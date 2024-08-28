Ted Talk: 6 Storylines for Saturday’s 70th Ted Horn 100 at Du Quoin

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Du Quoin, Illinois (August 31, 2023)………The most magical mile of them all is the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

That’s been true since the day it was built and remains true all these decades later as the USAC Silver Crown National Championship makes its annual once-a-year pilgrimage to the southern Illinois dirt mile for the Ted Horn 100.

The Ted Horn 100 dates to the year 1948 when the three-time AAA National champion in 1946, 1947 and 1948 and namesake of the race, lost his life on the very same Du Quoin track that the brave souls of today still try to conquer.

It’s the most tenured dirt race on the Silver Crown slate, celebrating its 70th running this Saturday, August 31, during the daylight hours of the early morning and afternoon with the sight of the Ferris wheel and the smell of deep fried fair food entrenched into the atmosphere’s backdrop.

Let’s celebrate with six of the key champ car storylines you should be watching this Saturday at Du Quoin!

A SIX PACK OF TED HORN WINNERS

Six past Ted Horn 100 winners are represented in this Saturday’s Ted Horn 100 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Defending Ted Horn 100 winner Justin Grant leads a cast of 33 USAC Silver Crown entries this weekend at the one-mile dirt oval. Grant’s main nemeses in the championship in the 2024 series title fight are Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.), a two-time winner of the event in 2010 and 2017, as well as Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), a victor of the race in 2022.

Two-time Ted Horn 100 winner Shane Cockrum (Benton, Ill.) grew up and resides just down the road from the Magic Mile where he won back-to-back in 2014-15. Peru, Indiana’s Russ Gamester, the 1997 race winner, is the most experienced in the field with 23 Ted Horn 100 starts dating back to 1989. Elkhart, Illinois’ Chris Urish (2013) scored his first and only Silver Crown win on the Du Quoin Mile as well.

Interestingly, for four of the six past winners in Saturday’s field, their Du Quoin win also marked their first career USAC Silver Crown victory. That includes Swanson, Cockrum, Gamester and Urish who all hold The Magic Mile near and dear to their hearts.

GRANT CAN SEE FOR MILES

Only once in the past 15 years has a driver swept to champ car victories on both the Illinois dirt miles in a single season. After scoring at the Springfield Mile two weeks ago, Justin Grant has the opportunity to achieve this feat.

On 22 occasions, a AAA or USAC Champ Car driver has won at both the Illinois State Fairgrounds and the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in the same calendar year: Tony Bettenhausen (1951), Sam Hanks (1953), Jimmy Bryan (1955-56), Johnny Thomson (1958), A.J. Foyt (1964 & 1967), Al Unser (1970), Mario Andretti (1973-74), Gary Bettenhausen (1983), Jack Hewitt (1986-87-93), Chuck Gurney (1989-94-96), Paul White (2001), J.J. Yeley (2002), Tracy Hines (2006), Brian Tyler (2008) and Chris Windom (2018).

Furthermore, after winning at Du Quoin a year ago in 2023, Grant also has the chance to become the first driver in a decade to win there in consecutive years. The only drivers to do that include Tony Bettenhausen (1949-51), Sam Hanks (1953-54), Jimmy Bryan (1955-56), A.J. Foyt (1960-61-63-64), Al Unser (1969-70), Mario Andretti (1973-74), Gary Bettenhausen (1980), Gary Bettenhausen (1982-83), Jack Hewitt (1986-87), Tracy Hines (2005-06) and Shane Cockrum (2014-15).

3-HORSE RACE FOR THE TITLE

With four races remaining in the USAC Silver Crown season, the championship race is tight between point leader Kody Swanson, second-running Justin Grant and third-place Logan Seavey.

If you think you’ve seen these characters up front in the title race before, you’re right and you don’t have to look back too far. These same drivers finished 1-2-3 in the 2023 final standings with Seavey the champ, Swanson second and Grant in third.

Additionally, these same three finished 1-2-3 in the most recent USAC Silver Crown race at Springfield on August 17 with Grant winning, Swanson second and Seavey third.

All three have also won with the USAC Silver Crown series at Du Quoin, making the tussle for position between the three paramount this coming weekend.

Entering Du Quoin, Swanson holds the upper hand in the standings by just 21 points over Grant with Seavey in third, 58 points back as he seeks his first series victory of 2024.

A FOND FAREWELL TO BATEMAN RACING

This Saturday’s Ted Horn 100 marks the farewell of one USAC Silver Crown racing’s longest tenured teams – Bateman Racing. Team principal Patty Bateman recently announced that this would be the final appearance for the familiar No. 55 at Du Quoin, located less than a half-hour away from the Bateman residence in Murphysboro, Ill.

Bateman Racing made its USAC Silver Crown debut in September of 1982 with Patty’s husband, Randy Bateman, at the wheel. Randy was a longtime competitor with the series through the 2015 season before Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis claimed his life in 2017.

Patty soldiered on with the team, which finished a best of 4th at Du Quoin in 2016 with driver Casey Shuman and again in 2021 with Jerry Coons Jr. behind the wheel. Coons also gave the team its best ever Silver Crown finish of 2nd at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track in 2022.

On Saturday, Coons will attempt to earn a first win at Du Quoin for both him and the Bateman Racing team, a victory that would surely bring the house down.

CLOSE TO CLOSING IT OUT

Oftentimes, one must experience the agony of defeat to truly appreciate the thrill of victory. A number of drivers have found that to be the case over the years.

Justin Grant, Chris Windom, Logan Seavey and Shane Cottle are among the group of drivers who’ve previously finished second at the Ted Horn 100 before ultimately winning the race in their career.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) finished second in last year’s edition at Du Quoin after leading the opening lap. The year before, in 2022, he was leading with seven laps remaining when the driveline broke on him.

A little good fortune would be a welcome sight for both car Leary and car owner Terry Klatt on Saturday, both of whom have long chased that elusive first Ted Horn 100 victory.

A FIRST CLASS OPPORTUNITY

Although the streak of three consecutive first-time USAC Silver Crown winners on dirt ended at Springfield with Justin Grant’s score, it’s never too late to start a new streak.

No track on the USAC Silver Crown schedule has seen more first-time USAC Silver Crown winners break through than Du Quoin. Since the series’ inception in 1971, 14 different drivers have earned their first career Silver Crown victory at The Magic Mile and this year’s class is hellbent on trying to make that 15.

Top veterans are included in this group are USAC National Sprint Car winners Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) and Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio), plus Kyle Steffens (Saint Charles, Mo.), a modified winner on the Du Quoin mile. Also in this group are Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.), Trey Burke (Alvin, Texas), Chris Fetter (Troy, Mo.), Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.), Casey Buckman (Chandler, Ariz.), Dave Berkheimer (Mechanicsburg, Pa.), Gregg Cory (Shelbyville, Ind.), Danny Long (Bonne Terre, Mo.). Korey Weyant (Springfield, Ill.) and Jimmy Light (West Springfield, Pa.).

Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) is already a USAC Silver Crown winner (at Port Royal, Pa.) as he prepares to take on Du Quoin for the first time. Fellow Rookies in the field seeking their shot at both a first Du Quoin and first Silver Crown win include the likes of Rookie point leader Trey Osborne (Columbus, Ohio), plus USAC National Sprint Car winners Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.), Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) and Dave Peperak (Clinton, Ind.) along with Nathan Moore (Kaufman, Texas), Aric Gentry (Robards, Ky.), Danny Jennings (Norman, Okla.), Saban Bibent (Cincinnati, Ohio), Kip Hughes (North Enid, Okla.) and Knoxville Raceway Hall of Famer Don Droud Jr. (Lincoln, Neb.), who is making his Silver Crown debut.

RACE DETAILS:

The 70th running of the Ted Horn 100 features the USAC Silver Crown National Championship along with the 30th Annual Bill Oldani Memorial Prelims for DIRTcar Modifieds.

