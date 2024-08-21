- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Atomic Speedway Brings Fireworks, High Banks to World of Outlaws

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models up the voltage around the Ohio track

CHILLICOTHE, OH (August 20, 2024) – The race for the 2024 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models title at World of Outlaws World Finals makes a key stop at Atomic Speedway to close out August.

The Series visits the Chillicothe, OH facility for two nights for the Fireball 50 on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24. Friday kicks off the racing with 40 Laps around the high-banked 3/8-mile dirt track for a $10,000 payday.

Then, Saturday night’s finale has drivers going at it for 50 Laps and $15,000 to determine the Feature winner of the 16th race in Series history at the track, dating back to 1989.

Modifieds and 305 Sprint Cars will join the Series on Friday, while Sport Mods and the 305 Sprint Cars make up Saturday’s program.

Here are the top storylines to look out for:

Squirrel On Fire: Brian Shirley had his best career week with the World of Outlaws behind the Bob Cullen Racing No. 3S throughout the mid-August Illinois-Iowa swing.

The Chatham, IL native began the week with a home state win at Highland Speedway’s Beat The Heat 40, then swept the two nights at Maquoketa Speedway’s Hawkeye 100 weekend.

“Squirrel” leaped past Dennis Erb Jr. and Tyler Bruening for seventh place in the Series points standings with nine races remaining to continue making ground.

Title Hunt Sparks: The fights inside the top five in the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models took the battles up a notch entering the swing.

New Berlin, IL driver Brandon Sheppard leads the standings by 64 points over Nick Hoffman and 76 points over Bobby Pierce. Sheppard finished with three top-10 results and a podium finish in Saturday night’s Feature.

Hoffman, of Mooresville, NC, finished the weekend with a second-place result in the Hawkeye 100 but lost ground on Sheppard over the week.

Pierce, of Oakwood, IL, began the week with a podium result at Highland, but a flat tire on Saturday night derailed the opportunity to cut the distance between him and Sheppard to end the week.

Atomic Masters: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models visit Chillicothe, OH for two nights in events resulting in championship implications as nine races remain for competitors.

In 2023, Winfield, TN’s Mike Marlar, and Pierce won between the two nights of racing. Sheppard has one win at the track in 2022.

Reigning Summer Nationals Champion Tyler Erb joins the “Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet” at the track where he boasts the most Series wins of all drivers. “Terbo” won three straight Feature races at the track, with two wins in 2018 and one win from the World of Outlaws returning to the track in 2022.

Six Points: While the battle for the Series title continues to find a flame between Sheppard, Hoffman, and Pierce, another points battle in the top five highlights a closer point differential and a $40,000 separation in the season’s points fund.

Robeline, LA driver Cade Dillard has four consecutive top-10 finishes, including two top-five finishes coming at Highland and Maquoketa. He currently holds fourth in the standings.

Kyle Bronson rounds out the current top-five in the standings with an August run of five top-10 finishes in the last six races. Two of those finishes were podium results at Cedar Lake Speedway for the Brandon, FL driver as he lurks only four points away from Dillard.

Marshalltown, IA driver Ryan Gustin needs six points to pass Bronson and Dillard for fourth in the Series standings with momentum behind him. “The Reaper” is riding a stretch of 12 top-10 finishes in the last 13 races, including 11 top-fives and two Feature wins.

WHEN AND WHERE

Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH

ABOUT THE TRACK

Atomic Speedway is a 0.375-mile dirt track

TRACK RECORDS

Atomic Speedway – 12.748 seconds by Jimmy Owens in 2015

ON THE INTERNET

AROUND THE TURN

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models are headed south to Georgia and Alabama for two nights of racing from Senoia Speedway on Saturday, Sept.14, and the completion of the Alabama Gang 100 at the Talladega Short Track on Sunday, Sept. 15.

