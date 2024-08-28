Steve Rushin Memorial Moves to Batesville Motor Speedway

- Advertisement -



CCSDS Doubleheader Scheduled for Sept. 20 – 21

CONWAY, Ark. (08/27/24) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Model sanctioned Steve Rushin Memorial that was originally scheduled for Sept. 20 – 21 at Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park will now be held at Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway.

The weekend includes a complete $5,000-to-win CCSDS program on Friday, Sept. 20 followed by a complete $5,000-to-win CCSDS program on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event salutes long-time racer, sponsor and car owner, Steve Rushin. The Poplar Bluff, Missouri native passed away on Sept. 9, 2023 at the age of 57.

The CCSDS next returns to action with a Labor Day weekend doubleheader on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 at Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.) and Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.). Both events pay $5,000 to win.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)

Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facility, please visit www.JacksonMotorSpeedway.net and www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.