Registration and pit gates open at 7am Central. Grandstands and ticket office open at 9am. USAC Silver Crown practice is slated to run from 10-11:10am. USAC Silver Crown qualifying is scheduled for 11:30am followed by DIRTcar Modified hot laps and qualifying at 12:15pm and the USAC Silver Crown qualifying race at 12:30pm. DIRTcar Modified heats are on tap at 1pm followed by the USAC Ted Horn 100 feature at 2pm.

Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200. Advance tickets are $25 for ages 12 and up and $10 for children age 11 and under. Race day tickets at the gate are $30 for ages 12 and up and $10 for children 11 and under. Pit passes are $35 for members and $40 for non-members ages 12 and up. Pit passes for children age 11 and under are $20.

The Ted Horn 100 can be watched live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

===============

2024 TED HORN 100 ENTRY LIST: (33)

07 TREY BURKE/Alvin, TX (John Tosti)

08 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Steffens Motorsports)

3 ®ARIC GENTRY/Robards, KY (Tim Simmons)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

8 ®DON DROUD JR./Lincoln, NE (Cornell Racing Stables)

9 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Chris Dyson Racing)

10 ®BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (DMW Motorsports)

15 CHRIS FETTER/Troy, MO (Chris Fetter)

21 ®DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Team AZ Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

24 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (John Haggenbottom)

25 CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Motorsports – Eddie Sachs Jr.)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams-Cory Racing)

44 DANNY LONG/Bonne Terre, MO (Danny Long)

48 ®NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Chip Thomas-Joe Moore)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Racing)

55 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Patty Bateman)

60 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Legacy Autosport-Robert Wilson Racing)

61 ®DANNY JENNINGS/Norman, OK (David Grace Motorsports)

69 CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

77 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Binks Racing)

81 ®TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (BCR Group)

88 ®SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Sammy & Mouren Fetter)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

97 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Hans Lein)

99 KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant)

118 JIMMY LIGHT/West Springfield, PA (Wingo Brothers Racing)

119 ®MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

160 ®KIP HUGHES/North Enid, OK (Kip Hughes)

177 CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL (Chris Urish)

777 ®DAVE PEPERAK/Clinton, IN (Dave Peperak Motorsports)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

===============

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-608, 2-Justin Grant-587, 3-Logan Seavey-550, 4-C.J. Leary-499, 5-Kaylee Bryson-388, 6-Kyle Steffens-386, 7-Bobby Santos-366, 8-Trey Osborne-337, 9-Dakoda Armstrong-329, 10-Gregg Cory-316.

===============

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT Du QUOIN:

1 Lap – 9/5/2004 – Tyler Walker – 29.138 – 123.550 mph

10 Laps – 9/10/1994 – George Snider – 5:14.78 – 114.366 mph

12 Laps – 9/4/1989 – Tom Bigelow – 6:29.73 – 110.846 mph

15 Laps – 9/1/2002 – Brian Tyler – 7:53.24 – 114.107 mph

100 Laps – 9/7/1992 – Johnny Parsons – 56:03.00 – 107.047 mph

===============

AAA/USAC CHAMP CAR WINNERS AT Du QUOIN:

1948: Lee Wallard & Johnnie Parsons

1949: Tony Bettenhausen

1951: Tony Bettenhausen & Tony Bettenhausen

1952: Chuck Stevenson

1953: Sam Hanks

1954: Sam Hanks

1955: Jimmy Bryan

1956: Jimmy Bryan

1957: Jud Larson

1958: Johnny Thomson

1959: Rodger Ward

1960: A.J. Foyt

1961: A.J. Foyt

1963: A.J. Foyt

1964: A.J. Foyt

1965: Don Branson

1966: Bud Tingelstad

1967: A.J. Foyt

1968: Mario Andretti

1969: Al Unser

1970: Al Unser

1971: George Snider

1972: Tom Bigelow & A.J. Foyt

1973: Mario Andretti

1974: Mario Andretti

1975: Tom Bigelow

1976: Bubby Jones

1977: Tom Bigelow

1978: Pancho Carter

1979: Billy Vukovich

1980: Gary Bettenhausen & Gary Bettenhausen

1981: Rich Vogler

1982: Gary Bettenhausen

1983: Gary Bettenhausen

1984: Joe Saldana

1985: Rick Hood

1986: Jack Hewitt

1987: Jack Hewitt

1988: Gary Bettenhausen

1989: Chuck Gurney

1990: Jeff Swindell

1991: Stevie Reeves

1992: Johnny Parsons

1993: Jack Hewitt

1994: Chuck Gurney

1995: Johnny Parsons

1996: Chuck Gurney

1997: Russ Gamester

1998: Jimmy Sills

1999: Tony Elliott

2000: Kasey Kahne

2001: Paul White

2002: J.J. Yeley

2003: Rich Tobias Jr.

2004: Tyler Walker

2005: Tracy Hines

2006: Tracy Hines

2007: Shane Cottle

2008: Brian Tyler

2009: Rained Out

2010: Kody Swanson

2011: Kyle Larson

2012: Rained Out

2013: Chris Urish

2014: Shane Cockrum

2015: Shane Cockrum

2016: Chris Windom

2017: Kody Swanson

2018: Chris Windom

2019: Jacob Wilson

2020: Not Held

2021: Brian Tyler

2022: Logan Seavey

2023: Justin Grant

===============

AAA/USAC CHAMP CAR WINS AT Du QUOIN:

6-A.J. Foyt

5-Gary Bettenhausen

3-Mario Andretti, Tony Bettenhausen, Tom Bigelow, Chuck Gurney & Jack Hewitt

2-Jimmy Bryan, Shane Cockrum, Sam Hanks, Tracy Hines, Johnny Parsons, Kody Swanson, Brian Tyler, Al Unser & Chris Windom

1-Don Branson, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, Tony Elliott, Russ Gamester, Justin Grant, Rick Hood, Bubby Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jud Larson, Kyle Larson, Johnnie Parsons, Stevie Reeves, Joe Saldana, Logan Seavey, Jimmy Sills, George Snider, Chuck Stevenson, Jeff Swindell, Johnny Thomson, Bud Tingelstad, Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Rich Vogler, Bill Vukovich, Tyler Walker, Lee Wallard, Rodger Ward, Paul White, Jacob Wilson & J.J. Yeley

===============

Du QUOIN USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

4-Jerry Coons Jr.

3-Kody Swanson

2-Gary Bettenhausen, Shane Cottle, Dave Darland, Chuck Gurney, Jack Hewitt, Larry Rice, Jimmy Sills, Al Unser & Tyler Walker

1-Mark Alderson, Mario Andretti, Teddy Beach, Donnie Beechler, Tom Bigelow, Ed Carpenter, Pancho Carter, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cockrum, Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Bobby East, Tony Elliott, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Rick Hood, Kasey Kahne, Arnie Knepper, Lee Kunzman, Johnny Parsons, George Snider, Jeff Swindell, Rich Vogler, Billy Vukovich, Greg Weld & Jacob Wilson

===============

PAST Du QUOIN USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS:

1971 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. George Snider (4), 2. Greg Weld (1), 3. Billy Vukovich (3), 4. Bill Puterbaugh (13), 5. Arnie Knepper (5), 6. Don Hawley (16), 7. Bob Harkey (18), 8. Johnny Rutherford (14), 9. A.J. Foyt (10), 10. Ronnie Burke (17), 11. Joe Saldana (15), 12. Salt Walther (24), 13. Lee Kunzman (6), 14. Merle Bettenhausen (9), 15. Larry Cannon (20), 16. Jimmy Caruthers (7), 17. Mario Andretti (3), 18. Carl Williams (23), 19. Jim Malloy (22), 20. Tom Bigelow (12), 21. Larry Dickson (2), 22. Ralph Liguori (21), 23. Sammy Sessions (11), 24. Bruce Walkup (19). 1:03:24.82

