Karrick, Nighswonger, Becker, Roark, and Russell Claim Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

The Central Missouri Speedway season rolled on Saturday evening with five divisions of racing on hand. There were 17 B-Mods, 12 Super Stocks, 9 POWRi Late Models, 12 Midwest Mods, and 13 Pure Stocks for a total of 63 cars. There were 11 preliminary heat races contested to sort out the night’s lineups for the five main events to close the night.

After the final checkered flag of the night, Tim Karrick in B-Mods, James, Nighswonger in Super Stocks, Matt Becker in POWRi Late Models, Earl Roark in Midwest Mods, and Bobby Russell in Pure Stocks found themselves in victory lane.

POWRi B-Mod 17 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:39.380: 1. 55-Colson Kirk[4]; 2. 98-Christopher Watts[1]; 3. 0-Blake Wimmer[3]; 4. 24L-Dakota Lowe[5]; 5. 29-Tyler Cochran[6]; 6. R33-Austen Raybourn[2]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:18.926: 1. 1K-Tim Karrick[1]; 2. 56-Shadren Turner[3]; 3. 15-Colin Pierce[5]; 4. 12-Parker Smith[2]; 5. 447-Kenny Prince[6]; 6. 7-Anthony Tanner[4]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps | 00:03:21.549: 1. 57-Aaron Marrant[2]; 2. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 3. 99S-Brad Smith[5]; 4. 12C-Stephen Clancy[1]; 5. 1-Kyle Henning[4]

Colson Kirk and Aaron Marrant led the charge for the 20-lap B-Mod main event with Kirk leading the opening lap until an early caution slowed the field after lap one was completed. Kirk led Marrant, Tim Karrick, Shadren Turner, and Jeremy Lile for the restart but it was Karrick who came out on top for the next circuit. A seven-car incident in turn one led to red-flag conditions as cars blocked the entire race surface. When racing resumed, Karrick led Kirk, Turner, Marrant, and Colin Pierce. By lap eight, Karrick built a half straightaway lead over the battle for second between Kirk and Turner. Karrick sat comfortably out front by lap 14 with Turner challenging Krik hard for second position. Karrick set a blistering pace through lapped traffic and went unchallenged the remainder of the race to collect his second track victory of the season and 33rd overall. Kirk fended off Turner for second as Turner settled for third with Marrant fourth, Brad Smith fifth, and Pierce completing the top six.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:17:47.867: 1. 1K-Tim Karrick[3]; 2. 55-Colson Kirk[1]; 3. 56-Shadren Turner[4]; 4. 57-Aaron Marrant[2]; 5. 99S-Brad Smith[8]; 6. 15-Colin Pierce[7]; 7. 12-Parker Smith[11]; 8. 05-Jeremy Lile[5]; 9. 12C-Stephen Clancy[12]; 10. 29-Tyler Cochran[13]; 11. 447-Kenny Prince[14]; 12. 24L-Dakota Lowe[10]; 13. 1-Kyle Henning[15]; 14. 98-Christopher Watts[6]; 15. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[16]; 16. (DNF) 0-Blake Wimmer[9]; 17. (DNF) 7-Anthony Tanner[17]

POWRi Super Stocks – 12 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:30.229: 1. 9-Dave Meyer[1]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 3. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[4]; 4. 00-Cory Flamm[6]; 5. 08-Scott Pullen[2]; 6. 27-John Brooks[5]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:04:25.313d: 1. 44-James Nighswonger[3]; 2. 07D-Mike Daugherty[1]; 3. 3P-Tyler Perryman[5]; 4. 05-Dale Berry[6]; 5. 77-Daniel McKenzie[2]; 6. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[4]

James Nighswonger of Osawatomie, Kansas earned front-row starting honors along with Dave Meyer for the 20-lap Super Stock main event. Nighswonger quickly grabbed the lead over Meyer and Marc Carter at the front of the field. While Nighswonger distanced himself from the intense battle between Meyer and Carter for second, Mike Daugherty stayed inside the top five with Tyler Perryman. The running order stayed the same as Nighswonger continued to put some distance on himself and the second-place battle until late in the race when caution flew a final time. For the restart, Nighswonger, in search of his first-ever CMS win, fended off a furious charge from slider-throwing Dave Meyer in the closing laps. Although Meyer briefly grabbed the lead, Nighswonger fought back and recaptured the lead as the lead pack crossed the finish line. Nighswonger had been close to a victory several times this season, but this was his night as he took the victory over Meyer, Carter, Daugherty with a career-best fourth-place finish. Perryman was fifth while Scott Pullen was sixth.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:10:26.008: 1. 44-James Nighswonger[1]; 2. 9-Dave Meyer[2]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 4. 07D-Mike Daugherty[4]; 5. 3P-Tyler Perryman[5]; 6. 08-Scott Pullen[9]; 7. 27-John Brooks[11]; 8. 05-Dale Berry[8]; 9. (DNF) 77-Daniel McKenzie[10]; 10. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[7]; 11. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[12]; 12. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[6]

POWRi Late Model – 9 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:06:17.233: 1. 00B-Matt Becker[3]; 2. X15-Bobby Ruff II[2]; 3. 145-Kyle Graves[4]; 4. 149-JR Rowland[5]; 5. (DNF) 20-Alan Westling[1]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:05:32.850: 1. 21P-Darren Phillips[2]; 2. 1T-Tucker Cox[1]; 3. 12B-Chase Breid[3]; 4. 6-Bob Cummings[4]

