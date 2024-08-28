Two Nights of Racing over Labor Day Weekend at Central Missouri Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

August 27, 2024

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

After an unexpected weather cancellation last weekend, the staff at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) are more than ready to return to action for the Labor Day weekend special events. The first of two-consecutive nights of racing begins on Saturday, August 31 when the Cash Money Late Model series makes their final appearance of the season. During their last visit in June, it was Dustin Atkinson who took the checkers over Sawyer Crigler and Jace Parmley. It was an exciting event all the way to the checkers on that night and we are expecting none-the-less when the late models return this Saturday.

For the Super Stocks, there will be added purse money on both Saturday and Sunday. The winner of each night will take away $750 while $200 added start money will be added on both nights. The business partners making this happen include NAPA Auto Parts of Warrensburg, L&L Termite and Pest Control, Marc Carter and Shark Chassis, and North 13 Pop-Up Sell Market. CMS wishes to thank these partners for contributing the additional Super Stock money.

Joining in on the Saturday action will be B-Mods, $750-to-win Super Stocks and added start money, plus Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks competing in their final night of “track points” for the regular race season. POWRi points will also be on the line in all POWRi-sanctioned divisions. There are no entry fees or track registration fees other than pit passes for any classes on Saturday. Drivers will still be required to fill out needed paperwork.

Leaders in the final week of points in the divisions include Tim Karrick ahead of Stephen Clancy in B-Mods, Dave Meyer with a five-point lead over James Nighswonger in Super Stocks, Logan Roark ahead of Dustin Dennison in Midwest Mods, and Bobby Russell over David Doelz in Pure Stocks.

On Sunday, September 1st, racing resumes with a $2,000-to-win B-Mod 30-lap main event. Joining in on the race card will be Super Stocks, once again competing for $750 to win, plus added start purse money. Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks return for another night of action as well along with guest class POWRi Late Models. There is no track registration fees or entry fees on Sunday for classes except for B-mods as shown below.

On Sunday, B-Mod drivers have an entry fee of $75 entry fee for track-registered B-Mod drivers, there is a $90 entry for non-track-registered drivers. All entries cover pit pass for the driver and event entry. The B-Mod special-event payout is as follows: 1) $2000, 2) $1000, 3) $900, 4) $700, 5) $600, 6) $500, 7) $450, 8) $400, 9) $350, 10) $300, 11) $250, 12) $225, 13) $200, 14) $200, 15) $200, 16) $200, 17) $200, 18) $200, 19) $200, 20) $200, 21) $200, 22) $200, 23) $200, 24) $200.

Weekend Special Event Admission Information: $20 Adult Gen Adm – Seniors 65 to 74 $15, $6 Kids Ages 6 to 12 with Kids 5 and Under Free. FREE: Seniors 75 and Up – Confined to Wheelchair. All Pit Passes are $40 regardless of age. Weekend Timeline: Pit gates open at 4:30, Grandstands at 5, Driver Pill Draw Cutoff 6:15 (No passing points awarded if late), Pit Meeting 6:30, Hot Laps at 7, racing to follow at approximately 7:30.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. CMS is located 3.5 north of Warrensburg on Highway 13, or 13 miles south of the I-70 Higginsville exit on Highway 13.

Thank you to our 2024 Primary Sponsors: Cliff Harris Auto Group, Midwest Coatings Inc., Super 8 Higginsville, Seeburg Muffler, Comfort Inn Warrensburg, KMMO FM 102.9, Alternative Wire & Cable, Better Country KIX 105.7 FM. Thank you to our 2024 sponsors! Hammons Roofing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Moose’s Market, Get ‘Er Done HVAC, and Foley Equipment.

Thank you to our 2024 Marketing Partners! O.K. Tire, Eickleberry Concrete and Construction, KMZU The Farm 100.7 FM, O.K. Wheel & Tire, D & D Excavating and Property Restoration, Elite Auto and Repair, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, Blue Springs Truck Line, DQ Grill & Chill Warrensburg, United Rentals Warrensburg, Big O Tires, RacinDirt TV, Brooks Automotive, and Phantom Distilling.