MAY 1972 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tom Bigelow (3), 2. Arnie Knepper (1), 3. Carl Williams (8), 4. Pancho Carter (15), 5. Johnny Parsons (12), 6. Joe Saldana (13), 7. Jerry Karl (16), 8. Rick Muther (18), 9. Bud Tingelstad (14), 10. A.J. Foyt (9), 11. Jackie Howerton (6), 12. Sammy Sessions (10), 13. Billy Vukovich (2), 14. Jim McElreath (4), 15. Bob Evans (17), 16. Jimmy Caruthers (5), 17. Lee Kunzman (7), 18. Don Hawley (20), 19. George Snider (11), 20. Bruce Walkup (19). 1:07:52.80

SEPTEMBER 1972 FEATURE: (Scheduled for 100 laps, called for rain at 52 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. A.J. Foyt (3), 2. Arnie Knepper (4), 3. Jigger Sirois (2), 4. George Snider (11), 5. Bill Puterbaugh (7), 6. Rollie Beale (8), 7. Johnny Rutherford (9), 8. Al Unser (5), 9. Ronnie Burke (14), 10. Joe Saldana (12), 11. Sammy Sessions (17), 12. Carl Williams (21), 13. Greg Weld (13), 14. Lee Kunzman (1), 15. Jimmy Caruthers (19), 16. Ralph Liguori (24), 17. Tom Bigelow (15), 18. Johnny Parsons (10), 19. Dick Tobias (23), 20. Don Nordhorn (20), 21. Bob Harkey (18), 22. Pancho Carter (6), 23. Karl Busson (22), 24. Larry Dickson (16). NT

1973 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Mario Andretti (2), 2. Billy Engelhart (6), 3. Tom Bigelow (11), 4. Lee Kunzman (10), 5. Al Unser (1), 6. Arnie Knepper (15), 7. Bill Puterbaugh (13), 8. Johnny Parsons (4), 9. Gary Bettenhausen (16), 10. Johnny Rutherford (21), 11. Jerry Miller (19), 12. Joe Saldana (17), 13. Darl Harrison (22), 14. Bob Evans (18), 15. Mel Cornett (14), 16. Ronnie Burke (24), 17. Billy Vukovich (3), 18. A.J. Foyt (7), 19. Billy Shuman (12), 20. John Hubbard (9), 21. Larry Dickson (20), 22. Billy Cassella (8), 23. Don Nordhorn (23), 24. Curt Waters (5). NT

1974 FEATURE: (Scheduled for 100 laps, called for rain at 52 laps)1. Mario Andretti (1), 2. Tom Bigelow (2), 3. Al Unser (7), 4. A.J. Foyt (4), 5. Pancho Carter (5), 6. George Snider (8), 7. Arnie Knepper (13), 8. Jimmy Caruthers (11), 9. Larry Cannon (17), 10. Rollie Beale (12), 11. Johnny Parsons (14), 12. Billy Vukovich (9), 13. Billy Engelhart (15), 14. Joe Saldana (24), 15. Billy Cassella (22), 16. Darl Harrison (16), 17. Greg Weld (6), 18. Mike Gregg (18), 19. Bob Evans (23), 20. Jackie Howerton (3), 21. Sheldon Kinser (19), 22. Bob Harkey (20), 23. Bill Puterbaugh (21), 24. Steve Lotshaw (10). 38:56.00

1975 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tom Bigelow (2), 2. Larry Rice (7), 3. Sammy Sessions (4), 4. Jimmy Caruthers (16), 5. Arnie Knepper (12), 6. Steve Chassey (8), 7. Darl Harrison (13), 8. Jim Hurtubise (22), 9. Tommy Astone (21), 10. Bruce Walkup (9), 11. James McElreath (23), 12. Jackie Howerton (17), 13. Billy Vukovich (18), 14. Jerry Miller (15), 15. Larry Dickson (24), 16. Rollie Beale (20), 17. Al Unser (1), 18. Gary Bettenhausen (5), 19. Spike Gehlhausen (6), 20. Sheldon Kinser (11), 21. Jim McElreath (19), 22. Pancho Carter (3), 23. Billy Cassella (14), 24. Joe Saldana (10). 1:04:40.30

1976 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bubby Jones (3), 2. Larry Dickson (5), 3. Jim McElreath (9), 4. Larry Rice (10), 5. Johnny Parsons (23), 6. Jim Hurtubise (6), 7. James McElreath (12), 8. Billy Cassella (24), 9. Jerry Miller (17), 10. Ronnie Burke (21), 11. Clark Templeman (13), 12. Joe Saldana (4), 13. Tom Bigelow (1), 14. Bobby Olivero (22), 15. Sheldon Kinser (7), 16. Chuck Gurney (16), 17. George Snider (8), 18. Gary Irvin (15), 19. Pancho Carter (2), 20. Jan Opperman (20), 21. Roy Hicks (18), 22. Jackie Howerton (19), 23. Sleepy Tripp (14), 24. Dana Carter (11). NT

1977 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tom Bigelow (4), 2. Gary Bettenhausen (11), 3. Billy Cassella (3), 4. Billy Vukovich (2), 5. Larry Rice (10), 6. George Snider (12), 7. Bubby Jones (9), 8. Eddie Leavitt (15), 9. Jim Hurtubise (8), 10. Larry Moore (20), 11. Dean Shirley (14), 12. Roy Hicks (21), 13. Jerry Miller (5), 14. Thad Dosher (17), 15. Al Unser (7), 16. Jackie Howerton (23), 17. Sheldon Kinser (6), 18. Arnie Knepper (22), 19. Johnny Parsons (18), 20. Steve Chassey (19), 21. James McElreath (13), 22. Rich Vogler (16), 23. Pancho Carter (31), 24. Rollie Beale (24). 59:30.80

1978 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Pancho Carter (2), 2. Billy Vukovich (11), 3. George Snider (3), 4. Larry Dickson (12), 5. Billy Cassella (16), 6. Jim McElreath (5), 7. Bubby Jones (20), 8. Steve Cannon (9), 9. Larry Rice (1), 10. Chuck Gurney (6), 11. Robert Smith (22), 12. Ron Shuman (24), 13. Lynn Paxton (18), 14. Mark Alderson (10), 15. Dana Carter (17), 16. Duke Cook (23), 17. Mike Johnson (21), 18. Sheldon Kinser (8), 19. Gary Bettenhausen (14), 20. Tom Bigelow (4), 21. Kramer Williamson (15), 22. Junior Parkinson (7), 23. Arnie Knepper (13), 24. Billy Engelhart (19). 1:05:38.00

1979 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Billy Vukovich (1), 2. Bill Puterbaugh (11), 3. Larry Dickson (19), 4. Larry Rice (5), 5. Billy Engelhart (22), 6. Pancho Carter (3), 7. Steve Cannon (21), 8. Bobby Adkins (16), 9. Paul Pitzer (9), 10. Rich Vogler (13), 11. Steve Chassey (2), 12. Billy Cassella (10), 13. Robert Smith (23), 14. Jerry Miller (14), 15. Dana Carter (18), 16. Gary Bettenhausen (4), 17. Sheldon Kinser (6), 18. Tom Bigelow (17), 19. Junior Parkinson (24), 20. Joe Saldana (7), 21. Bobby Olivero (20), 22. Bob East (15), 23. Chuck Gurney (12), 24. Bubby Jones (8). NT

MAY 1980 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gary Bettenhausen (2), 2. Pancho Carter (4), 3. Bobby Olivero (11), 4. Ron Shuman (5), 5. Steve Chassey (10), 6. Steve Cannon (17), 7. Dean Shirley (16), 8. Bob Frey (22), 9. Bill Burks Jr. (21), 10. Larry Dickson (1), 11. Larry Gates (19), 12. Gary Hieber (20), 13. Joe Saldana (6), 14. Mike Gregg (7), 15. Robert Smith (8), 16. Eddie Leavitt (12), 17. Lealand McSpadden (18), 18. Rich Vogler (3), 19. Sheldon Kinser (13), 20. Bill Puterbaugh (9), 21. Larry Rice (15), 22. Mack McClellan (24), 23. George Snider (14), 24. Jerry Miller (23), 25. Billy Vukovich (25). 1:00:12.60

