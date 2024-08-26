Daniel Adam Parks in MARS Victory Lane at Tri-City Speedway

- Advertisement -

MARS Tripleheader at Farmer City, Fairbury, and Spoon River Up Next

CHERRY, Ill. (08/26/24) – Emerging victorious with the MARS Late Model Championship Series for the first time of his career, Daniel Adam drove his Adam Family Motorsports / Mobilization Funding / RLM Enterprises No. 75 Rocket Chassis Late Model to Victory Lane in Friday’s Gary Gerstner Memorial at Tri-City Speedway.

The 19-year-old Wade, N.C., native turned back late challenges from veterans Shannon Babb and Jason Feger to secure his first win of the season and the $5,000 payday.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it would happen,” Adams said. “I saw Shannon Babb and Jason Feger behind me, and I’m like, ‘Oh, crap!’ Big thanks to all my crew and all the sponsors that help me pursue my dream. This feels good to finally get a win after three years. … Holy crap it was awesome.”

Daniel Adam returned to battle with the MARS Late Model Championship Series on Friday afternoon as he unloaded his Mobilization Funding No. 75 XR1 at Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, Ill.) for the Gary Gerstner Memorial.

Laying down the second-fastest lap in qualifying out of 25 Late Models, Adam collected a heat race victory and earned a front-row starting spot for the A-Main. Daniel took the lead at the drop of the green flag and held off multiple charges from his competitors to hold on for his first-career Super Late Model victory. Daniel earned $5,000 in his first series triumph while Shannon Babb and Jason Feger completed the podium.

The following night at Red Hill Raceway (Sumner, Ill.), Adam started 10th in the $5,000-to-win feature and finished eighth after 30 laps.

On the heels of Friday’s triumph, Daniel has now moved into sixth in the MARS point standings and is up to second in the Rookie of the Year chase.

Full results from the weekend can be found at www.MARSRacingSeries.com.

Adam’s pursuit for the MARS Late Model Championship resumes this weekend at three tracks in Illinois. His weekend slate follows:

Friday, August 30th: Farmer City Raceway – $5,000-to-win

Saturday, August 31st: Fairbury Speedway – $5,000-to-win

Sunday, September 1st: Spoon River Speedway – $5,000-to-win

Full event details at www.MARSRacingSeries.com.

Daniel Adam and Adam Family Motorsports thank their marketing partners, including Mobilization Funding, RLM Enterprises, Re-Store Warehouse, I Buy Cars (910-823-7297), Spiffy’s, Allen Automotive, Corrosion Technologies, American Racing Wheels, Amsoil (Shepard Synthetics), Racing For Heroes, Team XXX Racing Services, Razbone’s Towing & Lockout Service, Integrous Risk Solutions, Pro Power Racing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Justin L. Langdon Electrical Contractor, Trix Utility Services, Signature Shine Mobile Detailing, and MyRacePass.com Marketing & PR Services.

You can find the latest news and updates regarding the AFM team on their cyber home at www.DanielAdam75.com or on Facebook search Adam Family Motorsports.