MLRA returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for two-day Ron Jenkins Memorial with Diamond Drag Boat Nationals next door

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 26, 2024) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series return to Lucas Oil Speedway this weekend on Friday and Saturday for the 10th annual Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radios.

It’s part of a huge motorsports weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway, with the 14th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals, sanctioned by the Kentucky Drag Boat Association, taking place next door on Lake Lucas during the day-time hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On the dirt oval, with the MLRA season entering its home stretch, the Late Model drivers will be gunning for a $5,000-to-win feature on Friday night and a big $10,000 prize on Saturday.

Defending and four-time Lucas Oil MLRA champion Chad Simpson of Mount Vernon, Iowa, is clinging to a 45-point lead over brother Chris Simpson of Oxford, Iowa, in the championship chase. A pair of Missourians are next, as Gordy Gundaker of St. Charles is third just 65 out of the lead and local favorite Dillon McCowan of nearby Urbana trails Chad Simpson by 105.

The Friday and Saturday MLRA winner also will receive a $2,000 bonus each night and the Fast Time Qualifier will receive a $500 bonus courtesy of Mary Jenkins Holt in memory of Ron Jenkins, the builder of the original Wheatland Raceway.

Joining the MLRA Late Models both nights will be the Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modifieds, Clear Creek Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Show-Me Vintage Racers. The Modifieds will run for $750 to win on Friday and $1,500 to win on Saturday; the B-Mods go for $500 to win Friday and $1,000 on Saturday.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. both days with grandstands at 4:30, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

The MLRA will continue on to Moberly Motorsports Park on Sunday for another $10,000-to-win program. For more information on the Lucas Oil MLRA, including full points, schedule and archived news, visit MLRAracing.com.

The most-recent MLRA winner is Derrick Stewart of Ainsworth, Iowa, who earned his first career series win on Aug. 23rd at Lakeside Speedway.

Anthem Edition pre-race show Saturday: The gospel quartet Anthem Edition will perform in a pre-race concert from 5:45-6:15 p.m. on Saturday. The group has performed at Lucas Oil Speedway in previous years as The Old Paths, which formed in 2003 as a trio, founding by Doug Roark and Tim Rackley with a mission to glorify God.

It became a quartet in 2012 and signed with Crossroad Music’s Sonlite Records releasing the album “Right Now” which yielded two No. 1 hits and earning them a Singing News Fan Award for Favorite New Quartet. In 2022, the group changed its name to Anthem Edition and welcomed Andrew Utech as new head vocalist and in the fall of 2023 Cameron Edens joined as new tenor.

On Lake Lucas: The 14th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals will feature the third and final visit of the season to Lake Lucas for the Kentucky Drag Boat Association. Gates and pits open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday with qualifying tentatively set for 8 a.m. On Saturday, gates open at 9:30 a.m. with qualifying at 10. Eliminations will be held on Sunday with a tentative schedule of 8:30 a.m. for gates and 10:30 for racing.

Combo passes are available for fans who wish to attend both the drag boat and dirt-track races on Friday or Saturday. All drag boat passes include access to the boat pit area.

The event will have a $33,200 purse and produced for later airing on MAVTV. Divisions include Top Alcohol Hydro, Pro Outlaw, Pro Mod, Quick Eliminator, Pro Eliminator, Pro Comp Flat, Tom Eliminator, Modified Eliminator, Stock Eliminator and Personal Watercraft.

For more info on the KDBA visit kydragboat.com.

Friday Dirt Track Admission:

Advance discount tickets online only (13 and up) – $27

Adults (13 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (ages 6-12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $70

Pit pass – $40

Saturday Dirt Track Admission:

Advance discount tickets online only (13 and up) – $27

Adults (13 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (ages 6-12) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $70

Pit pass – $40

Friday Drag Boat Admission:

Combo (drag boats and dirt track on Friday only)

Adults (13 and up) GA combo – $45

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $42

Youth (ages 6-12) GA combo – $25

Kids (5 and under) GA combo – FREE

Family pass GA combo (two adults, up to 2 kids 6-12 – $115

Adult 3-day pit combo – $105

Drag boats only Friday:

GA (6 and up) – $20

Kids GA (5 and under) – FREE

3-day drag boat only pit pass – $60

Saturday Drag Boat Admission:

Combo (drag boats and dirt track Saturday only)

Adults GA combo (13 and up) – $45

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA combo – $42

Youth (6-12) GA combo – $25

Kids GA combo (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass GA combo (two adults, up to two kids 6-12) – $115

Adult two-day pit combo – $60

Saturday Drag Boat only:

GA (6 and up) – $20

Kids GA (5 and under) – FREE

2-day drag boat only pit pass – $40

Sunday Drag Boat Admission:

(Includes pit pass)

Ages 6 and up GA – $15

Ages 5 and under – FREE

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, including schedules, point standings and other news, please visit LucasOilSpeedway.com