AUGUST 1980 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gary Bettenhausen (2), 2. Pancho Carter (7), 3. Rich Vogler (1), 4. Larry Dickson (11), 5. Rich Leavell (9), 6. Chris Cumberworth (17), 7. Kramer Williamson (21), 8. Lennie Waldo (26), 9. Larry Rice (8), 10. Tom Bigelow (4), 11. Gary Hieber (27), 12. Steve Cannon (13), 13. Gary Irvin (19), 14. Frankie Schneider (24), 15. Jack Hewitt (14), 16. Jerry Miller (15), 17. Sammy Swindell (16), 18. Bill Burks Jr. (22), 19. George Snider (10), 20. Joe Saldana (6), 21. Paul Pitzer (23), 22. Steve Chassey (5), 23. Bill Tyler (18), 24. Larry Gates (20), 25. Jan Opperman (25), 26. Bobby Olivero (3), 27. Ron Shuman (12). 1:00.17.00

1981 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Rich Vogler (6), 2. Tom Bigelow (8), 3. George Snider (9), 4. Jack Hewitt (7), 5. Bill Tyler (12), 6. Joe Saldana (16), 7. Jerry Nemire (14), 8. Johnny Parsons (5), 9. Jerry Miller (18), 10. Paul Pitzer (10), 11. Ken Schrader (11), 12. Jerry Weeks (21), 13. Larry Rice (3), 14. Jeff Bloom (15), 15. Sheldon Kinser (20), 16. Sleepy Tripp (13), 17. Jim McElreath (19), 18. Gary Bettenhausen (2), 19. Mark Alderson (#59) (24), 20. Billy Engelhart (1), 21. Bobby Olivero (4), 22. Gary Hieber (17), 23. Tracy Potter (23), 24. Arnie Knepper (22). 1:01:13.00

1982 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gary Bettenhausen (1), 2. Steve Chassey (4), 3. Bobby Olivero (3), 4. Billy Engelhart (10), 5. Rick Hood (8), 6. Larry Rice (17), 7. Mark Alderson (7), 8. Joe Saldana (15), 9. Mike Peters (18), 10. Jerry Weeks (12), 11. Steve Kinser (14), 12. Ken Schrader (13), 13. Joe McCarthy (19), 14. Bob Cicconi (24), 15. George Snider (9), 16. Keith Kauffman (5), 17. Mike Gregg (6), 18. Jerry Nemire (16), 19. Rich Vogler (21), 20. Sheldon Kinser (2), 21. Chuck Amati (11), 22. Duke Cook (23), 23. Dana Carter (22), 24. Ron Shuman (20), 25. Tom Bigelow (25). NT

1983 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gary Bettenhausen (1), 2. Chuck Gurney (11), 3. Ken Schrader (4), 4. George Snider (12), 5. Billy Engelhart (9), 6. Steve Kinser (19), 7. Ron Shuman (2), 8. Larry Rice (3), 9. Ronnie Burke (15), 10. Gary Hieber (14), 11. Rich Vogler (24), 12. Billy Vukovich (27), 13. Jerry Nemire (13), 14. Bud Wilmot (30), 15. Steve Siegel (22), 16. Sheldon Kinser (5), 17. Tom Bigelow (10), 18. Mike Winblad (20), 19. Jack Hewitt (7), 20. Mike Johnson (28), 21. Larry Dickson (16), 22. Larry Martin (23), 23. Steve Chassey (8), 24. Bobby Olivero (18), 25. Randy Bateman (25), 26. Mark Alderson (21), 27. Joe Saldana (29), 28. Bob Cicconi (17), 29. Jim McElreath (26), 30. Rick Hood (6). NT

1984 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Joe Saldana (4), 2. Ron Shuman (8), 3. Johnny Parsons (9), 4. Dave Blaney (12), 5. Steve Chassey (2), 6. Manny Rockhold (26), 7. Gary Irvin (7), 8. Keith Campbell (27), 9. Gary Hieber (20), 10. Jim Moughan (25), 11. Rick Hood (15), 12. Tom Bigelow (21), 13. Bill Hudson (36), 14. Sheldon Kinser (3), 15. Warren Mockler (34), 16. Billy Vukovich (10), 17. Bud Wilmot (28), 18. Gary Bettenhausen (6), 19. Chuck Gurney (1), 20. Bob Cicconi (32), 21. Jack Hewitt (14), 22. Larry Martin (13), 23. Randy Bateman (33), 24. Jerry Russell (22), 25. Danny Milburn (16), 26. Larry Rice (11), 27. Bobby Olivero (30), 28. Jerry Nemire (23), 29. Ken Schrader (5), 30. Mike Johnson (18), 31. Steve Cannon (19), 32. Billy Engelhart (24), 33. Arnie Knepper (35), 34. Mark Alderson (17), 35. Jim McElreath (31), 36. Joe McCarthy (29). 1:33:13.07

1985 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Rick Hood (1), 2. Chuck Gurney (2), 3. Steve Chassey (10), 4. Sheldon Kinser (4), 5. Kramer Williamson (16), 6. Bobby Olivero (15), 7. John Andretti (11), 8. Jack Hewitt (25), 9. Steve Butler (21), 10. Paul Clark (22), 11. Danny Milburn (18), 12. Larry Rice (9), 13. Jerry Russell (12), 14. Bob Cicconi (28), 15. Rick Salem (20), 16. Dave Blaney (7), 17. Gary Irvin (19), 18. Randy Bateman (30), 19. George Snider (6), 20. Joe Saldana (3), 21. Duke Cook (17), 22. Mark Alderson (26), 23. Jerry Nemire (27), 24. Rich Vogler (8), 25. Gary Hieber (23), 26. Billy Engelhart (13), 27. Duke DeRosa (29), 28. Greg Staab (24), 29. Gary Bettenhausen (5), 30. Ken Schrader (14). 58:58.93

1986 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (11), 2. Steve Butler (9), 3. George Snider (7), 4. Tom Bigelow (6), 5. Paul Clark (12), 6. Jerry Russell (26), 7. Gary Hieber (22), 8. Bob East (13), 9. Greg Staab (25), 10. Bobby Olivero (18), 11. Warren Mockler (21), 12. Manny Rockhold (19), 13. Leon Gentry (27), 14. Jack Ziegler (32), 15. Randy Standridge (30), 16. Larry Rice (10), 17. Brent Kaeding (20), 18. Kenny Jacobs (2), 19. Gary Bettenhausen (3), 20. Steve Chassey (4), 21. Rick Hood (8), 22. Andy Hillenburg (15), 23. Mark Alderson (16), 24. Chuck Gurney (1), 25. Billy Engelhart (14), 26. Rich Vogler (5), 27. Danny Milburn (23), 28. Jerry Nemire (31), 29. Kevin Koch (24), 30. Bobby Adkins (17), 31. Paul Huntington (29), 32. Jeff Bloom (28). 1:01:41.00

1987 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (18), 2. Kenny Jacobs (4), 3. Jeff Swindell (1), 4. Steve Butler (21), 5. Rick Hood (5), 6. Steve Chassey (15), 7. Larry Rice (7), 8. Mark Alderson (10), 9. Rusty McClure (9), 10. George Snider (14), 11. Palmer Crowell (16), 12. Jeff Bloom (12), 13. Tom Bigelow (24), 14. Manny Rockhold (20), 15. Kevin Koch (23), 16. Terry Kawell (29), 17. Paul Huntington (26), 18. Jim Whiteside (30), 19. Jerry Nemire (25), 20. Andy Hillenburg (2), 21. Tony Elliott (11), 22. Bob Cicconi (13), 23. Gary Hieber (19), 24. Paul Clark (6), 25. Bob Frey (22), 26. Jim Childers (8), 27. Steve Cannon (27), 28. Greg Staab (28), 29. Ron Dunstan (17), 30. Rich Vogler (3). NT

