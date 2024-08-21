Smackdown Storylines! USAC Sprints Invade Kokomo for 30-Grand

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Kokomo, Indiana (August 21, 2024)………The spotlight, the prestige, the glory, the atmosphere and the intensity.

It all hits a fever pitch during Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown XIII at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway this Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, August 22-23-24.

Since Smackdown’s inaugural edition in 2012, those traits have been ingrained in the event, and this year is no exception with record payouts, numerous bonuses and a talented field hovering around 50 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship drivers and cars that are set for the battle of all battles for three consecutive nights on the quarter-mile dirt oval.

Smackdown is a bucket list item for fans to attend. It’s a bucket list item for drivers and teams to win. The ever-brewing excitement is palpable, and the storylines are in abundance. Let’s hit with you six of the biggest storylines for the 13th installment of Sprint Car Smackdown 2024 right now.

AN ABUNDANCE OF PAST SMACKDOWN WINNERS

Past final night Smackdown winners in this weekend’s field include Kevin Thomas Jr. (2016), Justin Grant (2018-21-23) and Kyle Cummins (2022), all of whom are also past Kokomo Speedway track champions as well: Thomas Jr. (2016), Grant (2017-19-21) and Cummins (2022).

Each of the three have also won their share of Smackdown prelim night features throughout the years: Thomas Jr. (three in 2016-21-22), Cummins (two in 2020) and Justin Grant (four in 2021-22-23-23).

Grant is currently tied with Dave Darland and Tyler Courtney as the winningest final night driver in Smackdown history with three wins apiece. Grant already owns the record for most overall Smackdown wins with seven combined between prelims and the final night.

Four other drivers in this year’s Smackdown field have won a prelim or two but are still vying for their first Smackdown final night triumph: Robert Ballou (2015), Chase Stockon (2015), C.J. Leary (2016-17) and USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car point leader Logan Seavey (2019).

RICHEST RICHES OF THE YEAR

Justin Grant’s take home pay for leading the final 29 laps en route to victory on the final night of Smackdown 2023 totaled $44,500. His base pay of $30,000 for winning the feature was supplemented by adding a cool $500 per each lap led throughout the course of the feature.

This Saturday’s finale will continue with Smackdown Saturday night not only being the richest USAC Sprint Car race of the year, but also the richest ever in the state of Indiana. A pair of $6,000-to-win preliminaries set the stage on Thursday and Friday night followed by the $30 Grand finale on Saturday night. That being said, leading all 40 laps and winning on Saturday would net a driver a $50,000 payday.

Just four years ago, the final night of Smackdown paid $10,000-to-win. By 2021, it hit $15,000. In 2022, the $15,000 winner’s share was boosted even further by an extra $20,000 in lap money, which Kyle Cummins collected all for himself.

Additionally, Smackdown XIII Saturday night this year will pay $1,500 to start, which is the largest payout for start money on the USAC National Sprint Car calendar during the 2024 season.

A RECORD CAR COUNT!

The largest car count in the history of Sprint Car Smackdown stands at 46, which was set one year ago during the opening night of the event in 2023.

Thus far, there are nearly 50 confirmed entries for the event, consisting of drivers from 11 different United States and two countries. Indiana leads the way with 18 entries, while representation in the event also hails from California (11), Ohio (4), Arizona (3), Oklahoma (3), Texas (3), Pennsylvania (2), Alabama (1), Colorado (1), Illinois (1) and Missouri (1).

International representation in the field is brought to us courtesy of Australia’s Todd Hobson from Clyde, Victoria.

Overall, three states have captured a Smackdown final night victory. Eight belong to Indiana’s Bryan Clauson (2012), Dave Darland (2013-14-15), Indiana’s Tyler Courtney (2017-19-20) and Kyle Cummins (2022). Three have went to the state of California: Justin Grant (2018-21-23). Alabama has grabbed one win in the event: Kevin Thomas Jr. (2016).

SMACKDOWN ROOKIE BREAKDOWN

One of the finest Smackdown Rookie classes ever will be on hand to take in their first ever appearances in the event with a list of no less than 14 drivers at press time who possess a background of success and a pedigree that makes it a fantastically strong crop.

