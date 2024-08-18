Xavier Doney Excels with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Victory at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, MO. (8/17/24) Xavier Doney would nearly perfect the night with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in the Summer Thunder presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his inaugural league victory and pocket the $5K payday in an outstanding feature event at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Flying onto the smooth surface with twenty-two talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Xavier Doney set a quick qualifying time of 13.638-second lap with Noah Gass, Gunner Ramey, and Miles Paulus each earning heat racing victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Xavier Doney and Gunner Ramey lined up in the front row as Xavier Doney would gain the lead on the opening lap with Gunner Ramey, Blake Hahn, Kyle Bellm, and Ayrton Gennetten all raced within the top five.

Holding steady up front while stretching a commanding two-second lead, Xavier Doney would appear to be a class by himself for most of the night as great battling action would take place behind the front-running Doney with Blake Hahn and Kyle Bellm attempting to keep pace as the laps ticked away rapidly.

Xavier Doney would not be denied in earning his first career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed thirty lap main event after leading every step of the way with Ayrton Gennetten hustling into the runner-up position late.

“The top was about as thin as it gets with it being pretty treacherous,” said Xavier Doney in the Wheatland Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I was fortunate to be in clean air and recover pretty easy after overcooking it a couple of times.”.

Challenging closely behind would find Blake Hahn placing on the final podium placement as Kyle Bellm would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Miles Paulus would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints in the Summer Thunder event at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 8/17/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 74-Xavier Doney(13.638)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 20G-Noah Gass

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 21-Gunner Ramey

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 98P-Miles Paulus

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 74-Xavier Doney

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 5-Kory Bales(+9)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 4. 14E-Kyle Bellm[8]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[10]; 6. 14T-Jack Dover[6]; 7. 20G-Noah Gass[7]; 8. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]; 9. 12X-Ricky Peterson[13]; 10. 79-Kyle Jones[18]; 11. 5-Kory Bales[20]; 12. 22M-Rees Moran[16]; 13. 3M-Howard Moore[19]; 14. 24-Casey Shuman[17]; 15. 1JR-Steven Russell[14]; 16. 45X-Jace Park[4]; 17. 11-Roger Crockett[9]; 18. 31-Kameron Key[12]; 19. 77-Jack Wagner[11]; 20. 91-Riley Kreisel[21]; 21. 73-Samuel Wagner[15]; 22. (DNS) 51-Mitchell Moore.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20G-Noah Gass[1]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[6]; 4. 14T-Jack Dover[3]; 5. 12X-Ricky Peterson[2]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran[5]; 7. 5-Kory Bales[8]; 8. 51-Mitchell Moore[7].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey[3]; 2. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[2]; 4. 45X-Jace Park[4]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]; 6. 24-Casey Shuman[6]; 7. 3M-Howard Moore[1].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 31-Kameron Key[2]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]; 6. 79-Kyle Jones[6]; 7. 91-Riley Kreisel[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.638[5]; 2. 45X-Jace Park, 00:13.650[3]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.655[11]; 4. 14T-Jack Dover, 00:13.662[20]; 5. 21-Gunner Ramey, 00:13.674[1]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:13.684[6]; 7. 12X-Ricky Peterson, 00:13.791[2]; 8. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:13.827[13]; 9. 31-Kameron Key, 00:13.945[19]; 10. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:13.973[9]; 11. 3M-Howard Moore, 00:14.128[14]; 12. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:14.139[18]; 13. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.241[15]; 14. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 00:14.270[7]; 15. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:14.287[10]; 16. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:14.321[22]; 17. 24-Casey Shuman, 00:14.364[8]; 18. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:14.385[4]; 19. 51-Mitchell Moore, 00:14.464[12]; 20. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:14.613[17]; 21. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:14.616[16]; 22. 5-Kory Bales, 00:15.259[21].

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.