1988 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gary Bettenhausen (3), 2. Kenny Jacobs (11), 3. George Snider (1), 4. Steve Butler (28), 5. Jim Childers (4), 6. Mark Alderson (10), 7. Andy Hillenburg (6), 8. Larry Rice (5), 9. Tray House (9), 10. Gary Hieber (12), 11. Bob Frey (23), 12. Jeff Bloom (7), 13. Jim Mahoney (21), 14. Greg Staab (15), 15. Jerry Nemire (18), 16. Gary Irvin (26), 17. Tony Elliott (8), 18. Lou Cicconi Jr. (32), 19. Palmer Crowell (25), 20. Billy Vukovich III (27), 21. Paul Huntington (19), 22. Rusty McClure (13), 23. Ray Joe Fager (22), 24. Dave Feese (12), 25. Dean Billings (17), 26. Manny Rockhold (29), 27. Chuck Gurney (2), 28. Jack Hewitt (31), 29. Ron Dunstan (20), 30. Steve Chassey (16), 31. Bill Tyler (30), 32. Johnny Parsons (14). NT

1989 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chuck Gurney (4), 2. Rich Vogler (3), 3. Jimmy Sills (1), 4. Tony Elliott (8), 5. Jim Mahoney (7), 6. Mark Alderson (13), 7. Andy Hillenburg (10), 8. Danny Smith (18), 9. Jim McElreath (9), 10. Walt Kennedy (19), 11. Dave Feese (20), 12. Greg Staab (14), 13. Johnny Parsons (23), 14. Larry Rice (27), 15. Steve Butler (12), 16. Danny Milburn (15), 17. Tom Bigelow (22), 18. Bob Cicconi (16), 19. Donnie Beechler (32), 20. Russ Gamester (29), 21. Jack Hewitt (6), 22. Manny Rockhold (28), 23. Gary Bettenhausen (11), 24. Ron Dunstan (21), 25. George Snider (2), 26. Terry Kawell (31), 27. Gary Irvin (25), 28. Warren Mockler (26), 29. Rick Hood (5), 30. Gary Hieber (24), 31. Jerry Nemire (17), 32. Mike Thomas (30). 57:29.03

1990 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jeff Swindell (2), 2. Chuck Gurney (3), 3. Jimmy Sills (14), 4. Andy Hillenburg (25), 5. Jerry Russell (12), 6. Stevie Reeves (23), 7. Mark Alderson (1), 8. Dave Feese (21), 9. Eric Gordon (7), 10. Tom Bigelow (16), 11. Warren Mockler (13), 12. Danny Milburn (26), 13. Walt Kennedy (18), 14. Bill Kojis (19), 15. Gary Irvin (11), 16. Johnny Parsons (9), 17. Kevin Whitesides (31), 18. Jerry Nemire (32), 19. Rick Hood (27), 20. Jack Hewitt (24), 21. Ron Dunstan (20), 22. Chip Thomas (30), 23. Rusty McClure (10), 24. Larry Rice (22), 25. Stan Fox (8), 26. Greg Staab (28), 27. Wally Pankratz (6), 28. George Snider (17), 29. Gary Hieber (4), 30. Jeff Gordon (5), 31. Russ Gamester (29), 32. Steve Chassey (15). NT

1991 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Stevie Reeves (2), 2. Steve Butler (12), 3. Stan Fox (3), 4. Jeff Gordon (5), 5. Chuck Gurney (14), 6. Russ Gamester (6), 7. Johnny Parsons (4), 8. Eric Gordon (30), 9. Jim Mahoney (21), 10. Wally Pankratz (24), 11. Chip Thomas (18), 12. Larry Dickson (19), 13. Billy Boat (22), 14. Tray House (17), 15. Warren Mockler (9), 16. Gary Hieber (11), 17. Randy Bateman (26), 18. Ronnie Burke (23), 19. Tony Elliott (13), 20. Jimmy Sills (1), 21. Mark Alderson (25), 22. Bill Kojis (27), 23. Dave Feese (28), 24. Jeff Swindell (15), 25. George Snider (8), 26. Jerry Nemire (29), 27. Jerry Russell (7), 28. Steve Chassey (16), 29. Greg Staab (10), 30. Danny Smith (20). NT

1992 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Johnny Parsons (1), 2. Tony Elliott (2), 3. Stan Fox (3), 4. Tony Stewart (9), 5. George Snider (11), 6. Steve Butler (4), 7. Jeff Swindell (6), 8. Eric Gordon (14), 9. Chip Thomas (21), 10. Jim Mahoney (19), 11. Joe Gaerte (20), 12. Gary Hieber (13), 13. Russ Gamester (5), 14. Rocky Hodges (25), 15. Stevie Reeves (18), 16. Wally Pankratz (24), 17. Lealand McSpadden (17), 18. Steve Chassey (15), 19. Jim McElreath (26), 20. Jimmy Brewer (27), 21. Chuck Gurney (8), 22. Rick Hood (12), 23. Perry Ferrell (28), 24. Jerry Russell (16), 25. Larry Dickson (23), 26. Jack Hewitt (10), 27. Steve Knepper (30), 28. Tray House (29), 29. Ron Shuman (22), 30. Jimmy Sills (7). 56:03.00

1993 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (1), 2. Jeff Swindell (2), 3. Ron Shuman (3), 4. Mike Bliss (21), 5. Chuck Gurney (8), 6. Tony Elliott (5), 7. Steve Butler (11), 8. Tray House (12), 9. Eric Gordon (14), 10. Larry Dickson (26), 11. Mark Alderson (30), 12. Greg Staab (19), 13. Randy Bateman (22), 14. Ron Dunstan (28), 15. Lee Dunn (29), 16. Jim Whiteside (18), 17. Tony Stewart (10), 18. Stevie Reeves (20), 19. Wally Pankratz (25), 20. Jim Keeker (24), 21. Donnie Beechler (16), 22. Jerry Nemire (23), 23. Jimmy Sills (13), 24. Tom Bigelow (27), 25. Johnny Parsons (17), 26. Chip Thomas (7), 27. Gary Hieber (6), 28. George Snider (4), 29. Randy Tolsma (9), 30. Perry Ferrell (15). NT

1994 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chuck Gurney (8), 2. Eric Gordon (4), 3. Tony Stewart (26), 4. Randy Tolsma (6), 5. Chip Thomas (3), 6. Jimmy Sills (22), 7. Gary Bettenhausen (25), 8. Kenny Irwin Jr. (11), 9. Stan Fox (24), 10. Gary Hieber (28), 11. Rocky Hodges (21), 12. Mike Bliss (17), 13. Andy Michner (10), 14. Dave Darland (15), 15. Tray House (14), 16. Rusty McClure (19), 17. Bill Rose (13), 18. Jerry Nemire (30), 19. Robby Flock (29), 20. Randy Bateman (27), 21. Kevin Doty (20), 22. Tony Elliott (1), 23. Kevin Thomas (7), 24. Lealand McSpadden (12), 25. Page Jones (2), 26. Jack Hewitt (18), 27. Johnny Parsons (5), 28. Doug Kalitta (16), 29. Donnie Beechler (9), 30. Jack Runyon (23). NT

1995 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Johnny Parsons (2), 2. Donnie Beechler (1), 3. Dave Darland (20), 4. Jack Hewitt (14), 5. Billy Boat (12), 6. Tony Stewart (19), 7. Jimmy Sills (10), 8. Rocky Hodges (18), 9. Robby Flock (15), 10. Tray House (11), 11. Gary Hieber (9), 12. Richard Griffin (23), 13. Dan Drinan (17), 14. Eric Gordon (4), 15. Jerry Nemire (28), 16. Bill Rose (25), 17. Tony Elliott (21), 18. Cary Faas (3), 19. Jim Keeker (16), 20. John Heydenreich (26), 21. Kevin Thomas (24), 22. Dave Steele (27), 23. Russ Gamester (7), 24. Chuck Gurney (6), 25. George Snider (#111) (30), 26. Kenny Irwin Jr. (13), 27. Jack Runyon (22), 28. Ronnie Burke (29), 29. Chuck Leary (5), 30. Kevin Doty (8). NT

