Busy Stretch For Lucas Oil MLRA Begins At Lakeside Speedway & I-70 Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri (August 20, 2024) – The Lucas Oil MLRA will return to the dirt this weekend with a double header of action surrounding the Kansas City area. This will also mark the first series event since June 7th, where last season’s Sunoco Race Fuel Rookie of the Year Dillon McCowan scored his first career MLRA victory at the Callaway Raceway.

A total of 12 events remains on the 2024 MLRA schedule, with defending series Champion Chad Simpson once again leading the way in a wide open points battle. St Charles, MO driver Gordy Gundaker has shot up to the second spot and is only 10 points out of the championship lead, while two time Lakeside Speedway MLRA winner Chris Simpson trails by only 15 markers.

Trevor Gundaker enters the weekend in the fourth position, while McCowan completes the top five, just 90 and 95 points out of the top position respectively. Finishing out the top ten are two time series champion Tony Jackson Jr. (-125), Earl Pearson Jr. (-140), Jeff Herzog (-215), Clayton Stuckey (-270), and Lakeside veteran Aaron Marrant (-290) who will be looking for his first series win at his home track come Friday night.

The green flag will drop on Friday night August 23rd with a $5,000 to win visit to the friendly confines of the Lakeside Speedway, in Kansas City, KS. Lakeside is one of the more storied tracks in series history, having hosted a total of 34 MLRA events dating back to the 2000 race season.

The MLRA’s most recent stop at the 4/10-mile semi-banked oval came back in 2022, in what can be described as a night of drama. Point leader Chad Simpson started scratch on the field and raced up to 6th, while two time series Champion Tony Jackson Jr. started fast by setting quick time and winning his respective heat race, only to have to surrender his pole position prior to the start of the 30 lapper due to mechanical issues.

Chase Junghans was able to capitalize, and raced to his second career Lucas Oil MLRA win over Andrew Kosiski, while current Sunoco Race Fuel Rookie of the Year leader Aaron Marrant score a career best and rounded out the podium in third.

The weekend will conclude on Saturday night at the I-70 Speedway in Odessa, MO with the Inaugural “K.C. Cup” presented by Mid American Automation Services. Located just east of the KC metro area, Saturday nights showdown will pay $7,000 to win & $700 to start. This will mark just the second stop all-time for the MLRA at the high banked 1/2-mile facility. Hudson O’Neal captured the win in 2022 at I-70 in an event co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS), while mother nature erased both attempts at an MLRA return in 2023.

After sitting idle for many years, I-70 reopened in 2021 following an extensive renovation project which included many updates to the fan experience along with the removal of the asphalt surface and a return to the dirt. I-70 hosted numerous dirt events from 1981 to 1987 during its original dirt track phase, with the likes of KC area veteran Rick Beebe and National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Roger Dolan both capturing victories on the high banks in Busch All-Star Tour Series events.

Lucas Oil MLRA Tire Rule (8/23/24 & 8/24/24):

LF – Hoosier (90) 2, 3, 20, 30

RF | LR – Hoosier (90) 2

RR – Hoosier (92) 4

Lakeside Speedway: Kansas City, KS — RACE DAY INFO– Friday 8/23/24

Pits Open: 5:00 PM, Grandstands: 6:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps: 7:00 PM, Racing: 7:30 PM

Admission: Adults $25, Senior/Military $20, Junior Age (6 – 15) $10, Pit Pass: $40

Support Classes: Pure Stock & E-Mod

Website: www.Lakesidespeedway.net

I-70 Speedway: Odessa, MO — RACE DAY INFO– Saturday 8/24/24

Pits Open: 2:00 PM, Gates Open: 4:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps: 6:30 PM, Racing to follow

Admission: Adult GA (13+) $25, Senior/Military GA $22, Kids (4 – 12) $5, Pit Pass: $40

Support Classes: POWRi/USRA Stock Cars + 75 lap $2,000 to win Enduro

Website: www.I70MotorsportsPark.com