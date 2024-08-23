Steven Snyder Jr Dominates in SIR POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw KKM Challenge Night One Win

- Advertisement -

Marion, IL. (8/22/24) Steven Snyder Jr would set sail smoothly all night to win Preliminary Night One of the fourth yearly installment of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV to claim his fourth yearly victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League at the outstanding hosting Southern Illinois Raceway.

Going through a strong split-field of twenty-six entries on prelim night one of the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro division in the KKM Challenge would find Steven Snyder Jr set the quick qualifying time with a 10.131-second lap. Steven Snyder Jr, Chelby Hinton, and Jake Andreotti would each emerge victorious in heat racing action with Chelby Hinton, Brant Woods, and Joe B Miller all earning wins in qualifier competitions as TJ Greve would gain the semi-feature win.

Flying onto the smooth Southern Illinois Raceway surface for Preliminary Night One feature racing for the opening night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV would see the high-point qualifier Steven Snyder Jr battle outside front-row contender Chelby Hinton as the green flew with Steven Snyder Jr separating from the field with Chelby Hinton, Kris Carroll, Frank Flud, and Brant Woods all staying within a second inside the early contending top five as caution would bunch the field together on lap nine.

Roaring back to the green flag feature competition with a choose-cone restart would find high-line starting Steven Snyder Jr once again take the point of the pack with Chelby Hinton and Kris Carroll, Frank Flud, and Brant Woods all battling four-wide for top five spots as Jake Andreotti, Colby Sokol, Joe B Miller, Chase Bolf, and Daniel Robinson competing closely behind inside the top ten with caution once again being revealed after a single completed lap.

Restarting once again under Honest Abe’s Choose Cone conditions, Steven Snyder Jr would protect the lead with Chelby Hinton keeping Frank Flud at bay for the final running podium placement around the mid-race point as Kris Carroll and Joe B Miller maneuvered inside the front contending pack with a lap fourteen caution.

Stopping the field once again after a rapid-fire hectic lap fourteen restart with a multi-car back-straight caution where all drivers were okay would find the field refiring single-file with Steven Snyder Jr separating from Chelby Hinton for the front as Frank Flud and Kris Carroll swaps spots with Daniel Robinson quickly gaining as the laps began to tick away.

Unwavering up front Steven Snyder Jr would hold steady up front for his ninth career POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as Chelby Hinton would gain on the leader late to finish in the closely contended second spot with Frank Flud finalizing the podium placements all finishing within a second in timing.

“Car came in really good there at the end on a very good track tonight,” said Steven Snyder Jr in the Southern Illinois Raceway victory lane for Preliminary Night One of the first Illinois KKM Challenge. Adding, “I was testing not only the track tonight but also the choose cone for options on Saturday, and I feel like I was able to learn more for Championship Night”.

Driving smoothly up front Kris Carroll would place in the fourth and final championship night lock-in spot as Daniel Robinson rounded out the top-five finishers from starting ninth in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League feature in Preliminary Night One of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV at Southern Illinois Raceway.

POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Challenge | 8/22/24:

Eibach Racing Quick Qualifying Time: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr(10.131)

Hyper Racing Heat Race One Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Victory Fuel Heat Race Two Winner: 28H-Chelby Hinton

Rush Race Gear Heat Race Three Winner: 29-Jake Andreotti

Driven Midwest Qualifier One Winner: 28H-Chelby Hinton

Engler Machine and Tool Qualifier Two Winner: 12-Brant Woods

Eibach Racing Qualifier Three Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Victory Fuel Semi-Feature Winner: 24T-TJ Greve

Hyper Racing High Point Qualifier: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 94-Hayden Wise

Eibach Racing Feature Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Eibach Racing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 28H-Chelby Hinton[2]; 3. 81-Frank Flud[5]; 4. 5C-Kris Carroll[3]; 5. 10-Daniel Robinson[9]; 6. 12-Brant Woods[6]; 7. 20B-Chase Bolf[11]; 8. 61-Cole Tinsley[16]; 9. 29-Jake Andreotti[4]; 10. 27S-Angelo Karoussis[8]; 11. 3-Drew Sherman[12]; 12. 94-Hayden Wise[22]; 13. 11C-Darren Brown[15]; 14. 5A-August Skinner[18]; 15. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 16. 75-Blayne Buntin[19]; 17. 82H-Hunter Pruitt[14]; 18. 24T-TJ Greve[17]; 19. 24S-Colby Sokol[10]; 20. 78-Todd Kirkman[13]; 21. 66-Jayden Clay[21]; 22. 7T-Landon Thompson[20].