Matt Becker and Darren Phillips set the pace for the 15-lap Late Model feature with Becker and Phillips pulling away from the rest of the field to start the race. Tucker Cox pressured Bobby Ruff for third by lap seven and by lap 11 found himself moving to third. As Becker continued to show the way, Phillips’ strong run near the front came to an end as he suffered mechanical woes heading into turn one on lap 12. At the same time, Alan Westling retired from the event while Chase Breid had to change a tire for the restart. Bobby Ruff retired at lap 13 after running near the front early on. The final three-lap shootout was between Becker and Cox, both in search of their first-ever CMS wins; however, on this night it was Becker who took the victory with Cox settling for second place. Kyle Graves advanced to third with Breid recovering nicely to fourth as JR Rowland was fifth.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:10:55.570 1. 00B-Matt Becker[1]; 2. 1T-Tucker Cox[4]; 3. 145-Kyle Graves[5]; 4. 12B-Chase Breid[6]; 5. 149-JR Rowland[7]; 6. (DNF) X15-Bobby Ruff II[3]; 7. (DNF) 21P-Darren Phillips[2]; 8. (DNF) 20-Alan Westling[9]; 9. (DNF) 6-Bob Cummings[8]

POWRi Midwest Mods – 12 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:04:32.134: 1. 17R-Earl Roark[2]; 2. 17-Logan Roark[1]; 3. 10-Johnny McGinnis[5]; 4. 9-Brian Meyer[6]; 5. 420-Bobby Wood[3]; 6. (DNS) 7L-Dave Lawson

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:51.158: 1. 5D-Dustin Dennison[1]; 2. 82-David Wood[4]; 3. 4P-Jesse Hogg[2]; 4. 23-Dakota Dillon[5]; 5. 98-Dylon Smith[6]; 6. (DNS) 29W-Jon Jackson

Earl Roark and Dustin Dennison began the night’s 15-lap Midwest Mods main event from row one with Roark establishing his lead early on over Dennison, David Wood, and Logan Roark. Wood took over the second spot at lap five but a short time later, his night came to a heart-breaking end as he retired by lap six. For the restart, Earl Roark led Dennison, Logan Roark, and Brian Meyer. Earl Roark looked comfortable up front, but with two laps remaining, Dennison closed to within a car length of the leader. Dennison’s bid for two in a row was stopped by Earl Roark, who took his first CMS win of the year and sixth career win at the track over Dennison. Logan Roark took the third spot ahead of Brian Meyer, Johnny McGinnis, and Dylon Smith.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:07:27.772: 1. 17R-Earl Roark[1]; 2. 5D-Dustin Dennison[2]; 3. 17-Logan Roark[4]; 4. 9-Brian Meyer[7]; 5. 10-Johnny McGinnis[5]; 6. 98-Dylon Smith[9]; 7. 23-Dakota Dillon[8]; 8. 4P-Jesse Hogg[6]; 9. 420-Bobby Wood[10]; 10. 7L-Dave Lawson[11]; 11. (DNF) 82-David Wood[3]; 12. (DNS) 29W-Jon Jackson

Pure Stocks – 13 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:41.903: 1. 81-Donnie Devers[1]; 2. 24-Bobby Russell[3]; 3. M87-Mallory Stiffler[4]; 4. 47-Rodney Leiber[7]; 5. 75-Brady Tanner[2]; 6. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[5]; 7. (DNS) 21-Joey Harper

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:30.180: 1. 4D-David Doelz[2]; 2. 41-Larry Drake[1]; 3. 74-Jaren Powrie[4]; 4. 13B-Devin Baker[3]; 5. 99-Ryan Oerly[6]; 6. F86-Jim Nolker[5]

David Doelz and Donnie Devers took row one starting honors for the 15-lap Pure Stock main event, with Doelz in search of his first-ever CMS in front for the opening laps. Bobby Russell moved up to challenge Doelz early on in a close battle for the lead, which Doelz held on to until lap nine when Russell took command of the race. At lap 11, with Russell showing the way, caution flew and regrouped the field for the restart. Russell held strong with Doelz close behind, in close battle with Donnie Devers. By lap 13, Russell put some distance on himself and the battle for second between Devers and Doelz. Russell eventually went on to collect his ninth victory of the season with Devers claiming the runner-up spot ahead of Doelz in third. Jim Nolker charged his way forward from twelfth on the grid to claim fourth while Ryan Oerly was fifth and Brady Tanner sixth.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:12:31.487: 1. 24-Bobby Russell[3]; 2. 81-Donnie Devers[2]; 3. 4D-David Doelz[1]; 4. F86-Jim Nolker[12]; 5. 99-Ryan Oerly[9]; 6. 75-Brady Tanner[10]; 7. 13B-Devin Baker[8]; 8. 41-Larry Drake[4]; 9. M87-Mallory Stiffler[5]; 10. 47-Rodney Leiber[7]; 11. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[11]; 12. (DNF) 74-Jaren Powrie[6]; 13. (DNS) 21-Joey Harper

Upcoming Events:

Race #19, Saturday, August 24

Military Appreciation Night! Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Plus, Guest Class MoKan IMCA 305 Sprints $5 Adm Active/Retired Military. Race #20, Saturday, August 31 Cash $ Late Model Series. Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. Race #21, Sunday, September 1 Plus, Labor Day Weekend Special Events featuring $2,000-to-Win B-Mods. Also running Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Midwest Mods. Plus, Guest Class POWRi Late Models Saturday, September 7 WEEKEND OFF, NO RACING! Race # 22, Saturday, September 14

One Hour Earlier Start, Races 6:30 Fourth Annual Hog Roast Nationals featuring $3,000-to-Win Super Stocks!

Plus, Guest Classes POWRi Late Models, B-Mods, and Show Me Vintage Racers

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. CMS is located 3.5 north of Warrensburg o Highway 13, or 13 miles south of the I-70 Higginsville exit on Highway 13.