Bobby Pierce Wins in Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Lernerville Debut

Eldora Speedway Up Next with a $20,000-To-Win Super Late Model Event on Wednesday, Sept. 4



SARVER, Pa. (August 21, 2024) — For the first time in the history of the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota, the miniseries thundered into Lernerville Speedway on Wednesday, August 21.

Similarly, for the first time in his career Bobby Pierce made his debut at the Pennsylvania oval. A pair of firsts culminated in the Illinois racer charging to the $20,000 victory, which catapulted him back to the top of the series standings.

Pierce overtook Tyler Erb on lap 27 of the 50-lap affair and went on to collect his second series victory of the season by a convincing 5.035-second margin.

“It was a lot of fun, I really think the top (line) possibly was there too, if I had to move around in lapped traffic,” Pierce said in Victory Lane. “Car was awesome down there on the bottom, we made the right tire call. It’s tough going to a new track, cause this place is very unique, I will say that. I’ve got a lot of laps here on the (video game).

“Shoutout to the Bloomquist family and prayers go out to them. I did Scott’s signature move there (crotch chop) in Victory Lane as a tribute to him. We all continue to think about his family during this tough time.”

While Devin Moran, who set a new track record to start the night in Sunoco Race Fuels qualifying, and Garrett Alberson brought the field to the green flag for the night’s 50-lap finale, it was Tyler Erb’s opening lap moves that catapulted him from the fourth-starting spot to the lead.

The Texas native paced the first 26 circuits but wasn’t able to repel a fast-moving Bobby Pierce, who raced from his seventh-starting spot to the lead on lap 27. Once out front he never relinquished the lead.

Pierce’s series’ leading seventh win of his career came ahead of Erb, Daulton Wilson, Garrett Alberson, and Devin Moran.

Pierce finds himself back atop the series standings with a 9-point advantage over Ricky Thornton Jr. with Daulton Wilson 57 markers back in third, Jason Feger 72 points removed from the lead in fourth and Garrett Alberson 75 points out of the top spot in fifth.

The fifth round of the 2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota rolls into Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The night’s program is headlined by a complete $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model program, which was rescheduled from Wednesday, June 5 due to wet weather.

The event serves as a stand-alone lead-in to the 54th annual World 100 weekend which spans September 5 – 7 and culminates with a $54,000-to-win finale on Saturday, September 7.

The pit gate on Wednesday, September 4 opens at 11 a.m. ET with the grandstand gate opening at 2 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 5:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing action to follow.

The tech line in the pits opens at 12 p.m. ET.

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Left Front: Any Hoosier Tire

Right Front: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Left Rear: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear: NLMT2 (92), NLMT3 (92), NLMT4 (92)

For more information on the facility, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com and for full Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota rules, please visit www.FloSeries.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota

Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.)

August 21, 2024

A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce[7]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[4]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 5. 99-Devin Moran[1]; 6. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[9]; 7. 7T-Drake Troutman[10]; 8. B5-Brandon Sheppard[5]; 9. 111-Max Blair[15]; 10. 19M-Spencer Hughes[12]; 11. 22-Gregg Satterlee[21]; 12. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[18]; 13. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[8]; 14. 1-Tim McCreadie[13]; 15. 71-Hudson O’Neal[20]; 16. 93-Carson Ferguson[23]; 17. 1C-Alex Ferree[11]; 18. 99B-Boom Briggs[6]; 19. 25-Jason Feger[19]; 20. 17SS-Brenden Smith[16]; 21. 40-Michael Duritsky Jr[22]; 22. (DNF) 72-Michael Norris[17]; 23. (DNF) 66-Justin Kann[14]; 24. (DNF) 9M-Myles Moos[24]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 25-Jason Feger[1]; 2. 22-Gregg Satterlee[4]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson[11]; 4. 6H-Clay Harris[3]; 5. 9-Levi Yetter[7]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson[8]; 7. 10-Jared Miley[6]; 8. 11-Trevor Collins[10]; 9. 25G-Andrew Gordon[13]; 10. 1L-Logan Jaquay[14]; 11. 5L-Jon Lee[9]; 12. 10L-Gary Lyle[12]; 13. (DNF) 1*-Chub Frank[5]; 14. (DNF) 1Z-Logan Zarin[2]; 15. (DNS) 29-Ken Schaltenbrand; 16. (DNS) 6-Matt Martin

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[13]; 2. 40-Michael Duritsky Jr[1]; 3. 32S-Travis Stickley[7]; 4. 84-Andrew Wylie[2]; 5. 77-Tyler Dietz[8]; 6. 10C-Ryan Christoff[3]; 7. 57-Matt Tifft[6]; 8. B22-Bump Hedman[10]; 9. 81-Mike Miller[9]; 10. (DNF) 24-Tyler Wyant[5]; 11. (DNF) 14-Dan Angelicchio[4]; 12. (DNF) 9M-Myles Moos[14]; 13. (DNS) 48-Colton Flinner; 14. (DNS) 18*-Dylan Cecce; 15. (DNS) 157-Mike Marlar

Entries: 49

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fast Time: Boom Briggs (15.277 sec.)

Sunoco Race Fuels Fast Qualifier Group A & Overall: Devin Moran (14.750 sec.)

Sunoco Race Fuels Fast Qualifier Group B: Garrett Alberson (15.210 sec.)

Integra Racing Shocks Heat Race #1 Winner: Devin Moran

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #2 Winner: Daulton Wilson

Buzze Racing Heat Race #3 Winner: Brandon Sheppard

Eibach Springs Heat Race #4 Winner: Garrett Alberson

Hoosier Tire Heat Race #5 Winner: Tyler Erb

Dave Poske’s Performance Parts Heat Race #6 Winner: Boom Briggs

Coltman Farms B-Main Winners: Jason Feger, Hudson O’Neal

Lap Leaders: Tyler Erb (1-26), Bobby Pierce (27-50)

Hoosier Tire Winners: Tyler Wyant, Tyler Dietz

$150 Drawing Winners: Ken Schaltenbrand, Jason Feger

Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standings

(Updated 08/21/24)

1) Bobby Pierce – 318

2) Ricky Thornton Jr. – 209

3) Daulton Wilson – 261

4) Jason Feger – 246

5) Garrett Alberson – 243

6) Spencer Hughes – 219

7) Dennis Erb Jr. – 213

8) Tyler Erb – 201

9) Myles Moos – 186

10) Brandon Sheppard – 170