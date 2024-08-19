Ayrton Gennetten Retains Victory with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Missouri State Fair Speedway

- Advertisement -

Sedalia, MO. (8/18/24) Ayrton Gennetten would defend his throne as the Missouri State Fair Champion with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in the Show-Me-State Throwdown Finale presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his sixth career league victory and pocket the $5K-payday in an outstanding feature event at the historic half mile of Sedalia.

Flying onto the smooth surface with twenty talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Brian Brown set a quick qualifying time of 17.130-second lap with Gunner Ramey and Kameron Key each earning heat racing victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Blake Hahn and Ayrton Gennetten lined up in the front row as Blake Hahn would gain the lead on the opening lap with Brian Brown, Ayrton Gennetten, Kameron Key, and Gunner Ramey all raced within the top five.

Holding the lead just past the half way point would find Blake Hahn battling Brian Brown for the top position with Brian Brown able to capitalize for the lead on lap twelve with Ayrton Gennetten following suite into the runner up placement.

Leading the next five revolutions, Brian Brown would feel the presence of defending league champion Ayrton Gennetten right behind him as the laps began to wain in front of the packed capacity crowd.

Overtaking the top spot with four laps remaining, Ayrton Gennetten would not be denied in earning his third seasonal POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Brian Brown hustling into the runner-up position late.

“It was so tough on that first start and I could have timed it better but then again I wouldn’t have been in the position needed to win tonight,” said Ayrton Gennetten in the Sedalia Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “Brian gave me a lane off of four and I took it, I rode the wheelie off of four but I wasn’t lifting”.

Challenging closely behind would find leader of eleven laps Blake Hahn placing on the final podium placement from the starting pole on the initial green flag. Gunner Ramey would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Kameron Key would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints in the 2024 Missouri State Fair Finale event at Missouri State Fair Speedway.

Missouri State Fair Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 8/18/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 21B-Brian Brown(17.130)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 21-Gunner Ramey

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 31-Kameron Key

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 52-Blake Hahn

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 20G-Noah Gass(+13)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 3-Ayrton Gennetten

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 2. 21B-Brian Brown[5]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey[3]; 5. 31-Kameron Key[4]; 6. 14T-Jack Dover[7]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 8. 79-Kyle Jones[8]; 9. 20G-Noah Gass[20]; 10. 77-Jack Wagner[9]; 11. 7B-Ben Brown[11]; 12. 3M-Howard Moore[10]; 13. 12X-Ricky Peterson[14]; 14. 74X-Natalie Doney[13]; 15. 93-Taylor Walton[18]; 16. 91-Riley Kreisel[16]; 17. 14E-Kyle Bellm[12]; 18. 24-Casey Shuman[15]; 19. 98P-Miles Paulus[17]; 20. 73-Samuel Wagner[19].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 3. 14T-Jack Dover[1]; 4. 21B-Brian Brown[4]; 5. 3M-Howard Moore[6]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 7. 12X-Ricky Peterson[7]; 8. 91-Riley Kreisel[8]; 9. 93-Taylor Walton[9]; 10. 20G-Noah Gass[10].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Kameron Key[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 79-Kyle Jones[1]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 6. 7B-Ben Brown[8]; 7. 74X-Natalie Doney[9]; 8. 24-Casey Shuman[10]; 9. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 10. 73-Samuel Wagner[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 21B-Brian Brown, 00:17.130[20]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:17.196[2]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:17.464[19]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:17.508[8]; 5. 21-Gunner Ramey, 00:17.577[9]; 6. 31-Kameron Key, 00:17.720[4]; 7. 14T-Jack Dover, 00:17.731[16]; 8. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:17.748[1]; 9. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 00:17.768[7]; 10. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:17.808[6]; 11. 3M-Howard Moore, 00:17.810[18]; 12. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:17.840[3]; 13. 12X-Ricky Peterson, 00:17.857[17]; 14. 77-Jack Wagner, 00:17.867[11]; 15. 91-Riley Kreisel, 00:18.446[12]; 16. 7B-Ben Brown, 00:18.538[13]; 17. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:18.733[10]; 18. 74X-Natalie Doney, 00:20.430[14]; 19. 20G-Noah Gass[5]; 20. 24-Casey Shuman[15].