Among the first timers for 2024 are top USAC National Sprint Car Rookie Hunter Maddox (Bedford, Ind.); 2023 Bloomington Speedway champ Harley Burns; first-time USAC Sprint Car competitor Hayden Reinbold; newcomer Kale Drake.

There’s also an influx of west coast talent making their foray to Smackdown, including 2024 USAC CRA winners Cody Williams and David Gasper, plus USAC Western States Midget winner Frankie Guerrini and Saban Bibent, a winner at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway.

Todd Hobson brings representation from his native Australia while Luke Hall, Weston Gorham, Colin Grissom, Michael Daugherty and Aaron Davis all will take in their first Smackdown experience.

Past Smackdown Rookies of the Year include Brady Bacon (4th in 2013), Kyle Cummins (10th in 2014), Kody Swanson (9th in 2015 Semi), Tyler Thomas (10th in 2016), Josh Hodges (14th in 2017), Jason McDougal (4th in 2018), Max Adams (14th in 2019), Buddy Kofoid (5th in 2020), Tanner Thorson (2nd in 2021), Mitchel Moles (12th in 2022) and Briggs Danner (6th in 2023).

TRIFECTA OPENER

Smackdown XIII is also the kickoff for the second edition of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta in which USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competitors will be racing for major prizes across three marquee events in the state of Indiana in August, September and October.

The Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown is up first followed by the $20,000-to-win Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, September 14. Another $20,000 winner’s share is posted for the Fall Nationals at Lawrenceburg Speedway, set to go on Saturday, October 12.

Winning all three Trifecta events in 2024 would net a driver a bonus of up to $30,000. The top driver finishing all three races in second place or better will receive a $20,000 payout. The top driver finishing all three races in third place or better will receive a $10,000 payout.

At the end of the three races during the USAC NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta, a driver could earn a potential $100,000 prize when all is said and done.

IT’S WORTH THE PAIN TO BE KING OF THE HILL

Smackdown preliminary events on Thursday, August 22 and Friday, August 23 will be comprised of complete programs for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, culminating in 30-lap feature races each night. At the conclusion of Friday night’s program, the top-8 in overall Smackdown points will be locked into Saturday night’s main event.

On the third and final night, Saturday, August 24, a 40-lap feature will close out the spectacular weekend in grand fashion, which will be preceded by heat races for all drivers not locked in and will be lined up in order of each driver’s best points night.

The unique “King of the Hill” bracket-style tournament of two-car duels for locked-in drivers takes place afterward and determines the first four rows of the feature. The semi-feature will provide the final chance for drivers to lock themselves into a coveted spot for the A-Main.

Past winners of the King of the Hill include Tracy Hines (2012), Chase Stockon (2013), Brady Bacon (2014-15-20), Tyler Courtney (2016-19), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2017), Justin Grant (2018 & 2023), Tanner Thorson (2021) and C.J. Leary (2022).

RACE DETAILS

This weekend at Kokomo Speedway, gates open at 3pm Eastern on Thursday and at 4pm on Friday/Saturday. Cars will hit the track at 6:30pm on Thursday/Friday and at 6pm on Saturday.

On Thursday/Friday, general admission tickets are $30 with kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members (all ages).

On Saturday, general admission tickets are $35 with kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 for members and $45 for non-members (all ages).

Reserved Seating is offered as a 3-Day Pass at $85. To purchase, call Kokomo Speedway at (779) 230-1310.

As far as the off-track activities at Kokomo, on Thursday, Kick It for Karaoke will be held after the races in the Turn 5 Bar. On Friday, a cornhole tournament will be held at 1pm outside turn four. The popular non-stop party band, The Flying Toasters, will perform immediately following the checkered flag at the stage outside turn four. On Saturday, the Riley Kids Auction & Kickball game will take place between Noon-2pm.

All three nights of racing during Smackdown will be shown live on FloRacing at www.flosports.link/usac.

