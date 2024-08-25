Davenport Pockets $50,000 in Rumble by the River at Port Royal

- Advertisement -

PORT ROYAL, PA (August 24, 2024) – Jonathan Davenport grabbed the lead on the second lap and maintained it throughout, securing victory at the Rumble by the River presented by UNOH.edu on Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway. Davenport’s win netted him $50,000 out of the $150,000 feature purse in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned event.

Ricky Thornton Jr. finished second, with Max Blair, Devin Moran, and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five.

Moran led the opening lap from his pole-stating spot, but Davenport made a move in turn two to take over the lead on the second circuit.

The first caution of the race flew on lap four when Friday night’s winner, Garrett Alberson, slowed on the track as his night would end on the hook.

On the restart, Davenport fought off Hudson O’Neal for several laps until Thornton and O’Neal made contact, battling for second coming off of turn four on lap 19. A few laps later, O’Neal slowed with a flat tire, drawing a caution.

During lap 33 of the race, Davenport was leading with Thornton close behind when Boom Briggs spun out in front of them. Both Davenport and Thornton had to take evasive action as the caution came out for Briggs’ stalled car.

Two laps later, the final caution was caused by Mike Marlar, who had moved up from 18th place but lost his brakes and hit the turn two wall. Marlar would ultimately retire from the remainder of the race.

From then on, Davenport and Thornton chased each other around the top of the racetrack. Thornton managed to get within half a second of Davenport, but contact with the wall on each end of the track derailed Thornton’s chance at the win.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 81st time in his career, the three-time series champion picked up his second $50,000 Arizona Sports Shirts Crown Jewel Cup win of 2024, following his Show-Me 100 victory in May. With the win, Davenport also moved back into second place in the championship standings.

“It feels great to win this event. I tried to stay as low as possible for as long as possible. There at the end we got behind a lapped car and he was blowing just enough grit, and I didn’t have a really good clean line where I wanted in one and two. I pushed a little bit and got into the wall. I’ve got to thank my dad I’m thinking of him he’s probably not doing too well. In fact, I know he’s not doing too well, he is in the hospital. Hopefully he had enough strength to stay up and watch me he don’t get to come out on the road near as much as he used to. I am thankful for all he has done for me,” said the Blairsville, Georgia native.

“We’ve just been tuning on this thing quite a bit. You know you’ve got to keep up with these young guys. It seems like everywhere we go now, if there’s just a little bit of grip around the top, that’s where we’ve got to be. I just want to thank all of these fans for coming out tonight. It was a great crowd tonight.”

Thornton finished 4.234 seconds behind Davenport at the finish.

“I definitely didn’t need those cautions. I felt like it took me five or six laps to get going again after those restarts. A few of us started to slow down a little bit after that, and I could slowly reel up to him [Davenport], and then we’d get to lapped cars, and I could get by the first or second one, and then a yellow would come out. He never really had to move around. I started playing with the middle down in three and four, and I knew I could maintain it a little bit. I was giving it all she had in the last ten laps. I hit the wall in turns one and two and then three and four, and I was like, alright, just finish it.”

The highest-finishing Pennsylvania driver was Max Blair, who rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third but could never get close enough to challenge Davenport and Thornton for the race lead.

“It’s what I had the last part of the race. I was just way to tight getting in and it really affected me on the restarts because I couldn’t be very aggressive for a couple of laps or so. I about gave third away to Devin on the last lap too. I am pretty happy with third. I love this place I wish we could race here a lot more than we do.”

The winner’s Lance and Darla Landers, Double L Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dyna Gro Seed, Bob Cat of Batesville, Mark Martin Automotive, ASC Warranty, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, VP Fuels, Bilstein Shocks, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Lucas Oil Products.

Drake Troutman, Hudson O’Neal, Ross Robinson, Carson Ferguson, and Daulton Wilson completed the top ten.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

The Rumble by the River Presented by UNOH.edu | Night 2

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Devin Moran | 18.241 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jonathan Davenport | 18.279 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 99-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 111-Max Blair[2]; 3. 2T-Kyle Lee[3]; 4. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[4]; 5. 06-Mike Lupfer[6]; 6. 77-Tyler Dietz[5]; 7. 4S-Danny Snyder[8]; 8. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[7]; 9. EZ1-Ron Fink[9]

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 3. 93F-Carson Ferguson[3]; 4. 66C-Matt Cosner[4]; 5. D19-Dillan Stake[5]; 6. 66-Justin Kann[6]; 7. 5-Chad Julius[8]; 8. 80D-Greg Diehl[7]

Earnhardt Technologies Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[1]; 2. 1C-Alex Ferree[2]; 3. 7T-Drake Troutman[3]; 4. 93-Cory Lawler[6]; 5. 22-Gregg Satterlee[4]; 6. 0Y-Andrew Yoder[5]; 7. 25K-Kody Lyter[7]; 8. 15-Scott Flickinger[8]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[4]; 3. 7-Ross Robinson[3]; 4. 119-Bryan Bernheisel[2]; 5. 1Z-Logan Zarin[5]; 6. 2-Dan Stone[6]; 7. 11-Jason Schmidt[7]; 8. 21-Chad Myers[8]; 9. (DNS) 11C-Trevor Collins