FEATURE WINNERS (8 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 11 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 5 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 4 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 3 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 3 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 2 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 2 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (29 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 16 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 12 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 11 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 11 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 10 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 8 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 6 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 5 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 4 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 4 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 3 Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA – 2 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 2 Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 2 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 2 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua – IL -2 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC -2 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 2 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Garrett Smith – Eatonton, GA – 1 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 1 Tyler Stevens – Paragould, AR – 1 Jakob Piper – Mercersburg, PA – 1 Tyler Emory – King George, VA – 1 Chad Simpson – Mt. Vernon, IA – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (34 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 5 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 4 Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 3 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 3 Chase Junghans – Manhattan, KS – 2 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 2 Dave Hess Jr – Waterford, PA – 1 Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – 1 Jake Timm – Winona, MN – 1 Gregg Satterlee – Indiana, PA – 1 Logan Zarin – Hookstown, PA – 1 Jordan Yaggy – Rochester, MN – 1 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Cody Overton – Thomson, GA – 1 Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 1 Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 1 Tripp Gerrald – Versailles, KY – 1 Billy Moyer – Batesville, AR – 1 Blair Nothdurft – Renner, SD – 1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC – 1 Dave Hess Jr – Waterford, PA – 1 Chub Frank – Bear Lake, PA – 1 Alex Ferree – Saxonburg, PA – 1 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua, IL – 2 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Tyler Peterson – Hickson, ND – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Sam Mars – Menomonie, WI – 1 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1 Tristan Chamberlain – Martinsville, IN – 1 Cody Laney – Hicksville, OH – 1 Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (21 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 20 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 13 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 12 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 8 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 5 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 5 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 4 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 4 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 5 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 2 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 2 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 2 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC – 1 Brent Larson – Lake Elmo, MN – 1 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1 Zack Dohm – Cross Lanes, WV – 1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (20 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – H.C.

Brent Larson – Lake Elmo, MN – 4 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 3 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 3 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 3 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 2 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 2 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 2 Tristan Chamberlain – Richmond, IN – 2 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 2 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 2 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Chris Ferguson – Mt. Holly, NC – 1 Jake Timm – Winona, MN -1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC – 1 Gregg Satterlee – Indiana, PA – 1 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 1 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua, IL – 1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (12 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – QTs

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 8 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 4 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 3 Cody Overton, Evans, GA – 3 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 2 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Tanner English – Benton, KY – 1 Jason Jameson – Lawrenceburg, IN – 1

BILSTEIN REDRAW POLE AWARD (19 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Poles

Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 4 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 4 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 3 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 2 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 1 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 1 Tyler Stevens – Paragould, AR – 1 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 1 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 1 Jason Feger – Bloomington, IL – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (19 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Laps Led

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 367 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 258 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 171 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 148 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 71 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 68 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 61 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 53 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 40 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 31 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 29 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 25 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 19 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 19 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 16 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 16 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 16 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 6 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 2 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1

2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Devin Moran Saturday, Jan. 20/Volusia Speedway Park/Hudson O’Neal Thursday, Feb. 15 /Volusia Speedway Park/Nick Hoffman Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Devin Moran (2) Friday, Apr. 12/Farmer City Raceway/Nick Hoffman (2) Saturday, Apr. 13/Farmer City Raceway/Bobby Pierce Friday, May 3/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Nick Hoffman (3) Friday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Ryan Gustin Thursday, May 16/Raceway 7/Chris Madden Saturday, May 18/Marion Center Raceway/Chris Madden (2) Sunday, May 19/Path Valley Speedway/Bobby Pierce (2) Thursday, June 20/Thunderhill Raceway Park/Brandon Sheppard Friday, June 21/Ponderosa Speedway/Brandon Sheppard (2) Saturday, June 22/Brownstown Speedway/Nick Hoffman (4) Monday, June 24/Independence Motor Speedway/Bobby Pierce (3) Tuesday, June 25/Hamilton County Speedway/Bobby Pierce (4) Saturday, June 29/Norman County Raceway/Nick Hoffman (5) Sunday, June 30/River Cities Speedway/Brian Shirley Friday, July 5/Deer Creek Speedway/Ryan Gustin (2) Friday, July 5/Deer Creek Speedway/Brandon Sheppard (3) Saturday, July 6/Deer Creek Speedway/Bobby Pierce (5) Thursday, July 11/Bedford Speedway/Bobby Pierce (6) Friday, July 12/Sharon Speedway/Bobby Pierce (7) Saturday, July 13/Sharon Speedway/Bobby Pierce (8) Saturday, July 27/Fairbury Speedway/Bobby Pierce (9) Friday, August 2/Cedar Lake Speedway/Bobby Pierce (10) Friday, August 2/Cedar Lake Speedway/Ryan Gustin (3) Saturday, August 3/Cedar Lake Speedway/Bobby Pierce (11) Wednesday, August 14/Highland Speedway/Brian Shirley (2) Friday, August 16/Maquoketa Speedway/Brian Shirley (3)

Saturday, August 17/Maquoketa Speedway/Brian Shirley (4)