8]; 8. 3N-Nathan Brown[7]; 9. USA1-Devon Andrews[9]

Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 12-Scott Crigler[2]; 2. 93F-Carson Ferguson[1]; 3. 7-Ross Robinson[3]; 4. 6-Clay Harris[4]; 5. 86-Kyle Beard[5]; 6. 91-Chris Jones[6]; 7. 12E-Jamie Elam[7]; 8. 997-Travis Ashley[8]; 9. (DNS) 33-Steven Crocker

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 7T-Drake Troutman[1]; 3. C8-Timothy Culp[3]; 4. 11-Jon Kirby[4]; 5. 18-Matt Cooper[7]; 6. 1AU-Joe Chalmers[5]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 8. 66-Eli Ross[10]; 9. 24-Jake Elam[9]; 10. 1S-Brandon Smith[8]; 11. 93-Cory Lawler[11]; 12. 15-Nathan Stewart[12]; 13. 7J-Ryan Johnson[15]; 14. 78-Henry Gustavus[16]; 15. 27-Lynn Irwin[14]; 16. 7S-Jeff Sloan[18]; 17. 90-Josh Farris[13]; 18. (DNS) 1G-Bryan Glaze

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1B-BJ Robinson[2]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[4]; 4. 41-Bryce Clark[8]; 5. 17-Jarret Stuckey[5]; 6. 12E-Jamie Elam[12]; 7. 2C-Charlie Cole[7]; 8. 5V-Austin Vincent[10]; 9. 47-Chandler Petty[11]; 10. 91-Chris Jones[9]; 11. 88-Chance Mann[13]; 12. USA1-Devon Andrews[17]; 13. 3N-Nathan Brown[14]; 14. F15-Peyton Foster[16]; 15. 86-Kyle Beard[6]; 16. 6-Clay Harris[3]; 17. (DNS) 997-Travis Ashley; 18. (DNS) 33-Steven Crocker

Nutrien Ag Solutions Topless 100 Presented by Big River Steel Prelim Night Feature Finish (30 Laps):

Pos – Start – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Pay

1 – 3 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – $5,000

2 – 2 – 17M – Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA – $3,000

3 – 1 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – $2,000

4 – 4 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – $1,500

5 – 5 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – $1,250

6 – 6 – 12 – Scott Crigler – Alton, MO – $1,000

7 – 9 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – $950

8 – 8 – 74 – Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – $900

9 – 7 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – $850

10 – 10 – 2 – Tyler Stevens – Paragould, AR – $800

11 – 12 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – $700

12 – 11 – 777 – Jared Landers – Benton, AR – $600

13 – 15 – 2S – Stormy Scott – Las Cruces, NM – $600

14 – 14 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – $600

15 – 19 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – $600

16 – 20 – 1B – BJ Robinson – Bossier City, LA – $600

17 – 17 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – $550

18 – 22 – 21 – Billy Moyer Sr – Batesville, AR – $500

19 – 13 – 54 – David Breazeale – Four Corners, MS – $500

20 – 24 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – $500

21 – 23 – C8 – Timothy Culp – Prattsville, AR – $500

22 – 16 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – $500

23 – 21 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – $500

24 – 18 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – $500

Race Statistics

Entrants: 54

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Tim McCreadie

Lap Leaders: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Laps 1-30)

Wieland Feature Winner: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: n/a

Margin of Victory: 0.706 seconds

Dave Warren Powersports Cautions: n/a

LOLMDS Series Provisionals: n/a

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

LOLMDS Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Track Provisional: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Dale McDowell, Tim McCreadie

Penske Shocks Top 5: Ricky Thornton, Jr., Dale McDowell, Tim McCreadie, Mike Marlar, Hudson O’Neal

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Advanced 4 Positions)

PEM 4th Place Feature: Mike Marlar

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Devin Moran

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Stormy Scott

MD3 Most Laps Led: Ricky Thornton, Jr. (30 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: n/a

Coltman Farms Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap 20 | 15.175 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Ricky Thornton Jr.

Miller Welders Hard Luck Award: Ross Robinson

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Chris Madden (Ricky Thornton, Jr.)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Jonathan Davenport (13.4944 seconds)

Time of Race: 8 minutes 50 seconds

Nutrien Ag Solutions Topless 100 Presented by Big River Steel Point Standings:

Pos – No. – Competitor – 16-Aug – Total – Ties Broke by Fastest Lap in Qualifying