Victory Fuel B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 24T-TJ Greve[3]; 2. 5A-August Skinner[1]; 3. 75-Blayne Buntin[4]; 4. 7T-Landon Thompson[7]; 5. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 6. 94-Hayden Wise[5]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison[2]; 8. 00T-TJ Stark[8]; 9. 14B-Brody Bridgeman[10]; 10. 21-Sam Morthland[9].

Hyper Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 2. 20B-Chase Bolf[1]; 3. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 4. 12-Brant Woods[2]; 5. 61-Cole Tinsley[5]; 6. 78-Todd Kirkman[7]; 7. 24T-TJ Greve[9]; 8. 21-Sam Morthland[8]; 9. 94-Hayden Wise[6].

Victory Fuel Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28H-Chelby Hinton[2]; 2. 5C-Kris Carroll[4]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 4. 10-Daniel Robinson[5]; 5. 11C-Darren Brown[7]; 6. 24S-Colby Sokol[3]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 8. 00T-TJ Stark[8]; 9. 14B-Brody Bridgeman[9].

Rush Race Gear Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Jake Andreotti[4]; 2. 27S-Angelo Karoussis[3]; 3. 3-Drew Sherman[1]; 4. 82H-Hunter Pruitt[5]; 5. 5A-August Skinner[8]; 6. 75-Blayne Buntin[6]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison[7]; 8. 7T-Landon Thompson[2].

Driven Midwest Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28H-Chelby Hinton[3]; 2. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 3. 24S-Colby Sokol[5]; 4. 3-Drew Sherman[1]; 5. 20B-Chase Bolf[2]; 6. 19J-Justin Robison[8]; 7. 5A-August Skinner[6]; 8. 00T-TJ Stark[9]; 9. 7T-Landon Thompson[7].

Engler Machine Tool Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 12-Brant Woods[2]; 2. 10-Daniel Robinson[1]; 3. 78-Todd Kirkman[6]; 4. 29-Jake Andreotti[4]; 5. 27S-Angelo Karoussis[3]; 6. 94-Hayden Wise[8]; 7. 61-Cole Tinsley[5]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay[7]; 9. 14B-Brody Bridgeman[9].

PageKC Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 3. 5C-Kris Carroll[4]; 4. 82H-Hunter Pruitt[1]; 5. 11C-Darren Brown[5]; 6. 24T-TJ Greve[7]; 7. 75-Blayne Buntin[6]; 8. 21-Sam Morthland[8].

Eibach Racing Qualifying: 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:10.131[24]; 2. 5C-Kris Carroll, 00:10.134[14]; 3. 29-Jake Andreotti, 00:10.205[10]; 4. 81-Frank Flud, 00:10.211[7]; 5. 24S-Colby Sokol, 00:10.212[22]; 6. 27S-Angelo Karoussis, 00:10.250[26]; 7. 12-Brant Woods, 00:10.271[3]; 8. 28H-Chelby Hinton, 00:10.282[18]; 9. 7T-Landon Thompson, 00:10.284[15]; 10. 20B-Chase Bolf, 00:10.296[17]; 11. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:10.322[8]; 12. 3-Drew Sherman, 00:10.347[5]; 13. 61-Cole Tinsley, 00:10.370[2]; 14. 10-Daniel Robinson, 00:10.391[23]; 15. 82H-Hunter Pruitt, 00:10.392[16]; 16. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:10.400[13]; 17. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:10.409[6]; 18. 75-Blayne Buntin, 00:10.444[21]; 19. 78-Todd Kirkman, 00:10.449[19]; 20. 11C-Darren Brown, 00:10.524[4]; 21. 19J-Justin Robison, 00:10.525[9]; 22. 21-Sam Morthland, 00:10.550[25]; 23. 00T-TJ Stark, 00:10.558[1]; 24. 5A-August Skinner, 00:10.560[12]; 25. 24T-TJ Greve, 00:10.605[20]; 26. 14B-Brody Bridgeman, 00:10.677[11].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Challenge events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

Winners of the $10K-to-win finale events at each of the KKM Challenge Races will receive automatic entry into the “Challenge Champions Dash” at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 19th, with that winner earning automatic entry into the King of Port pole-shuffle and prized starting position in the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw feature event for the KKM Giveback Classic.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.