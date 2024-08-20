Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Post Two Podiums During FENDT Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 19, 2024) – Big Game Motorsports garnered a pair of podium results last weekend at Jackson Motorplex, which hosted the famed 46 th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals.

The two third-place outings gives David Gravel 35 top fives in 50 races this season and pushed his lead in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series to 106 points.

The action began on Friday when Gravel set quick time during qualifying before he placed second in a heat race. A run from sixth to third place in the dash lined him up on the inside of the second row in the main event.

“I thought we had a really good race car there,” Gravel said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “The track was slightly top dominant, but the lapped traffic really made it exciting. You could run the bottom groove there. On that restart Logan (Schuchart) chose to go high, and I just stayed low like (Carson) Macedo. And (Schuchart) just kind of ran defensive down there and bottled us both up and Sheldon (Haudenschild) got around us. I would’ve loved to have the opportunity to run second there and then in lapped traffic I thought Sheldon had an opportunity to win the race. But man, those lapped cars were not getting off the top, and it was kind of hard to pass them sometimes. I’m really, really happy with the car.”

Gravel was strong once again on Saturday during the event finale. He timed in fifth quickest and won a heat race. Gravel was victorious during his opening round of the King of the Hill before losing the finale by less than three hundredths of a second. That gave him the outside front row starting position in the feature.

“The top of (turns) one and two was pretty good early on, but the top of (turns) three and four wasn’t,” he said. “I felt like I was right there on (Donny Schatz’s) right rear, but I just wasn’t able to get around him. I feel like that would’ve changed our race a lot there. Donny was good through lapped traffic. I just feel like in the middle of that race I kind of struggled to find a place in (turns) one and two where I felt good.”

Next up is a trip to North Dakota with World of Outlaws races this Friday at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks during the Gerdau Presents the 2 nd Leg of the World of Outlaws Northern Tour and Saturday at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo during the Gerdau Presents the World of Outlaws Duel in the Dakotas.

Additionally, Big Game Motorsports offers its condolences to the family and friends of long-time World of Outlaws official Eloy Gutierrez, who passed away on Monday.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 16 – Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (1); Dash: 3 (6); Feature: 3 (3).

Aug. 17 – Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn. – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 1 (2); King of the Hill: 2 (2); Feature: 3 (2).

SEASON STATS –

50 races, 14 wins, 35 top fives, 44 top 10s, 48 top 15s, 48 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D., for the Gerdau Presents the 2 nd Leg of the World of Outlaws Northern Tour and Saturday at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., for the Gerdau Presents the World of Outlaws Duel in the Dakotas with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