1996 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chuck Gurney (4), 2. Ryan Newman (2), 3. Johnny Parsons (10), 4. Tony Elliott (5), 5. Tony Stewart (25), 6. Donnie Beechler (8), 7. Dave Darland (24), 8. Kevin Thomas (9), 9. Cary Faas (17), 10. Gary Hieber (26), 11. Billy Engelhart (15), 12. Steve Knepper (21), 13. Rip Williams (19), 14. Rick Hood (23), 15. Brian Hayden (29), 16. Brian Tyler (7), 17. Jimmy Sills (16), 18. Eric Gordon (30), 19. Robby Flock (22), 20. Rusty McClure (18), 21. Tracy Hines (14), 22. Dan Drinan (3), 23. Jack Hewitt (1), 24. Bill Rose (13), 25. Russ Gamester (20), 26. John Heydenreich (12), 27. Kenny Irwin Jr. (11), 28. George Snider (28), 29. Dave Steele (27), 30. Chip Thomas (6). NT

1997 FEATURE (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Russ Gamester (3), 2. Dave Darland (1), 3. Tony Stewart (22), 4. Ron Shuman (7), 5. Jimmy Sills (21), 6. Jim Keeker (15), 7. Kevin Thomas (25), 8. Jack Hewitt (23), 9. John Heydenreich (27), 10. Robby Flock (16), 11. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (14), 12. Ryan Newman (24), 13. Eric Gordon (26), 14. Bill Rose (10), 15. Gary Hieber (20), 16. J.J. Yeley (28), 17. Terry Pletch (30), 18. Donnie Beechler (12), 19. Randy Bateman (19), 20. Rod Holshouser (11), 21. Ronnie Burke (8), 22. Chuck Leary (9), 23. Brian Tyler (13), 24. Chuck Gurney (2), 25. Dave McGough (29), 26. Tracy Hines (5), 27. Rusty McClure (6), 28. Ricky Logan (18), 29. Johnny Parsons (4), 30. Kenneth Nichols (17). 1:05:30.00

1998 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jimmy Sills (5), 2. Tracy Hines (15), 3. Donnie Beechler (8), 4. George Snider (1), 5. J.J. Yeley (3), 6. Tony Elliott (12), 7. Chuck Leary (14), 8. Brian Tyler (9), 9. Derek Davidson (23), 10. Ron Smoker (18), 11. Jerry Coons Jr. (24), 12. Gary Hieber (20), 13. Dave Darland (13), 14. Jason Leffler (7), 15. Jack Hewitt (6), 16. Terry Babb (17), 17. Russ Gamester (10), 18. Rusty McClure (16), 19. Kenneth Nichols (22), 20. Eric Gordon (27), 21. Wally Pankratz (33), 22. John Heydenreich (30), 23. Robby Flock (4), 24. Ryan Newman (11), 25. Mike Mosley Jr. (31), 26. Rod Holshouser (21), 27. Al Thomas (32), 28. Jackie Burke (25), 29. Chuck Gurney (2), 30. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (19), 31. Bill Baue (26), 32. Kaylene Verville (29), 33. Ronnie Franklin (28). NT

1999 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tony Elliott (4), 2. Dave Darland (1), 3. Eric Gordon (2), 4. Jimmy Sills (7), 5. Brian Tyler (13), 6. Chuck Gurney (3), 7. Russ Gamester (11), 8. Jay Drake (6), 9. J.J. Yeley (17), 10. Bill Rose (16), 11. Rich Tobias Jr. (15), 12. Tom Capie (19), 13. Ryan Newman (9), 14. Jack Hewitt (5), 15. Randy Bateman (12), 16. Donnie Lehmann (14), 17. Craig Dori (26), 18. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (18), 19. Jimmy Stinson (24), 20. Todd Kane (22), 21. Tracy Hines (8), 22. Bill Baue (25), 23. Robin Bank (28), 24. Chuck Leary (10), 25. Terry Babb (27), 26. Gary Hieber (23), 27. Donnie Beechler (20), 28. Cary Faas (21), 29. Bill Schemonia (30), 30. Tad Roach (29). NT

2000 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kasey Kahne (1), 2. J.J. Yeley (6), 3. Dave Darland (3), 4. Russ Gamester (5), 5. Tracy Hines (7), 6. Ed Carpenter (9), 7. Robby Flock (11), 8. Brian Tyler (18), 9. Donnie Beechler (17), 10. Paul White (13), 11. Gary Hieber (23), 12. Brad Fox (19), 13. Jack Hewitt (10), 14. Tony Elliott (2), 15. Donnie Lehmann (26), 16. Jerry Coons Jr. (24), 17. Brad Noffsinger (14), 18. Johnny Parsons (22), 19. Craig Dori (30), 20. John Heydenreich (16), 21. Terry Pletch (25), 22. Ryan Newman (12), 23. Chuck Leary (21), 24. Bill Rose (8), 25. Jimmy Sills (20), 26. Jason Leffler (15), 27. Randy Bateman (27), 28. Dana LaLiberte (29), 29. Tom Capie (4), 30. Rich Tobias Jr. (28) 58:10.02

2001 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Paul White (14), 2. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 3. Russ Gamester (10), 4. Rich Tobias Jr. (23), 5. Dave Steele (9), 6. Aaron Fike (5), 7. Derek Davidson (25), 8. Brian Tyler (13), 9. Tony Elliott (12), 10. Eric Gordon (20), 11. Robby Flock (17), 12. Michael Lewis (16), 13. Dave Darland (4), 14. Jason McCord (19), 15. Brad Fox (11), 16. Bill Rose (27), 17. Hud Cone (29), 18. Brad Noffsinger (22), 19. Matt Westfall (30), 20. Ricky Shelton (6), 21. J.J. Yeley (2), 22. Tracy Hines (7), 23. Jack Hewitt (24), 24. John Heydenreich (21), 25. Jon Stanbrough (8), 26. Levi Jones (15), 27. Bud Kaeding (3), 28. Jackie Burke (26), 29. Dane Carter (28), 30. Ed Carpenter (18). NT

2002 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (5), 2. Russ Gamester (7), 3. Jay Drake (2), 4. Dave Darland (19), 5. Paul White (10), 6. Tracy Hines (16), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (14), 8. John Heydenreich (15), 9. Dave Steele (18), 10. Derek Davidson (17), 11. Brad Noffsinger (26), 12. Carl Edwards (20), 13. Jason McCord (28), 14. John Starks (11), 15. Nick Lundgreen (12), 16. Dane Carter (30), 17. Matt Westfall (25), 18. George White (4), 19. Rich Tobias Jr. (8), 20. Travis Rilat (27), 21. Johnny Parsons (24), 22. Jonathan Vennard (3), 23. Jason Leffler (6), 24. Michael Lewis (13), 25. Ed Carpenter (1), 26. Brian Tyler (21), 27. Gary Hieber (22), 28. Tony Elliott (23), 29. Roger Rager (9), 30. Terry Babb (29). NT

2003 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Rich Tobias Jr. (25), 2. Donnie Beechler (16), 3. J.J. Yeley (2), 4. Kevin Huntley (21), 5. Tracy Hines (8), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 7. Dave Darland (4), 8. Ron Gregory (14), 9. Russ Gamester (18), 10. Johnny Parsons (15), 11. Jason McCord (22), 12. A.J. Fike (12), 13. Dane Carter (20), 14. Rod Holshouser (27), 15. Brad Noffsinger (10), 16. Teddy Beach (1), 17. Tyler Walker (11), 18. Aaron Fike (9), 19. Matt Westfall (19), 20. Nick Lundgreen (23), 21. Tony Elliott (13), 22. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (26), 23. Randy Bateman (29), 24. Jerry Nemire (30), 25. Dave Steele (5), 26. John Heydenreich (6), 27. Wes Miller (28), 28. Tom Capie (24), 29. Roger Rager (3), 30. Levi Jones (17). NT