=====================

EXPECTED 2024 SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN XIII ENTRIES:

00 (R) COLIN GRISSOM/Anderson, IN (Colin Grissom)

04 (R) DAVID GASPER/Goleta, CA (Jerry Burton)

06 RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Brothers)

1 NATE SCHANK/Santa Rosa, CA (Nate Schank)

2B (R) KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (2B Racing)

2E SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Epperson Racing)

G3 (R) FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (F & F Racing)

3p KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Petty Performance Racing)

3R KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Rock Steady Racing)

3.14 (R) MICHAEL DAUGHERTY/Lafayette, IN (Michael Daugherty)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

4c BRAYDEN CLARK/Tipton, IN (Clark Racing)

4u KYLE SHIPLEY/Phoenix, AZ (AJR Motorsports)

4x BRAYDON CROMWELL/Lone Jack, MO (Mike Cromwell)

5 ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Baldwin-Fox Racing)

5s CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (KO Motorsports)

9z ZACK PRETORIUS/Yorktown, IN (Jeff Pretorius)

11 (R) AARON DAVIS/Windfall, IN (Jeff Davis)

11T TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Trey Osborne Racing)

12 ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports)

15 CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (BGE Dougherty Motorsports)

15x C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (BGE Dougherty Motorsports)

16 (R) HARLEY BURNS/Brazil, IN (Britt Aero Racing)

19 (R) HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

21AZ DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Team AZ Racing)

21K KOBE SIMPSON/Bonham, TX (Kevin Simpson)

23s (R) LUKE HALL/Ludlow Falls, OH (Simon Racing)

24m (R) HUNTER MADDOX/Bedford, IN (Hunter Maddox)

28 BRANDON MATTOX/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing)

33m MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports)

34 PARKER FREDERICKSON/Kokomo, IN (Parker Frederickson)

39 BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Hogue Racing Enterprises)

39G MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

41 RICKY LEWIS/Camarillo, CA (Stensland Motorsports)

47 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Tom Eades)

53 BRAYDEN FOX/Avon, IN (Fox Brothers Racing)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

57H JACK HOYER/Frankfort, IN (Paul Hazen)

63 MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (F & F Racing)

66 JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Amati Racing)

69 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc.)

71w (R) WESTON GORHAM/Colleyville, TX (Gorham Racing)

77 (R) TODD HOBSON/Clyde, VIC, AU (Wingo Brothers Racing)

77s STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Tyler Sturgeon Racing)

88J JOEY AMANTEA/Mt. Pocono, PA (JPA Racing)

92 (R) CODY WILLIAMS/Norco, CA (Tom & Laurie Sertich)

98 (R) SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Wedgewood Motorsports)

99 JACK JAMES/Harlan, IN (Jack James)

(R) represents a Sprint Car Smackdown Rookie

=====================

ALL-TIME SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN WINNERS:

2012: Bryan Clauson (8/23), Chris Windom (8/24) & Bryan Clauson (8/25)

2013: Bryan Clauson (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2014: Jon Stanbrough (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2015: Robert Ballou (8/27), Chase Stockon (8/28) & Dave Darland (8/29)

2016: Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/25), C.J. Leary (8/26) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/27)

2017: C.J. Leary (8/24), Tyler Courtney (8/25) & Tyler Courtney (8/26)

2018: Tyler Courtney (8/23), Tyler Thomas (8/24) & Justin Grant (9/27)

2019: Thomas Meseraull (8/22), Logan Seavey (8/23) & Tyler Courtney (8/24)

2020: Kyle Cummins (8/27), Kyle Cummins (8/28) & Tyler Courtney (8/29)

2021: Justin Grant (8/27), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/28) & Justin Grant (8/28)

2022: Justin Grant (8/25), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/26) & Kyle Cummins (8/27)

2023: Justin Grant (8/24), Justin Grant (8/25) & Justin Grant (8/26)

=====================

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS:

9-Dave Darland & Justin Grant

8-Tony Elliott

6-Tyler Courtney & Kyle Cummins

5-Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Bryan Clauson & C.J. Leary

3-Jack Hewitt, Thomas Meseraull, Jon Stanbrough & Chris Windom

1-Robert Ballou, Tom Bigelow, Chad Boat, Jay Drake, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding, Kelly Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Brad Marvel, Hunter Schuerenberg, Logan Seavey, Dean Shirley, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas, Tyler Thomas, Rich Vogler & J.J. Yeley

=====================

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS:

1981: Tom Bigelow (7/22)

1982: Rich Vogler (7/21)

1983: Dean Shirley (7/20)

1984: Jack Hewitt (7/11)

1985: Jack Hewitt (8/4)

1989: Jack Hewitt (6/25)

1990: Russ Gamester (6/24)

