Emerson Axsom Becomes Seventh First-Time 410 Winner at Knoxville in 2024; Austin McCarl is Champ!

Aaron Reutzel Wins 360 Main, Jamie Ball Wins Title; Ryan Navratil Wins Second Pro Sprint Feature in a Row, Mike Mayberry is Champ

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 24, 2024) – Champions were crowned Saturday on McKay Insurance Group Season Championship Night at the Knoxville Raceway. Emerson Axsom won his first career 410 feature at Knoxvillle, while Austin McCarl won his third track championship with the series. Aaron Reutzel won his sixth 360 feature of the year Saturday, while Jamie Ball claimed his first season title. Ryan Navratil won for the second time in a row with the Pro Sprints, while Mike Mayberry claimed his second track championship in a row by just ten points.

Lynton Jeffrey led lap one in the 25-lap 988 Lifeline 410 main event, ahead of Carson McCarl, Axsom, Reutzel and Ryan Timms. Entering the feature, Austin McCarl needed at least an eleventh place finish if Aaron Reutzel was victorious. Those plans were dashed for Reutzel when he broke a rear axle just one lap in.

Carson McCarl snuck by Jeffrey to lead lap two on the restart, but Jeffrey reclaimed the point on lap three. Carson didn’t go away, however, and as the pair entered traffic, clid by Jeffrey to take the lead back on lap seven. Axsom was moving as well, and got by Jeffrey for second on lap eight. Timms followed him into third on lap nine, and Tasker Phillips claimed fourth on lap ten. Kerry Madsen entered the top five on lap 11.

While Carson McCarl used the low side, Axsom started reeling him in on the cushion. On lap 14, he took the lead for good coming off of turn four. With ten laps to go, the final caution came out for Sawyer Phillips, who performed a 360 spin.

Axsom held on to the lead to grab his first 410 win at Knoxville. Madsen passed Timms on lap 17 and Carson with three to go to claim second. Carson was third, followed by Tasker Phillips and Austin McCarl. Timms, Rookie of the Year Zach Hampton, hard-charger Jace Park, Jeffrey and Sawyer Phillips rounded out the top ten. Timms set quick time in his first night in the Forbrook #5. Tasker Phillips, Ayrton Gennetten and Matt Juhl won heats.

“I honestly didn’t mind (the lapped traffic),” said Axsom in Victory Lane. “I felt like where I was positioned, it helped me out. I was able to get a run on those guys. When you’re that bottled up, it’s best just to go where nobody’s at. I did just that and found a little bit of clean air. I felt good on the curb, and that’s about as good as I’ve felt all year. I’m really happy where our car’s at, and I really wish we could go back and restart the season, and start where we’re at now.”

“I have to thank everyone at Country Builders,” said Austin McCarl of his second championship in a row aboard the Country Builders Construction #88. “Thank you for everything (Weldon Offill). Nothing is possible without you and the whole Offill family. I felt like if I did get beat, I would think of the crash I had with Emerson and the DNF. Luckily, it all worked out.”

The 20-lap 360 feature saw a couple of mishaps before a lap could be completed. Kade Higday got sideways on the first and collected Jack Anderson, who flipped. He was unhurt. On the second try, Brandon Wimmer flipped hard, collecting Ben Brown and Terry McCarl. The latter two restarted at the tail. Wimmer was o.k.

Once green, Joe Beaver led the field, ahead of Cam Martin, Ryan Leavitt, Aaron Reutzel and Clint Garner. Reutzel grabbed third on lap five. Garner moved forward to fourth on lap eight. Martin and Reutzel battled hard for the second spot in close action on lap nine.

At the halfway point, Reutzel pulled a move that shot him past both Martin and Beaver and into the lead. A lap later, he was into traffic. Martin gained second from Beaver on lap 12. Tyler Groenendyk was a late closer, moving into fifth on lap 14, taking fourth on lap 15, and grabbing third from Beaver with four to go.

Reutzel cruised to his fifteenth career 360 win here, ahead of Martin, Groenendyk, Garner and Tony Rost. Beaver, Riley Goodno, season champion, Jamie Ball, Sawyer Phillips and Ryan Giles completed the top ten. Higday set quick time over the 36-car field, while Ball, Jack Anderson, Sawyer Phillips and Nate Mills won the heats. Cole Garner claimed the B.

“We definitely have a bullet under the hood, and I have Don Long to thank for that,” said Reutzel in Victory Lane. “Our package in the 360 is so wide. I can experiment a little bit, and then we’re still usually right there at the end of the night. It was another great year. It was a lot of fun. I love racing here every week. There’s nothing like it.”

“The guys on my team are amazing and they made things super-simple for me,” said Ball of his championship aboard his #4w. “We did double duty most of the time. We’ve been pretty dialed in most of the year. The tires threw us for a loop the last month or so. We had a big enough point deal built up that it wasn’t overly stressful. That meant going into the Nationals with the stress off.”

Ryan Navratil jumped out from his starting spot outside row one early in the 18-lap Pro Sprints feature, ahead of J Kinder, Matt Allen, Rob Kubli and Devin Kline. If Kinder won, Mike Mayberry would have to finish seventh or better to repeat as the Pro champion.

