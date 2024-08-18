Sanders Grabs Lead Late at Nevada Speedway

- Advertisement -

Nevada, MO (August 17, 2024) – Saturday night at Nevada Speedway, the Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels took to the track. It marked the first time a Modified touring series had been to the western Missouri oval since 2008. 26 cars rolled in, set for action, with $2,000 going to the winner.

Jason Hughes started on the inside of the second row. Once out front he took off, prior to dealing with a steady stream of lapped traffic. This allowed Rodney Sanders to close the gap and take over the top spot with five to go.

Hughes kept within ear shot of Sanders until two to go, when he drew a Midwest Sheet Metal caution. This set up a green, white, checkered finish. There was no late race heroics and Sanders motored to the win. The win is his second of the season with the Heartland Tour.

“For as little as this was, it was probably about as good as it could get,” said Sanders in Victory Lane. “You could run the very top or the very bottom. Hats off to the track crew. I thought it raced pretty good. Jason (Hughes) had a pretty good car too. The lapped traffic certainly helped us get by him. It feels good to get back going.”

Tanner Mullens hung around the top five all night and was strong at the end to finish second. Gary Christian finished third. Tyler Wolff blew an engine in his heat race and changed it in the pits. He fired from the inside of the 13th row and ran all the way to fourth. Dakota Dale had his best night of the season and completed the top five.

Qualifying heat race wins went to Gary Christian, Jason Hughes, Tanner Mullens and Rodney Sanders.

Sunday night, the Keyser Manufacturing Larry Phillips Memorial Presented by Schoenfeld Headers and Wehrs Machine & Racing Products will commence from the Monett Motor Speedway. It will round out the weekend’s trio of Missouri events. Hot laps have been moved back to 7:00 PM. This is one half-hour later than originally announced.

Fans unable to attend Sunday night’s show can watch at RacinDirt.tv.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products A Feature (30 Laps) : 1.Rodney Sanders 2. Tanner Mullens 3. Gary Christian 4. Tyler Wolff 5. Dakota Dale 6. Gunner Martin 7. Chad Wheeler 8. Tad Davis 9. Henry Chambers 10. Kenton Allen 11. Matthew Day 12. Nic Bidinger 13. Brandon Givens 14. Chase Sigg 15. Logan Smith 16. Chris Kratzer 17. Jason Pursley 18. Jarret Dotson 19. Lucas Dobbs 20. Jason Hughes 21.Dayton Pursley 22. Chevy Coleman 23. Trevor Hughes 24. Dean Wille 25. Rick Beebe 26. Randal Schiffelbein Jr.

ARMI Contractors Heat 1 (8 Laps) : 1. Gary Christian 2. Kenton Allen 3. Chevy Coleman 4. Logan Smith 5. Matthew Day 6. Dayton Pursley 7. Tyler Wolff

Kenny’s Tile Heat 2 (8 Laps) : 1. Jason Hughes 2. Dakota Dale 3. Henry Chambers 4. Chase Sigg 5. Dean Wille 6. Jason Pursley 7. Brandon Givens

S&S Fishing and Rental Heat 3 (8 Laps) : 1. Tanner Mullens 2. Tad Davis 3. Gunner Martin 4. Trevor Hughes 5. Nic Bidinger 6. Randal Schiffelbein Jr.

Fast Shafts Heat 4 (8 Laps) : 1. Rodney Sanders 2. Chad Wheeler 3. Lucas Dobbs 4. Chris Kratzer 5. Jarret Dotson 6. Rick Beebe

USRA Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels photos are available for viewing and purchase from our Official Series Photographer, Todd Boyd. You can view his work by clicking here. You can also follow his racing adventures on social media by clicking here.

The Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels would like to thank their 2024 season long partners.

Gold Partners – ARMI Contractors, Day Motorsports, Hochatown Saloon, Kenny’s Tile, Midwest Sheet Metal, RacinDirt.com, Real Racing Wheels, S&S Fishing and Rental, VP Racing Fuels Heartland, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products

Silver Partners – American Racer Tires, Central Spray Foam & Cement Lifting, Duvall Electric, Fast Shafts, Freight Logistics Inc., Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Milburn Property LLC, One4 Motorsports, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning

Bronze Partners – Charlie Williams Painting, Fowler Locomotive Sales and Leasing, Lassiter Construction, Photos by Boyd, Transmissions Unlimited, Victory Vault

2024 HMT Point Fund

$7,500 $4,500 $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,400 $2,300 $2,200 $2,100 $2,000

*80 Percent attendance required to remain point fund eligible*