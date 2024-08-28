HomeDirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car SeriesSteve Rushin Memorial Moves to Batesville Motor Speedway

Steve Rushin Memorial Moves to Batesville Motor Speedway

Dirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -


CCSDS Doubleheader Scheduled for Sept. 20 – 21

CONWAY, Ark. (08/27/24) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Model sanctioned Steve Rushin Memorial that was originally scheduled for Sept. 20 – 21 at Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park will now be held at Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway.

The weekend includes a complete $5,000-to-win CCSDS program on Friday, Sept. 20 followed by a complete $5,000-to-win CCSDS program on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event salutes long-time racer, sponsor and car owner, Steve Rushin. The Poplar Bluff, Missouri native passed away on Sept. 9, 2023 at the age of 57.

The CCSDS next returns to action with a Labor Day weekend doubleheader on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 at Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.) and Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.). Both events pay $5,000 to win.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:
Left Front Tire: Any Hoosier Tire (90)
Right Front Tire and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)
Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facility, please visit www.JacksonMotorSpeedway.net and www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

You can set up your account and watch all the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series races for the 2024 season at www.RACEON.COM. Remember to pick COMP Cams at sign up to receive  a $50 Gift Certificate from Deatherage Opticians.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, RaceON, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, American Built Machinery Company, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, American Built Machinery, Comprehensive Motorsports, Comprehensive Industrial Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

 

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Red Hill Raceway Results – 8/24/24

20 entries DIRTcar UMP Modifieds A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. K9-Will Krup;...
Coles County Speedway

Coles County Speedway Results – 8/24/24

14 entries Patriot Landscape Restricted Micros A Feature 1: 1. 71M-lydia may; 2....
Illinois

Steven Snyder Jr Dominates in SIR POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw KKM Challenge Night One Win

Marion, IL. (8/22/24) Steven Snyder Jr would set sail smoothly all...
Illinois

Big Regular Season Finale With $15k In Bonuses At Lincoln IL Speedway

Over $15k In Extra Cash On The Line For Lincoln Speedway...
Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Fairbury Speedway Results – 8/24/24

17 entries DIRTcar Late Models A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 89-Mike Spatola;...
Dirt Late Model News

Daniel Adam takes MARS Late Model win; Michael Long, Tanner King, Trevor Isaak, Travis Fleming & Cruz Griffaw also pick up wins at Tri-City...

25 entries NAPA Late Models A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 75-Daniel Adam;...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Pursley, Garner celebrate first Lucas Oil Speedway track championships with Morton, Wells also crowned

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 24, 2024) - At long last, Jason Pursley...
Dirt Late Model News

Davenport Pockets $50,000 in Rumble by the River at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (August 24, 2024) – Jonathan Davenport grabbed the...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Ron Jenkins Memorial & Wiener Nationals Highlight MLRA’s Labor Day Weekend

Wheatland, Missouri (August 26, 2024) – With the Labor Day weekend upon us, it...
Dirt Late Model News

Daniel Adam Parks in MARS Victory Lane at Tri-City Speedway

MARS Tripleheader at Farmer City, Fairbury, and Spoon River Up Next CHERRY, Ill. (08/26/24) –...
Dirt Late Model News

MLRA returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for two-day Ron Jenkins Memorial with Diamond Drag Boat Nationals next door

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 26, 2024) - The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model...
Atomic Speedway

Ryan Gustin Sweeps Saturday Fireball 50 at Atomic Speedway

REAPER’S DISPLAY OF POWER: Ryan Gustin Sweeps Saturday Fireball 50 at Atomic Speedway “The Reaper”...
Dirt Late Model News

Davenport Pockets $50,000 in Rumble by the River at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (August 24, 2024) – Jonathan Davenport grabbed the lead on the...
©