Big Regular Season Finale With $15k In Bonuses At Lincoln IL Speedway

Over $15k In Extra Cash On The Line For Lincoln Speedway Bennett Memorial Race

Friday Night Event Doubles As Season Championship Finale

(Lincoln, IL) The 2024 Lincoln Speedway Regular Season Finale will be just a little bit bigger this Friday, August 23, as over $15,000 in additional cash has been added to the payouts for the six divisions in action. Just about every driver will benefit from the Bennett Memorial presented by Milwaukee Tool and all they do to support the once-a-year race.

The race is held annually in memory of Diane and Tommy Bennett, long-time officials, promoters, fans, and overall racing supporters. Diane was most notably known for being a longtime scorer at Macon Speedway, while Tommy was a former racer and also promoted races at Cerro Gordo Speedway.

Each year, the Bennett Family comes together to collect donations put toward benefitting the sport which they love. This year, the race will be held at Lincoln Speedway for the first time. It also has a presenting sponsor for the first time, Milwaukee Tool.

Milwaukee Tool has donated $5,000 directly to the purse in addition to plenty of great giveaways including tool kits and more. They have also paid for union workers tickets at the front gate. The first 100 union members who show their membership card will receive free grandstand admission plus admission for their significant other.

On track action will feature DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, and MARA Midgets. The night will see Pro Late Models and Modifieds running for the final track point night, determining the 2024 track champions.

Taylorville, IL driver Braden Johnson leads the Pro Late Model standings by 24 over Brandon Sweitzer and Blaise Baker, who are tied for second. Johnson is looking for his second straight championship at the track and has one win on the season. Sweitzer is coming off of his first Lincoln Speedway win and Baker is looking for his first this season.

It’s a tight one in the DIRTcar Modified class, as three drivers have a legit chance to claim the title. Edinburg, IL’s Jared Thomas has the lead by just 2 over Riverton’s Tim Luttrell. Just six points back of the lead is Peoria, IL’s Mike Brooks. All are contenders entering the final track point race.

The MARA Midgets is a series that runs at several tracks and the other three classes are part time classes at the track so no champions will be crowned in those divisions. That said, all six divisions will have drivers up on the wheel going for the special Bennett Memorial trophies, big checks, and bonus money that is on the line.

Friday festivities will get underway from 3:00-5:00 PM at the pavilion outside of turn one with a Bennett Memorial car show. Fans can vote for their favorite driver and best-appearing car and entries will win prizes.

Pit gates will officially open when race cars start to roll in for the show. Grandstand sales will begin at the front gate around 5:00, with hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.