1 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton, Jr. – 250 – 250 –

2 – 17M – Dale McDowell – 240 – 240 –

3 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – 230 – 230 –

4 – 157 – Mike Marlar – 210 – 210 –

5 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – 205 – 205 –

6 – 12 – Scott Crigler – 200 – 200 –

7 – 99 – Devin Moran – 195 – 195 –

8 – 74 – Ethan Dotson – 190 – 190 –

9 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – 185 – 185 –

10 – 2 – Tyler Stevens – 180 – 180 –

11 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – 175 – 175 –

12 – 777 – Jared Landers – 170 – 170 –

13 – 2S – Stormy Scott – 165 – 165 –

14 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – 160 – 160 –

15 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – 155 – 155 –

16 – 1B – BJ Robinson – 150 – 150 –

17 – 111 – Max Blair – 145 – 145 –

18 – 21 – Billy Moyer, Sr – 140 – 140 –

19 – 54 – David Breazeale – 135 – 135 –

20 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – 130 – 130 –

21 – 7T – Drake Troutman – 125 – 125 – 14.011

22 – C8 – Timothy Culp – 125 – 125 – 14.099

23 – 99B – Boom Briggs – 125 – 125 – 14.133

24 – 7 – Ross Robinson – 125 – 125 – 14.420

25 – 41 – Bryce Clark – 120 – 120 – 14.795

26 – 11 – Jon Kirby – 120 – 120 – 59.994

27 – 18 – Matt Cooper – 115 – 115 – 14.413

28 – 17 – Jarret Stuckey – 115 – 115 – 14.691

29 – 12E – Jamie Elam – 110 – 110 – 15.201

30 – 1AU – Joe Chalmers – 110 – 110 – 59.995

31 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – 105 – 105 – 14.960

32 – 2C – Charlie Cole – 105 – 105 – 15.217

33 – 66 – Eli Ross – 100 – 100 – 14.834

34 – 5V – Austin Vincent – 100 – 100 – 14.899

35 – 24 – Jake Elam – 95 – 95 – 15.011

36 – 47 – Chandler Petty – 95 – 95 – 15.375

37 – 91 – Chris Jones – 90 – 90 – 14.861

38 – 1S – Brandon Smith – 90 – 90 – 14.93

39 – 88 – Chance Mann – 85 – 85 – 14.791

40 – 93 – Cory Lawler – 85 – 85 – 14.996

41 – USA1 – Devon Andrews – 80 – 80 – 15.919

42 – 15 – Nathan Stewart – 80 – 80 – 59.997

43 – 7J – Ryan Johnson – 75 – 75 – 14.510

44 – 6 – Clay Harris – 75 – 75 – 14.535

45 – 86 – Kyle Beard – 75 – 75 – 14.735

46 – 78 – Henry Gustavus – 75 – 75 – 14.993

47 – 3N – Nathan Brown – 75 – 75 – 15.046

48 – 90 – Josh Farris – 75 – 75 – 15.330

49 – F15 – Peyton Foster – 75 – 75 – 15.606

50 – 27 – Lynn Irwin – 75 – 75 – 15.823

51 – 7S – Jeff Sloan – 75 – 75 – 59.996

52 – 1G – Bryan Glaze – 50 – 50 – 14.294

53 – 997 – Travis Ashley – 50 – 50 – 15.562

54 – 33 – Steven Crocker – 50 – 50 – 59.999

Fast Shafts B-Main 1 15 Laps | Top 3 transfer to A Feature | Line-ups

Row – No. – Driver – Hometown – No. – Driver – Hometown

1 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 54 – David Breazeale – Four Corners, MS

2 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA

3 – 41 – Bryce Clark – Conway, AR – 18 – Matt Cooper – McKenzie, TN

4 – 12E – Jamie Elam – Senatobia, MS – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL

5 – 66 – Eli Ross – Muskogee, OK – 24 – Jake Elam – Senatobia, MS

6 – 91 – Chris Jones – Neelyville, MO – 88 – Chance Mann – Newport, AR

7 – USA1 – Devon Andrews – Wynne, AR – 7J – Ryan Johnson – Aurora, MO

8 – 86 – Kyle Beard – Trumann, AR – 3N – Nathan Brown – Marion, AR

9 – F15 – Peyton Foster – Finch, AR – 7S – Jeff Sloan – Charleston, MO

10 – 997 – Travis Ashley – Batesville, AR – –

UNOH B-Main 2 15 Laps | Top 3 transfer to A Feature | Line-ups

Row – No. – Driver – Hometown – No. – Driver – Hometown

1 – 21 – Billy Moyer Sr – Batesville, AR – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC

2 – C8 – Timothy Culp – Prattsville, AR – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE

3 – 11 – Jon Kirby – Russellville, AR – 17 – Jarret Stuckey – Shreveport, LA

4 – 1AU – Joe Chalmers – South Yunderup, WAU – 2C – Charlie Cole – Wynne, AR

5 – 5V – Austin Vincent – Moody, MO – 47 – Chandler Petty – Cabot, AR

6 – 1S – Brandon Smith – Floral, AR – 93 – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA

7 – 15 – Nathan Stewart – Bryant, AR – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL

8 – 78 – Henry Gustavus – West Memphis, AR – 90 – Josh Farris – Harrison, AR

9 – 27 – Lynn Irwin – Walls, MS – 1G – Bryan Glaze – Little Rock, AR

10 – 33 – Steven Crocker – Jonesboro, AR – –

Nutrien Ag Solutions Topless 100 Presented by Big River Steel A-Main 100 Laps | Line-ups

Row – No. – Driver – Hometown – No. – Driver – Hometown

1 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 17M – Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA

2 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN

3 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 12 – Scott Crigler – Alton, MO

4 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 74 – Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA

5 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – 2 – Tyler Stevens – Paragould, AR

6 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – 777 – Jared Landers – Benton, AR

7 – 2S – Stormy Scott – Las Cruces, NM – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN

8 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1B – BJ Robinson – Bossier City, LA

9 – – B-Main 1 – 1st Place – – B-Main 2 – 1st Place

10 – – B-Main 1 – 2nd Place – – B-Main 2 – 2nd Place

11 – – B-Main 1 – 3rd Place – – B-Main 2 – 3rd Place

12 – – LOLMDS Provisional #1 – – LOLMDS Provisional #2

13 – – LOLMDS Emergency Provisional #1 – – LOLMDS Emergency Provisional #2

14 LOLMDS Emergency Provisional #3 LOLMDS Emergency Provisional #4