Kubli shot around Allen for third on lap six. Navratil was into traffic by lap 12 before Brandon Worthington came to a stop on the front straightaway. Kinder was all over Navratil on the restart and took the lead. However, he was called for leaving to early and pulling beside the leader at the cone, and Toby Mosher spun and AJ Johnson tipped over to set up another restart.

This time, Navratil held the point as Kubli and Kinder went three-wide for the lead at one point. Kinder would gain second on the white flag lap, and was followed by Kubli, Allen and Kline. Hard-charger Matthew Stelzer, Chase Young, Mayberry, Mosher and Jeff Wilke rounded out the top ten. Mayberry’s margin of victory in the season championship was a mere ten points. Mosher set quick time over the field, while Navratil and Wilke won the heats.

“The last restart before four to go, I was up on the berm and the car was pretty tight,” said Navratil of his win and his luck with the called back restart. “We went back a lap with the caution, which was good. Last year, we had trouble with the cautions, and this year, I guess they helped.”

“It was definitely close,” said Mayberry of his championship that was ten points better than Kinder. “I didn’t want it to be that close, but that’s how it worked out. It was kind of a war tonight.”

Join us September 19-21 for the Lucas Oil Knoxville Late Model Nationals! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com or on Facebook.

988 Lifeline 410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 5, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK (13), 15.628; 2. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (9), 15.726; 3. 27W, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN (20), 15.737; 4. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (3), 15.772; 5. 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (18), 15.793; 6. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (11), 15.800; 7. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (5), 15.805; 8. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Sioux Falls, SD (4), 15.812; 9. 35, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (25), 15.815; 10. 6, Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN (7), 15.882; 11. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (14), 15.906; 12. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (16), 15.972; 13. 1, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (23), 15.996; 14. 25, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (1), 16.025; 15. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (8), 16.070; 16. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21), 16.076; 17. 19, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (19), 16.080; 18. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (12), 16.085; 19. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (2), 16.127; 20. 2KS, Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO (24), 16.179; 21. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (15), 16.186; 22. 6W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (10), 16.339; 23. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA (22), 16.368; 24. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (6), 16.383; 25. 45X, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (17), 16.477.

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:11.8: 1. Tasker Phillips (2); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 3. Sawyer Phillips (1); 4. Brandon Wimmer (3); 5. Ryan Timms (6); 6. Austin McCarl (5); 7. Jace Park (9); 8. Chris Martin (7) 9. Dustin Selvage (8)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.2: 1. Ayrton Gennetten (1); 2. JJ Hickle (2); 3. Dusty Zomer (4); 4. Kerry Madsen (5); 5. Jamie Ball (3); 6. Carson McCarl (6); 7. Hunter Schuerenberg (7); 8. Scotty Johnson (8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:16.9: 1. Matt Juhl (2); 2. Zach Hampton (4); 3. Emerson Axsom (6); 4. Aaron Reutzel (5); 5. Cole Mincer (1); 6. Riley Goodno (7); 7. Kelby Watt (3); 8. Landon Hansen (8);

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Emerson Axsom (4); 2. Kerry Madsen (5); 3. Carson McCarl (1); 4. Tasker Phillips (8); 5. Austin McCarl (9); 6. Ryan Timms (3); 7. Zach Hampton (7); 8. Jace Park (20); 9. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 10. Sawyer Phillips (14); 11. Ayrton Gennetten (12); 12. JJ Hickle (13); 13. Matt Juhl (11); 14. Riley Goodno (19); 15. Hunter Schuerenberg (18); 16. Kelby Watt (17); 17. Brandon Wimmer (10); 18. Scotty Johnson (23); 19. Landon Hansen (22); 20. Cole Mincer (16); 21. Dustin Selvage (24); 22. Chris Martin (21); 23. Jamie Ball (15); 24. Aaron Reutzel (6) DNS – 25. Dusty Zomer. Lap Leaders: Jeffrey 1, C. McCarl 2, Jeffrey 3-6, C. McCarl 7-13, Axsom 14-25. Hard-charger: Park.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (1), 15.952; 2. 6, Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN (8), 16.000; 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (6), 16.029; 4. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (9), 16.079; 5. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (21), 16.091; 6. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (32), 16.132; 7. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (14), 16.166; 8. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (31), 16.168; 9. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (26), 16.173; 10. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (11), 16.219; 11. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (29), 16.287; 12. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (10), 16.320; 13. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (15), 16.348; 14. 01, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (28), 16.375; 15. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (5), 16.388; 16. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (33), 16.402; 17. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (2), 16.481; 18. 7A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA (17), 16.497; 19. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO (18), 16.529; 20. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (25), 16.534; 21. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (23), 16.557; 22. 4G, Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (30), 16.617; 23. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (22), 16.687; 24. 20T, Corey Timmerman, Burlington, IA (35), 16.690; 25. 21, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (24), 16.701; 26. 4C, Tuesday Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ (19), 16.716; 27. 38, Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA (3), 16.727; 28. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (27), 16.779; 29. 47, Russ Hall, Pleasant Hill, IA (34), 16.794; 30. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO (7), 16.883; 31. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (20), 16.903; 32. 41D, Dan Henning, Columbia, IA (13), 16.955; 33. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (36), 16.993; 34. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (12), 17.014; 35. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (4), 17.064; 36. 17N, Nathan Anderson, Newton, IA (16), 17.217

