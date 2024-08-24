Doe Run Raceway Results – 8/23/24

D2 Midgets
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 0-Conrad Miner[2]; 2. 70-Josh Fisher[3]; 3. 55-Thomas Chandler[1]; 4. (DNF) 58-Bryan Brewster[4]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Thomas Chandler[1]; 2. 0-Conrad Miner[2]; 3. 70-Josh Fisher[3]; 4. 58-Bryan Brewster[4]
Winged Outlaw Micros
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 95J-Josh Fisher[2]; 2. 65E-Chad Elliott[3]; 3. 12-Dave Couch[4]; 4. 81-Josh Gibson[1]; 5. 10-Cora Couch[10]; 6. 08-Dustin Dane[12]; 7. 00X-Bryce Fair[6]; 8. 262-Kevin Horcher[11]; 9. 4X-Bryan Martinelli[7]; 10. 98-Wyatt Hicks[8]; 11. (DNS) 81Q-Quinn Sisson; 12. (DNS) 15S-Ryan Solomon
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 65E-Chad Elliott[2]; 2. 95J-Josh Fisher[5]; 3. 81Q-Quinn Sisson[3]; 4. 98-Wyatt Hicks[1]; 5. 4X-Bryan Martinelli[6]; 6. 08-Dustin Dane[4]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Josh Gibson[4]; 2. 12-Dave Couch[3]; 3. 00X-Bryce Fair[2]; 4. 15S-Ryan Solomon[1]; 5. 10-Cora Couch[5]; 6. 262-Kevin Horcher[6]
B-Mods
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 10-Kyle Jarrett[2]; 2. 5-Collin Parmer[4]; 3. 27J-Johnny Crump[3]; 4. 3-Andrew Cash[5]; 5. 32-Harrison Voyles[6]; 6. 72-Alex King[7]; 7. (DNF) C4-Chris Soutiea[1]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Kyle Jarrett[2]; 2. C4-Chris Soutiea[5]; 3. 5-Collin Parmer[3]; 4. 27J-Johnny Crump[7]; 5. 3-Andrew Cash[6]; 6. 32-Harrison Voyles[4]; 7. 72-Alex King[1]
Mod Lites
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 23-Brian Worley[1]; 2. 32C-Chris Hayes[3]; 3. 1H-Shane Hughes[4]; 4. 10-Mike LaBrot[2]; 5. 33-Shelby Eaton[5]; 6. (DNS) 11-will crosson
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brian Worley[1]; 2. 10-Mike LaBrot[2]; 3. 32C-Chris Hayes[3]; 4. 1H-Shane Hughes[5]; 5. 33-Shelby Eaton[4]; 6. (DNF) 11-will crosson[6]
Restricted Winged Micros
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 61-Zane Smith[3]; 2. 36-Landon Miner[6]; 3. 14-Nyles Tudor[5]; 4. 10-Cora Couch[7]; 5. 22-Liam Warren[4]; 6. 15-Kendall Couch[8]; 7. 80-Aiden Wiegert[1]; 8. 3-dalton duffie[2]; 9. 18R-Riley Ott[9]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 80-Aiden Wiegert[5]; 2. 3-dalton duffie[7]; 3. 61-Zane Smith[8]; 4. 22-Liam Warren[9]; 5. 14-Nyles Tudor[6]; 6. 36-Landon Miner[3]; 7. 10-Cora Couch[1]; 8. 15-Kendall Couch[2]; 9. 18R-Riley Ott[4]
LO 206 Restricted Box Stock up to 8yr
A Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1Z-Zander LaRose[6]; 2. 17-Alianna Evans[4]; 3. 99-Karter Bates[1]; 4. 35-Maverick Beard[3]; 5. 25P-Presley Hall[2]; 6. 7-Dawson Miner[5]
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 99-Karter Bates[2]; 2. 25P-Presley Hall[3]; 3. 35-Maverick Beard[4]; 4. 17-Alianna Evans[6]; 5. 7-Dawson Miner[1]; 6. (DQ) 1Z-Zander LaRose[5]
LO 206 Inter. (age 8-14 Years)
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 28-Myles Beard[1]; 2. 15-Kendall Couch[2]; 3. 6-Kruize Parson[5]; 4. 99-Gunner Hartman[3]; 5. 11N-Natalia Montgomery[8]; 6. 46-Cole Stolzer[6]; 7. 7-Chase Nash[7]; 8. 5-Camden Boyer[9]; 9. 21-Annabelle Schwartz[11]; 10. 147-Wyatt Stolzer[13]; 11. 3S-Lelynd Schauf[12]; 12. 12-Gage Couch[4]; 13. 45M-maci moss[10]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Gunner Hartman[1]; 2. 15-Kendall Couch[4]; 3. 28-Myles Beard[7]; 4. 11N-Natalia Montgomery[2]; 5. 7-Chase Nash[6]; 6. 3S-Lelynd Schauf[3]; 7. 147-Wyatt Stolzer[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Gage Couch[1]; 2. 6-Kruize Parson[3]; 3. 46-Cole Stolzer[5]; 4. 5-Camden Boyer[2]; 5. 45M-maci moss[4]; 6. 21-Annabelle Schwartz[6]
Junior Sprints
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 6-Kruize Parson[1]; 2. 32E-Easton Hayes[2]; 3. 12K-Kiley Bates[3]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Kruize Parson[1]; 2. 32E-Easton Hayes[3]; 3. 12K-Kiley Bates[2]