Lucas Oil Heat Race #5 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 2. 1-Tim McCreadie[3]; 3. 2J-Justin Weaver[4]; 4. 15K-Jamie Lathroum[2]; 5. 0-Rick Eckert[6]; 6. 9M-Hayes Mattern[5]; 7. 32J-Shaun Jones[7]; 8. 4-Gary Stuhler[8]

Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 48-Colton Flinner[2]; 2. 6-Clay Harris[4]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[6]; 4. 24-Dylan Yoder[5]; 5. 99B-Boom Briggs[1]; 6. 91-Coleby Frye[3]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[7]; 8. 63-Nathan Long[8]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 66C-Matt Cosner[2]; 2. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[1]; 3. D19-Dillan Stake[5]; 4. 22-Gregg Satterlee[6]; 5. 93-Cory Lawler[3]; 6. 06-Mike Lupfer[4]; 7. 77-Tyler Dietz[7]; 8. 4S-Danny Snyder[10]; 9. 5-Chad Julius[11]; 10. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[13]; 11. 15-Scott Flickinger[15]; 12. EZ1-Ron Fink[16]; 13. 80D-Greg Diehl[14]; 14. 66-Justin Kann[8]; 15. 0Y-Andrew Yoder[9]; 16. 25K-Kody Lyter[12]

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 119-Bryan Bernheisel[1]; 2. 0-Rick Eckert[5]; 3. 2-Dan Stone[7]; 4. 99B-Boom Briggs[6]; 5. 9M-Hayes Mattern[8]; 6. 32J-Shaun Jones[11]; 7. 24-Dylan Yoder[3]; 8. 4-Gary Stuhler[14]; 9. 11-Jason Schmidt[10]; 10. 21-Chad Myers[13]; 11. 63-Nathan Long[15]; 12. 15K-Jamie Lathroum[2]; 13. 1Z-Logan Zarin[4]; 14. (DNS) 91-Coleby Frye; 15. (DNS) 17SS-Brenden Smith; 16. (DNS) 11C-Trevor Collins

The Rumble by the River Presented by UNOH.edu | Night 2 Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos – Start – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Pay

1 – 2 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – $52,300

2 – 5 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – $28,300

3 – 7 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – $10,700

4 – 1 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – $10,200

5 – 10 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – $9,300

6 – 17 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – $6,900

7 – 3 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – $7,000

8 – 14 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – $4,700

9 – 15 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – $4,300

10 – 11 – 1C – Alex Ferree – Saxonburg, PA – $3,600

11 – 4 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – $5,600

12 – 16 – 2J – Justin Weaver – Clearspring, MD – $3,200

13 – 12 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – $3,500

14 – 22 – 0 – Rick Eckert – York, PA – $2,500

15 – 8 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – $3,200

16 – 20 – 119 – Bryan Bernheisel – Jonestown, PA – $2,300

17 – 19 – 66C – Matt Cosner – Ridgeley, WV – $2,200

18 – 23 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – $2,600

19 – 6 – 48 – Colton Flinner – Allison Park, PA – $2,000

20 – 24 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – $2,500

21 – 25 – 93 – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – $600

22 – 18 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – $4,200

23 – 13 – 2T – Kyle Lee – Mercersburg, PA – $2,000

24 – 21 – 25Z – Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – $2,000

25 – 9 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – $4,200

Race Statistics

Entrants: 50

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Devin Moran

Lap Leaders: Devin Moran (Lap 1); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 2-50)

Wieland Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 4.234 seconds

Dave Warren Powersports Cautions: Garrett Alberson (Lap 4); Debris (Lap 14); Debris (Lap 16); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 24); Boom Briggs (Lap 33); Mike Marlar (Lap 35)

LOLMDS Series Provisionals: Boom Briggs; Brenden Smith

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

LOLMDS Emergency Provisionals: Cory Lawler

Track Provisional: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Max Blair

Penske Shocks Top 5: Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Max Blair, Devin Moran, Tim McCreadie

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Drake Troutman (Advanced 11 Positions)

PEM 4th Place Feature: Devin Moran

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Hudson O’Neal

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Clay Harris

MD3 Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (49 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: Drake Troutman

Coltman Farms Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap 6 | 19.194 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Jonathan Davenport

Miller Welders Hard Luck Award: Garrett Alberson

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cory Fostvedt (Jonathan Davenport)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Tim McCreadie (18.4265 seconds)

Time of Race: 37 minutes 55 seconds

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:

Pos – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Points – Pay

1 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 5635 – $368,649

2 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 5410 – $299,150

3 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 5395 – $306,505

4 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 4905 – $165,703

5 – 1 – Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 4890 – $198,425

6 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – 4715 – $133,425

7 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 4605 – $150,525

8 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 4565 – $131,625

9 – 20 – Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 4345 – $91,025

10 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 4300 – $101,300

11 – 7T – Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 3895 – $82,225

12 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – 3785 – $76,050

13 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – 3780 – $53,875

14 – 99B – Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 3355 – $46,025

15 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – 3265 – $32,850

16 – 93 – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – 3075 – $18,675

17 – 93F – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – 3055 – $50,775