2004 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Walker (1), 2. Brian Tyler (10), 3. Tracy Hines (3), 4. Kevin Huntley (6), 5. Paul White (8), 6. Dave Darland (9), 7. Jon Stanbrough (7), 8. Bud Kaeding (18), 9. Tony Elliott (11), 10. Shane Hollingsworth (12), 11. A.J. Fike (16), 12. Russ Gamester (22), 13. Tom Capie (5), 14. Aaron Pierce (17), 15. John Heydenreich (15), 16. Rich Tobias Jr. (23), 17. Dave Steele (21), 18. Jason McCord (14), 19. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 20. Chris Urish (27), 21. Jim Moughan (28), 22. Hud Cone (25), 23. Donnie Beechler (24), 24. Alex Shanks (29), 25. Sport Allen (26), 26. Davey Ray (13), 27. Nelson Stewart (30), 28. Boston Reid (19), 29. Johnny Parsons (20), 30. Matt Westfall (4). 1:02:14.00

2005 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tracy Hines (5), 2. Brian Tyler (20), 3. Tyler Walker (1), 4. Jon Stanbrough (3), 5. Dave Darland (19), 6. John Heydenreich (21), 7. A.J. Fike (16), 8. Nick Lundgreen (23), 9. Dave Steele (6), 10. Levi Jones (10), 11. Kevin Huntley (7), 12. Tom Capie (15), 13. Rich Tobias Jr. (13), 14. Paul White (22), 15. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (14), 16. Randy Bateman (25), 17. Josh Wise (#59) (33), 18. Teddy Beach (11), 19. Davey Ray (32), 20. Johnny Parsons (17), 21. Chappy Knaack (30), 22. Jason McCord (9), 23. Cole Carter (4), 24. Alex Shanks (24), 25. Bill Rose (8), 26. Kyle Steffens (26), 27. Hud Cone (28), 28. Justin Allgaier (18), 29. Shane Hollingsworth (12), 30. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 31. Danny Long (31), 32. Mat Neely (27), 33. Tony Elliott (29). NT

2006 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tracy Hines (1), 2. Shane Cottle (3), 3. Josh Wise (4), 4. Bud Kaeding (21), 5. Mat Neely (5), 6. Paul White (8), 7. Brian Tyler (20), 8. Jay Drake (2), 9. Russ Gamester (16), 10. Chappy Knaack (28), 11. Dave Steele (10), 12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (7), 13. Aaron Pierce (9), 14. Levi Jones (15), 15. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (#00x) (32), 16. A.J. Fike (26), 17. Dereck King (29), 18. Alex Shanks (30), 19. Roger Rager (12), 20. Jeff Swindell (25), 21. Shane Hollingsworth (23), 22. Justin Allgaier (17), 23. Donnie Beechler (13), 24. Dickie Gaines (27), 25. Tom Capie (19), 26. Dave Darland (11), 27. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 28. Johnny Parsons (22), 29. Ray Bull (14), 30. Randy Bateman (18), 31. Teddy Beach (24), 32. Tim Siner (31). 1:09:50.78

2007 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Shane Cottle (1), 2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (4), 3. Bud Kaeding (2), 4. Dave Darland (7), 5. Jon Stanbrough (8), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (14), 7. Mat Neely (25), 8. Ron Gregory (3), 9. Shane Hollingsworth (15), 10. Levi Jones (12), 11. Kevin Huntley (11), 12. Mike Murgoitio (17), 13. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (22), 14. Justin Allgaier (19), 15. Billy Wease (10), 16. Johnny Parsons (24), 17. Tim Barber (28), 18. Dereck King (29), 19. Donnie Beechler (13), 20. Hud Cone (26), 21. Tim Siner (30), 22. Aaron Pierce (6), 23. Cameron Dodson (31), 24. Chappy Knaack (20), 25. Paul White (16), 26. Tom Capie (9), 27. Ray Bull (27), 28. Russ Gamester (21), 29. Brian Tyler (18), 30. John Heydenreich (23), 31. Roger Rager (32), 32. Randy Bateman (5). NT

2008 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (6), 2. Dave Darland (4), 3. Shane Cottle (1), 4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (3), 5. Mat Neely (14), 6. Tom Capie (10), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (23), 8. A.J. Fike (12), 9. Derek Hagar (22), 10. Kevin Huntley (16), 11. Bud Kaeding (13), 12. Tracy Hines (15), 13. Levi Jones (7), 14. Randy Bateman (2), 15. Donnie Beechler (5), 16. Joey Moughan (20), 17. Russ Gamester (9), 18. Chris Urish (8), 19. Chappy Knaack (18), 20. J.J. Yeley (24), 21. Shane Hollingsworth (11), 22. Dustin Morgan (17), 23. Patrick Bruns (21), 24. Johnny Parsons (19). NT

2009: RAINED OUT

2010 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (16), 2. Jon Stanbrough (2), 3. Todd Kane (26), 4. Shane Hmiel (11), 5. Dave Darland (9), 6. Brian Tyler (13), 7. Jeff Swindell (6), 8. Bobby East (4), 9. John Heydenreich (23), 10. Levi Jones (3), 11. A.J. Fike (8), 12. Bud Kaeding (10), 13. Bryan Clauson (7), 14. Shane Cottle (12), 15. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 16. Brad Kuhn (18), 17. Tom Capie (22), 18. Russ Gamester (19), 19. Justin Carver (28), 20. Tracy Hines (14), 21. Chris Urish (27), 22. Bill Rose (24), 23. Terry Babb (25), 24. Randy Bateman (20), 25. Shane Hollingsworth (17), 26. Tanner Swanson (15), 27. Mike Hess (5), 28. Coleman Gulick (21). NT

2011 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (4), 2. Levi Jones (2), 3. Tracy Hines (6), 4. Brian Tyler (11), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 6. Darren Hagen (12), 7. Derek Hagar (15), 8. Bud Kaeding (9), 9. Bryan Clauson (1), 10. Tanner Swanson (8), 11. Jon Stanbrough (10), 12. Dave Darland (18), 13. John Heydenreich (16), 14. Mike Hess (20), 15. Chris Urish (21), 16. Chris Windom (14), 17. Shane Cockrum (22), 18. Donnie Beechler (19), 19. Shane Hollingsworth (7), 20. Kellen Conover (23), 21. Bobby East (13), 22. Kody Swanson (5), 23. Jerry Bruce (24), 24. Russ Gamester (17), 25. Zach Daum (25). NT

2012: RAINED OUT

2013 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Urish (9), 2. Bobby East (3), 3. A.J. Fike (11), 4. Shane Cockrum (6), 5. Taylor Ferns (7), 6. Chris Windom (5), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 8. Christopher Bell (4), 9. Russ Gamester (8), 10. Miranda Throckmorton (10), 11. Tiffany Wyzard (13), 12. Kody Swanson (14), 13. Patrick Lawson (12), 14. Tracy Hines (15), 15. Robert Ballou (2). NT

2014 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Shane Cockrum (5), 2. Levi Jones (13), 3. Brady Bacon (12), 4. Tracy Hines (10), 5. A.J. Fike (8), 6. Russ Gamester (11), 7. Chris Urish (14), 8. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 9. Bobby East (1), 10. Steven Russell (16), 11. Randy Bateman (15), 12. Patrick Lawson (17), 13. Kody Swanson (2), 14. Chris Windom (22), 15. Zach Daum (6), 16. Dave Darland (4), 17. Chris Fetter (19), 18. Jake Simmons (18), 19. Caleb Armstrong (7), 20. C.J. Leary (9), 21. Robbie Ray (21), 22. Jackie Burke (20), 23. Terry James (23). NT

