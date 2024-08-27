Ron Jenkins Memorial & Wiener Nationals Highlight MLRA’s Labor Day Weekend

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, Missouri (August 26, 2024) – With the Labor Day weekend upon us, it brings about an extended weekend for many, and a trifecta of racing action for the Lucas Oil MLRA. Three big nights of racing will be on the docket beginning this Friday night, and thanks to $5,000 in added BONUS MONEY the weekend will now feature two payouts of $10,000 or more.

The Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri will get the weekend started on Friday August 30th, with the opening night of the 10th Annual “Ron Jenkins Memorial” presented by Rugged Radios. The two-day affair has become a staple on the MLRA schedule, as it pays tribute to Jenkins who was the original builder of Wheatland Raceway. Tyler Stevens of Paragould, AR scored the weekend openers $5,000 top prize one season ago, marking his his first career win under the MLRA series banner.

Action will continue at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” on Saturday night August 31st, with night two of the Ron Jenkins Memorial. The pressure and the stakes will be doubled on Saturday, as $10,000 will be up for grabs to the first to take the checkered flag, with all 24 feature drivers guaranteed $700 just for starting.

$5,000 BONUS MONEY ADDED

In addition to each nights regular MLRA purse, added bonus money will be up for grabs courtesy of Mary Jenkins Holt, in memory of Ron Jenkins.

A $500 Bonus will be presented each night to the driver with the overall “Fast Time” during MyRacePass qualifying.

A $2,000 Bonus will also be awarded to the feature winner both Friday and Saturday night making each night now worth $7,000 and $12,000 to win respectively.

The Labor Day trifecta will once again conclude on Sunday night September 1st, with the MLRA’s annual trek to the Moberly Motorsports Park in Moberly, MO. The 4th Annual “Wiener Nationals” will take center stage on the 4/10 mile high banked clay oval paying $10,000 to win and $750 to start. Former event winners include, Bobby Pierce, Tony Jackson Jr., and Mike Marlar.

A racing event unlike any other, the Wiener Nationals offers fans a full day of fun from appearances by an Elvis Impersonator, Ruby Leigh performing the National Anthem, a hot dog eating contest, and the MLRA’s 4 side salute led by the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Proceeds from the event will help raise funds for CARS FOR HEROES, which is a 501C3 charity that provides donated vehicles to disabled Veterans. A vehicle will be given away to a Veteran during the Weiner Nationals Race.

By virtue of his 3rd place finish this past Friday at the Lakeside Speedway, four time MLRA champion Chad Simpson was able to open up a slight bit of breathing room in the points battle, as he now holds a 45 point advantage. Brother Chris Simpson has now moved back into the second spot, while Gordy Gundaker slips to third, but still only 65 behind Chad Simpson.

Dillon McCowan has moved up into the 4th position ahead of Trevor Gundaker as they sit 105 and 130 points out of the top spot respectively with just 10 races remain in the 2024 season.

MLRA TURN 4 NEWS AND NOTES:

First Time Winners– The Ron Jenkins Memorial has a history of producing first time winners. RC Whitwell, current crew chief for Garrett Alberson, grab his one and only MLRA win in the event in 2015. Both Randy Timms (17’) and Mason Oberkramer (20’) broke through in the Labor Day weekend classic for their first career MLRA wins, while just one year ago Tyler Stevens scored the win in the weekend opener.

Wheatland—the key to the 2024 MLRA Championship??—Ten rainouts has made for an ultra-tight championship points battle with ten nights remaining. Four of the series final ten races will be contested at the Lucas Oil Speedway over the next five weeks, making performance at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks critical. Of the top 6 drivers who are separated by only 140 points, only Chad Simpson (4) and Tony Jackson Jr. (3) have MLRA wins here. Throw in Dillon McCowan who has two Lucas Oil Speedway track titles to his credit, and the Gundaker brothers who were the two highest finishing MLRA regulars at this year’s Show-Me 100. When it comes to qualifying don’t count out Chris Simpson—the only MLRA driver who recorded top 3 qualifying efforts in both nights of the Show-Me and recorded a 4th place finish in the Cowboy Classic.

Track Position is King—In the first three years of the Wiener Nationals, the driver who has set the overall MyRacePass “Fast Time” has gone on to win the $10k event.

Wiener Nationals, it’s anyone’s race to win—Chad Simpson is the only driver to have recorded multiple top 5’s in the Wiener Nationals with finishes of 4th and 3rd in the past two seasons. The 4/10 mile facility has provided some great racing with 13 different drivers finding themselves with a top five finish since the inaugural even in 2021.

Lucas Oil MLRA Tire Rule (Lucas Oil Speedway & Moberly Motorsports Park):

LF – Hoosier (90) 2, 3, 20, 30

RF | LR – Hoosier (90) 2

RR – Hoosier (92) 4

Lucas Oil Speedway: Wheatland, MO (10th Annual “Ron Jenkins Memorial”) — Friday 8/30/24

Pits Open: 4:00 PM, Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM

Admission: Adults(13+) $30(Discount tickets online), Seniors (62+)/Military $27, Youth (6-12) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $70, Pit Pass $40

Support Classes: USRA Modifieds $750/Win, USRA B-Mods $500/Win & Show-Me Vintage Racers (SMVR)

Website: www.LucasOilSpeedway.com

Lucas Oil Speedway: Wheatland, MO (10th Annual “Ron Jenkins Memorial”) — Saturday 8/31/24

Pits Open: 4:00 PM, Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM

Admission: Adults(13+) $30(Discount tickets online), Seniors (62+)/Military $27, Youth (6-12) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $70, Pit Pass $45

Support Classes: USRA Modifieds $1,500/Win, USRA B-Mods $1,000/Win, & Show-Me Vintage Racers

Moberly Motorsports Park: Moberly, MO (“Wiener Nationals”) —

Sunday 9/1/24

Racing: Hot Laps – 5:30 PM, Racing – 6:30 PM

Admission: Adults $35, Seniors/Military $30, Kids (12 & Under) FREE, Pit Pass $40

Support Classes: POWRi A-Mods, B-Mod’s, Hornet’s, & Moberly Late Models

Website: www.MoberlyMotorsportsPark.com