1991: Kelly Kinser (6/23) & Tony Elliott (8/25)

1992: Tony Elliott (6/28)

1993: Dave Darland (6/27)

1995: Tony Elliott (7/5)

1996: Tony Elliott (6/30) & Brad Marvel (7/28)

1997: Kevin Thomas (6/15) & J.J. Yeley (7/20)

1998: Tony Elliott (7/19) & Tony Elliott (8/9)

1999: Cory Kruseman (7/25) & Tony Elliott (8/8)

2000: Jay Drake (7/23)

2001: Tony Elliott (7/29)

2003: Bud Kaeding (7/23)

2006: Jon Stanbrough (7/16)

2007: Jon Stanbrough (7/15)

2008: Dave Darland (7/13)

2009: Chad Boat (7/12)

2010: Bryan Clauson (4/18) & Levi Jones (7/11)

2011: Hunter Schuerenberg (7/9)

2012: Dave Darland (7/16), Bryan Clauson (8/23), Chris Windom (8/24) & Bryan Clauson (8/25)

2013: Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/13), Bryan Clauson (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2014: Dave Darland (7/12), Jon Stanbrough (8/22), Dave Darland (8/23) & Dave Darland (8/24)

2015: Chris Windom (8/26), Robert Ballou (8/27), Chase Stockon (8/28) & Dave Darland (8/29)

2016: Kyle Cummins (7/9), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/25), C.J. Leary (8/26) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/27)

2017: Thomas Meseraull (7/8), C.J. Leary (8/24), Tyler Courtney (8/25) & Tyler Courtney (8/26)

2018: Thomas Meseraull (7/24), Tyler Courtney (8/23), Tyler Thomas (8/24) & Justin Grant (9/27)

2019: Chris Windom (7/20), Thomas Meseraull (8/22), Logan Seavey (8/23) & Tyler Courtney (8/24)

2020: C.J. Leary (7/25), Kyle Cummins (8/27), Kyle Cummins (8/28), Tyler Courtney (8/29) & Tyler Courtney (9/26)

2021: Justin Grant (7/24), Justin Grant (8/27), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/28) & Justin Grant (8/28)

2022: Justin Grant (7/26), Justin Grant (8/25), Kevin Thomas Jr. (8/26), Kyle Cummins (8/27) & Kyle Cummins (9/30)

2023: C.J. Leary (7/22), Justin Grant (8/24), Justin Grant (8/25) & Justin Grant (8/26)

2024: Kyle Cummins (7/27)

=====================

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT KOKOMO SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/26/2022 – C.J. Leary – 12.284

3 Laps – 8/27/2022 – C.J. Leary – 39.543

6 Laps – 7/23/2003 – Mike Spencer – 1:32.52

8 Laps – 7/13/2013 – Tyler Hewitt – 1:49.60

10 Laps – 8/26/2017 – Chris Windom – 2:10.23

12 Laps – 8/22/2014 – Dave Darland – 2:41.06

15 Laps – 8/27/2016 – Tyler Thomas – 3:28.93

30 Laps – 8/23/2019 – Logan Seavey – 6:48.92

=====================

SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN KING OF THE HILL WINNERS

2012: Tracy Hines defeated Thomas Meseraull

2013: Chase Stockon defeated Dave Darland

2014: Brady Bacon defeated Dave Darland

2015: Brady Bacon defeated Chase Stockon

2016: Tyler Courtney defeated Thomas Meseraull

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. defeated Tyler Thomas

2018: Justin Grant defeated Dave Darland

2019: Tyler Courtney defeated C.J. Leary

2020: Brady Bacon defeated C.J. Leary

2021: #4 Tanner Thorson defeated #6 Kevin Thomas Jr.

2022: #2 C.J. Leary defeated #1 Kyle Cummins

2023: #1 Justin Grant defeated #3 C.J. Leary

=====================

PAST SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

2013: Brady Bacon (4th)

2014: Kyle Cummins (10th)

2015: Kody Swanson (9th in Semi)

2016: Tyler Thomas (10th)

2017: Josh Hodges (14th)

2018: Jason McDougal (4th)

2019: Max Adams (14th)

2020: Buddy Kofoid (5th)

2021: Tanner Thorson (2nd)

2022: Mitchel Moles (12th)

2023: Briggs Danner (6th)