2015 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Shane Cockrum (5), 2. Chris Windom (7), 3. Kody Swanson (1), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Casey Shuman (8), 6. Shane Cottle (11), 7. A.J. Fike (6), 8. Jerry Coons Jr. (12), 9. David Byrne (17), 10. Rick Hood (16), 11. Chris Urish (30), 12. Austin Nemire (19), 13. Steven Russell (20), 14. Chris Fetter (14), 15. Rich Tobias Jr. (18), 16. Patrick Lawson (21), 17. Terry James (22), 18. J.C. Bland (24), 19. Levi Jones (9), 20. Aaron Pierce (2), 21. Brian Tyler (13), 22. Joey Moughan (23), 23. Dave Darland (10), 24. Steve Buckwalter (15), 25. Danny Long (25), 26. Kenny Gentry (28), 27. Charles Davis Jr. (26), 28. Jacob Wilson (4), 29. Jackie Burke (27), 30. Terry Babb (29). 1:07:37.02

2016 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (9), 2. Jeff Swindell (4), 3. Kody Swanson (1), 4. Casey Shuman (21), 5. Shane Cockrum (5), 6. Brady Bacon (15), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (16), 8. Brian Tyler (11), 9. Joe Liguori (13), 10. David Byrne (8), 11. Zach Daum (24), 12. Chris Urish (28), 13. Bill Rose (33), 14. J.C. Bland (20), 15. Patrick Lawson (25), 16. A.J. Fike (7), 17. Matt Goodnight (26), 18. Terry James (29), 19. Justin Grant (2), 20. Steve Buckwalter (23), 21. Davey Ray (10), 22. Austin Nemire (18), 23. Danny Long (30), 24. Aaron Pierce (14), 25. Shane Cottle (6), 26. Jacob Wilson (17), 27. C.J. Leary (3), 28. Terry Babb (19), 29. Joey Moughan (12), 30. Kenny Gentry (31), 31. Jackie Burke (27), 32. Chris Fetter (22), 33. Tad Roach (32). 1:16:02.864

2017 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (8), 2. Shane Cockrum (7), 3. Jeff Swindell (6), 4. C.J. Leary (2), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 6. Justin Grant (10), 7. Shane Cottle (15), 8. Brian Tyler (13), 9. Mark Smith (11), 10. Casey Shuman (24), 11. Hunter Schuerenberg (9), 12. Dave Darland (12), 13. Dakota Jackson (18), 14. David Shain (17), 15. Joey Moughan (5), 16. Aaron Pierce (3), 17. Chris Urish (26), 18. Joss Moffatt (20), 19. Ken Schrader (21), 20. J.C. Bland (23), 21. Matt Goodnight (28), 22. Austin Nemire (14), 23. Danny Long (31), 24. Chris Windom (4), 25. Patrick Bruns (19), 26. Robert Ballou (32), 27. Terry Babb (29), 28. David Byrne (16), 29. Keith Burch (30), 30. Johnny Petrozelle (27), 31. Steve Buckwalter (22), 32. Patrick Lawson (25). 1:10.00.890

2018 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (8), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 3. Shane Cockrum (14), 4. Justin Grant (9), 5. Kody Swanson (12), 6. David Byrne (6), 7. C.J. Leary (3), 8. Austin Nemire (17), 9. Joey Moughan (15), 10. Kyle Robbins (7), 11. Mike Haggenbottom (25), 12. Bill Rose (22), 13. Chris Dyson (26), 14. Tyler Courtney (11), 15. Shane Cottle (16), 16. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 17. Jacob Wilson (1), 18. Joe Liguori (13), 19. Keith Burch (28), 20. Patrick Lawson (21), 21. Brady Bacon (4), 22. Matt Goodnight (20), 23. Chris Urish (10), 24. Austin Mundie (19), 25. Terry Babb (29), 26. Brian Tyler (24), 27. Korey Weyant (30), 28. J.C. Bland (27), 29. Russ Gamester (23), 30. Jeff Swindell (18). NT

2019 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jacob Wilson (6), 2. Justin Grant (8), 3. Tyler Courtney (1), 4. Jeff Swindell (13), 5. Brady Bacon (2), 6. Chris Windom (9), 7. David Byrne (10), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 9. Chad Kemenah (4), 10. Matt Goodnight (12), 11. Casey Buckman (15), 12. Jimmy Light (11), 13. Kyle Steffens (22), 14. Kody Swanson (#2) (29), 15. Austin Mundie (17), 16. Chris Urish (7), 17. John Heydenreich (25), 18. A.J. Fike (21), 19. Travis Welpott (18), 20. Kyle Robbins (23), 21. Brian Tyler (19), 22. Bill Rose (28), 23. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 24. Dallas Hewitt (20), 25. Eric Gordon (16), 26. Ronnie Wuerdeman (31), 27. Mike Haggenbottom (14), 28. Terry Babb (24), 29. Dave Berkheimer (26), 30. C.J. Leary (30), 31. Austin Nemire (27). NT

2020: NOT HELD

2021 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (11), 2. Logan Seavey (4), 3. Jake Swanson (9), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (19), 5. Shane Cockrum (2), 6. Shane Cottle (7), 7. David Byrne (10), 8. Kyle Robbins (5), 9. Matt Goodnight (15), 10. Terry Babb (13), 11. Carmen Perigo (22), 12. Patrick Lawson (21), 13. Kyle Steffens (18), 14. Casey Buckman (16), 15. Kyle Cummins (20), 16. Nick Bilbee (25), 17. Kody Swanson (1), 18. Aaron Pierce (12), 19. Dave Berkheimer (27), 20. Matt Westfall (6), 21. Ken Schrader (14), 22. Dallas Hewitt (3), 23. Jason McDougal (17), 24. Travis Welpott (23), 25. Korey Weyant (24), 26. Austin Nemire (8), 27. Danny Long (26), 28. Chris Fetter (28), 29. Justin Grant (29). NT

2022 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (4), 2. Shane Cockrum (1), 3. Kody Swanson (10), 4. Patrick Bruns (8), 5. Casey Buckman (23), 6. Travis Welpott (21), 7. C.J. Leary (2), 8. Brian Tyler (15), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (9), 10. Matt Westfall (12), 11. A.J. Fike (7), 12. Chase Stockon (16), 13. Tye Mihocko (17), 14. Jason McDougal (13), 15. Gregg Cory (26), 16. Chris Urish (14), 17. Dave Berkheimer (27), 18. Shane Cottle (3), 19. Patrick Lawson (18), 20. Kyle Robbins (11), 21. Justin Grant (5), 22. Brian Ruhlman (22), 23. Danny Long (28), 24. Davey Ray (6), 25. Cary Oliver (29), 26. Kyle Steffens (19), 27. Dallas Hewitt (20), 28. Korey Weyant (24), 29. Chris Fetter (25), 30. Jake Swanson (30). NT

2023 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (1), 2. C.J. Leary (2), 3. Kody Swanson (8), 4. Shane Cockrum (11), 5. Logan Seavey (5), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (4), 7. Emerson Axsom (12), 8. Wayne Johnson (26), 9. Taylor Ferns (18), 10. Kyle Steffens (10), 11. Chris Urish (15), 12. Korey Weyant (16), 13. Chris Fetter (13), 14. Chase Stockon (6), 15. Dave Berkheimer (23), 16. Trey Burke (14), 17. Davey Ray (3), 18. Mario Clouser (9), 19. Casey Buckman (17), 20. Russ Gamester (22), 21. Ryan Thomas (27), 22. Danny Long (24), 23. Kaylee Bryson (19), 24. Patrick Lawson (21), 25. Shane Cottle (7), 26. A.J. Fike (20), 27. Tom Paterson (29), 28. John Tosti (25), 29. Tim Simmons (28). 1:01:36.96