Steven Snyder Jr Earns the $10K-POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro KKM Challenge Championship Night Win

Marion, IL. (8/24/24) Steven Snyder Jr would strike at the precise moment and lead the final twenty-two laps in the $10K-to-Win Eibach Racing Championship Night of the third yearly installment of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV to claim his tenth career victory with the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League at the outstanding hosting finale of Southern Illinois Raceway.

Going through a strong field of fifty-nine entries on Championship Night of the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro division in the KKM Challenge would find Mack Leopard set the quick non-lock-in hot lap time with 9.983 seconds. Jeffrey Newell and Brant Woods would gain the semi-feature wins with Autumn Criste and Colton Robinson taking the C-feature checkers.

Automatically locking into the main event through top-four placements in preliminary night competitions, would find a ‘King of SIR’ Pole-Shuffle setting the first four starting rows with Steven Snyder Jr victorious over Chelby Hinton, Kole Kirkman, Justis Sokol, Kris Carroll, Johnny Boland, Frank Flud, and Russ Disinger.

Soaring onto the smooth Southern Illinois Raceway surface for Eibach Racing Championship Night feature racing of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV would see high-event qualifier Steven Snyder Jr battle outside front-row contender Chelby Hinton as the green flew with Chelby Hinton holding the front of the field with Steven Snyder Jr, Justis Sokol, Johnny Boland, Kole Kirkman all staying close inside the early contending top five.

Flying through the first eight laps at a rapid rate with Chelby Hinton leading with Steven Snyder Jr, Justis Sokol, Johnny Boland, and Kris Carroll all staying within striking distance as Kole Kirkman, Brant Woods, Frank Flud, Russ Disinger, and Jake Andreotti paced behind within the top ten as caution bunched the field back together.

Restarting with Honest Abe’s Choose-Cone at play, low-line running Chelby Hinton would protect the front of the field from Steven Snyder Jr as Kris Carroll would shoot into the final podium placement with Johnny Boland and Kole Kirkman stayed within the running top five with the second feature caution coming on lap thirteen.

Refiring with perfection, high-side restarting Steven Snyder Jr would wheelie-ride his way into the lead on lap fourteen with Chelby Hinton attempting to slide back into the top spot with Kole Kirkman looming and Kris Carrol right behind as Frank Flud moved into the top five.

Hitting the halfway point with Steven Snyder Jr attempting to set sail on the field, Kole Kirkman would move into runner-up positioning with Kris Carroll following suit in passing by Chelby Hinton with Frank Flud keeping Justis Sokol, Johnny Boland, Brian Carber, and Brant Woods at bay.

Resuming over a pair of late cautions with dramatic flair, Steven Snyder Jr would maintain the preferred position out front as Kole Kirkman, Justis Sokol, and Frank Flud battled intently for the runner-up spot with Kris Carroll running inside the top five with laps rapidly ticking away.

Holding steady upfront through lap traffic, Steven Snyder Jr would never waver to collect his fifth yearly POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro victory as Kole Kirkman would finish in the closely contended second spot from starting third with Justis Sokol finalizing the podium placements.

“I knew the top was fast but I didn’t think it was going to be that fast that quick,” said Steven Snyder Jr in the Southern Illinois Raceway victory lane for Championship Night of the Indiana KKM Challenge. Adding, “I think over one of the cautions Chelby got tight and that was key to gaining the lead, and I wasn’t going to lift there going down the backstretch”.

Driving from starting fifth, Kris Carroll would place fourth as Frank Flud rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro League feature in Eibach Racing Championship Night of the Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge presented by Start2Finish TV at Southern Illinois Raceway.

POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro | KKM Challenge | Southern Illinois Raceway | 8/24/24:

Eibach Racing Non-Lock-In Quick Hot Lap Time: 87-Mack Leopard(9.983)

Hyper Racing Semi-Feature One Winner: 12X-Jeffrey Newell

Max Papis Innovation Semi-Feature Two Winner: 12-Brant Woods

Victory Fuel C-Feature One Winner: 126-Autumn Criste

PageKC Semi-Feature Two Winner: 34-Colton Robinson

King of SIR Pole-Dash Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Hyper Racing High Event Qualifier: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 11S-Darren Brown(+16)

Eibach Racing Feature Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr.