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Jamie Ball (3); 2. Aaron Reutzel (5); 3. Tasker Phillips (1); 4. Tyler Groenendyk (4); 5. Kade Higday (6); 6. Alex Vande Voort (2); 7. Gunner Ramey (7); 8. Russ Hall (8); 9. Alan Zoutte (9);

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.9: 1. Jack Anderson (2); 2. Cam Martin (5); 3. Cole Garner (1); 4. Terry McCarl (3); 5. Riley Goodno (4); 6. Brandon Wimmer (6); 7. Tuesday Calderwood (7); 8. Russell Potter (8); 9. Dustin Clark (9);

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:01.6: 1. Sawyer Phillips (4); 2. Timothy Smith (2); 3. Clint Garner (6); 4. Joe Beaver (5); 5. Alex Hill (3); 6. Ben Brown (8); 7. Aidan Zoutte (1); 8. Logan Alexander (7); 9. Tyler Graves (9)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.2: 1. Nathan Mills (2); 2. Corey Timmerman (1); 3. Ryan Giles (3); 4. Tony Rost (5); 5. Tyler Lee (4); 6. Ryan Leavitt (6); 7. John Anderson (7); 8. Nathan Anderson (9); 9. Dan Henning (8);

B main (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. Cole Garner (2); 2. Alex Vande Voort (1); 3. Ben Brown (8); 4. Gunner Ramey (5) / 5. Tuesday Calderwood (6); 6. Aidan Zoutte (4); 7. Russell Potter (9); 8. Dustin Clark (13); 9. John Anderson (7); 10. Logan Alexander (15); 11. Russ Hall (10); 12. Alan Zoutte (11); 13. Tyler Graves (16); 14. Dan Henning (12); 15. Nathan Anderson (14); 16. Corey Timmerman (3)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Aaron Reutzel (7); 2. Cam Martin (5); 3. Tyler Groenendyk (11); 4. Clint Garner (8); 5. Tony Rost (9); 6. Joe Beaver (1); 7. Riley Goodno (13); 8. Jamie Ball (10); 9. Sawyer Phillips (3); 10. Ryan Giles (15); 11. Cole Garner (21); 12. Tasker Phillips (20); 13. Alex Hill (19); 14. Terry McCarl (18); 15. Gunner Ramey (24); 16. Ben Brown (23); 17. Tyler Lee (17); 18. Nathan Mills (14); 19. Timothy Smith (16); 20. Kade Higday (6); 21. Alex Vande Voort (22); 22. Ryan Leavitt (2); 23. Brandon Wimmer (4); 24. Jack Anderson (12). Lap Leaders: Beaver 1-9, Reutzel 10-20. Hard-charger: Co. Garner.

Pro Series Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA (16), 17.376; 2. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (9), 17.403; 3. 88, J Kinder, Linn, MO (4), 17.508; 4. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA (10), 17.513; 5. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (8), 17.561; 6. 7C, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (14), 17.567; 7. 7, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (3), 17.594; 8. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (1), 17.619; 9. 44, Brody Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA (13), 17.649; 10. 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA (11), 17.697; 11. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (15), 17.762; 12. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (17), 17.823; 13. 8, William Kline, Knoxville, IA (6), 17.892; 14. 12K, Koddy Hildreth, Zearing, IA (12), 17.987; 15. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (2), 18.036; 16. 9, Luke Lane, Milo, IA (5), 18.307; 17. 55KC, Bob Hildreth, Iowa Falls, IA (7), 18.745

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.5: 1. Ryan Navratil (1); 2. Mike Mayberry (4); 3. Rob Kubli (3); 4. J Kinder (5); 5. Toby Mosher (6); 6. Brandon Worthington (8); 7. Brody Johnson (2); 8. Bob Hildreth (9); 9. William Kline (7)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.9: 1. Jeff Wilke (1); 2. AJ Johnson (2); 3. Devin Kline (4); 4. Matthew Stelzer (3); 5. Chase Young (6); 6. Matt Allen (5); 7. Koddy Hildreth (7) DNS – Luke Lane

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Ryan Navratil (2); 2. J Kinder (6); 3. Rob Kubli (3); 4. Matt Allen (1); 5. Devin Kline (4); 6. Matthew Stelzer (11); 7. Chase Young (5); 8. Mike Mayberry (8); 9. Toby Mosher (7); 10. Jeff Wilke (10); 11. Koddy Hildreth (14); 12. Brody Johnson (12); 13. AJ Johnson (9); 14. Brandon Worthington (13); 15. Bob Hildreth (16); 16. William Kline (15) DNS – Luke Lane. Lap Leader: Navratil 1-18. Hard-charger: Stelzer.