Eibach Racing A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 22-Kole Kirkman[3]; 3. 25S-Justis Sokol[4]; 4. 5C-Kris Carroll[5]; 5. 81-Frank Flud[7]; 6. 1V-Johnny Boland[6]; 7. 24G-Greyson Springer[13]; 8. 11C-Darren Brown[24]; 9. 71K-Gavin Miller[15]; 10. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[14]; 11. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[9]; 12. 99B-Robbie Smith[20]; 13. 28H-Chelby Hinton[2]; 14. 29-Jake Andreotti[12]; 15. 33-Cruz Dickerson[19]; 16. 51B-Joe B Miller[18]; 17. 87-Mack Leopard[22]; 18. 20Q-Brecken Reese[17]; 19. 27S-Angelo Karoussis[21]; 20. 12-Brant Woods[10]; 21. 8-Brian Carber[11]; 22. 24S-Colby Sokol[23]; 23. 39-Russ Disinger[8]; 24. 10-Daniel Robinson[16].

Hyper Racing B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[1]; 2. 8-Brian Carber[2]; 3. 24G-Greyson Springer[3]; 4. 71K-Gavin Miller[4]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]; 6. 33-Cruz Dickerson[7]; 7. 27S-Angelo Karoussis[6]; 8. 24S-Colby Sokol[9]; 9. 3-Drew Sherman[8]; 10. 126-Autumn Criste[13]; 11. 78-Todd Kirkman[10]; 12. 61-Cole Tinsley[11]; 13. 5A-August Skinner[14]; 14. 66-Jayden Clay[15]; 15. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[12]; 16. 11R-James Kelly[16].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 12-Brant Woods[2]; 2. 29-Jake Andreotti[1]; 3. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[3]; 4. 10-Daniel Robinson[4]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 6. 99B-Robbie Smith[8]; 7. 87-Mack Leopard[6]; 8. 11C-Darren Brown[10]; 9. 82H-Hunter Pruitt[9]; 10. 20B-Chase Bolf[7]; 11. 19J-Justin Robison[16]; 12. 12K-Dylan Kadous[11]; 13. 8C-LeRoy Carley[12]; 14. 94-Hayden Wise[14]; 15. 88M-Max Crabdree[15]; 16. 34-Colton Robinson[13].

Victory Fuel C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 126-Autumn Criste[1]; 2. 5A-August Skinner[2]; 3. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 4. 11R-James Kelly[3]; 5. 21-Sam Morthland[9]; 6. 00T-TJ Stark[8]; 7. 5P-Luke Porter[4]; 8. 95-Paige Moss[13]; 9. 16C-Sam Coleman[12]; 10. 9C-Camryn Varrichio[14]; 11. 24T-TJ Greve[5]; 12. 7T-Landon Thompson[7]; 13. 5X-Reece Shelton[10]; 14. 72-Jaxton Wiggs[11].

PageKC C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 34-Colton Robinson[2]; 2. 94-Hayden Wise[3]; 3. 88M-Max Crabdree[10]; 4. 19J-Justin Robison[6]; 5. 75-Blayne Buntin[4]; 6. 14B-Brody Bridgeman[12]; 7. 93-Matt Carr[7]; 8. 85-Cale Goodwin[9]; 9. 25R-Nathan Rector[5]; 10. 44-Gunner Shroyer[1]; 11. 28-Rich Williams[13]; 12. 36A-Tanner Williams[11]; 13. 16-Brian Jones[8].

Rush Race Gear King of SIR: 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 28H-Chelby Hinton[2]; 3. 22-Kole Kirkman[3]; 4. 25S-Justis Sokol[4]; 5. 5C-Kris Carroll[5]; 6. 1V-Johnny Boland[6]; 7. 81-Frank Flud[7]; 8. 39-Russ Disinger[8].

For additional information including times, prices, point fund, support divisions, payouts, updates, the broadcast schedule, yearly agenda, and full format of the KKM Challenge events visit http://www.powri.com/kkm/.

Winners of the $10K-to-win finale events at each of the KKM Challenge Races will receive automatic entry into the “Challenge Champions Dash” at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway on October 19th, with that winner earning automatic entry into the King of Port pole-shuffle and prized starting position in the Non-Wing Outlaw feature event for the KKM Giveback Classic.

For more information about Keith Kunz Motorsports and their racing endeavors, visit their website at www.keithkunzmotorsports.com. Also, follow the Keith Kunz Motorsports pages on leading social media platforms.

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.