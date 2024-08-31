Haudenschild and Chaney Capture Victories at Huset’s Speedway During Huset’s

- Advertisement -

Hustle Presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking; Zebell Earns Track Championship

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 30, 2024) – Sheldon Haudenschild and Mike Chaney both pocketed a big payday at Huset’s Speedway on Friday night during the Huset’s Hustle presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

Haudenschild topped a thrilling World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series main event to score the $25,000 top prize. Chaney made the most of his first career Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks win at the track during the $5,000-to-win feature – the biggest payout in division history.

Additionally, the final track champion of the season was determined as J.J. Zebell captured the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks title for the first time in his career.

Emerson Axsom held the top spot for the first 22 laps of the 35-lap World of Outlaws main event, but Haudenschild was all over him as the duo diced through traffic. Haudenschild executed a slide job into turn three to take the lead on Lap 23, but Axsom returned the favor by hitting the bottom groove perfectly in turns one and two on the ensuing lap. He pulled in front of Haudenschild to regain the lead entering turn three. The lone caution of the race came out on the next lap as the drivers were side by side.

Haudenschild powered into the lead for good in turn two on the restart with 11 laps remaining and held off a late charge from Buddy Kofoid for his third career World of Outlaws victory at Huset’s Speedway.

“(Axsom) was doing a great job,” said Haudenschild, who has produced a podium result in his last five World of Outlaws races. “I feel like we got him in traffic and was probably a little nice and he got back by us. I didn’t really know what to expect on that restart. I’m really surprised he didn’t rip the top and I was able to get around him.”

Kofoid’s second-place showing from the ninth starting position marked his third straight podium run.

“I was able to chase people down in dirty air,” he said. “Every time we come here I feel we’re exceptionally good. I was able to run Sheldon down, but I kinda ran out of time. It’s nice to know we have good speed, good enough speed to win. We’ll see if we can be one spot better and hopefully get some redemption on Sunday.”

Axsom recorded a third-place result to tie his career-best World of Outlaws outing.

“I hate it for my guys, to be in position and kinda give one away there,” he said. “It’s hard to out-Haud Haud. I feel our stuff is good for the next couple of nights. We just gotta tweak on it a little and I can do a better job in some places.”

Garet Williamson placed fourth and Ryan Timms ended fifth.

Timms and Haudenschild topped their qualifying groups. The heat races were won by Logan Schuchart, Kaleb Johnson, Axsom and Williamson. Justin Henderson drove to the C Main triumph and Mark Dobmeier was the Last Chance Showdown winner.

Chaney led the distance of the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks A Main, which was scheduled for 25 laps but added an extra one thanks to a caution on the final scheduled circuit, setting up a green-white-checkered restart.

“It feels pretty damn good,” he said. “I’ve been fighting this car all year. On the start the shifter broke so I was stuck in high gear the whole time. I didn’t need that last yellow. I was kinda nervous.”

Six cautions, including one on the final scheduled lap, bunched the field together numerous times and kept Chaney out of traffic. He was efficient running the bottom groove lap after lap and produced a solid launch on the green-white-checkered restart to win by 0.449 seconds.

Garet Deboer was the runner up, garnering his best result at the track this season.

“It’s been a great night,” he said. “We’re getting better every week with this car.”

Cory Yeigh advanced from eighth to third, posting his sixth podium of the season at the dirt oval.

“Congrats to Mike and Garet,” he said. “It was a heck of a race.”

Zebell scored a fourth-place finish despite an ill-handling race car to garner the track title.

“It feels pretty damn awesome,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. We broke halfway through there and I was just hanging on.”

Matt Steuerwald rounded out the top five.

Yeigh set quick time during qualifying before Steuerwald, Zach Olivier and Chaney earned heat race wins.

The racing weekend continues at Huset’s Speedway on Saturday when the World of Outlaws kicks off the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS with a $15,000-to-win program during Ace Ready Mix Night. The main gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 7 p.m.

HUSET’S HUSTLE PRESENTED BY FOLKENS BROTHERS TRUCKING RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Aug. 30, 2024) –

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (2); 2. 83-Michael Kofoid (9); 3. 27-Emerson Axsom (1); 4. 23-Garet Williamson (3); 5. 5-Ryan Timms (4); 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (13); 7. 41-Carson Macedo (14); 8. 10-Scott Bogucki (6); 9. 17B-Bill Balog (18); 10. 2-David Gravel (20); 11. 13-Mark Dobmeier (21); 12. 7S-Landon Crawley (11); 13. 3J-Dusty Zomer (5); 14. 8-Jacob Hughes (12); 15. 88-Austin McCarl (15); 16. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg (23); 17. 24T-Christopher Thram (16); 18. 64-Andy Pake (17); 19. 70-Kraig Kinser (24); 20. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (7); 21. 55-Kerry Madsen (10); 22. 1S-Logan Schuchart (8); 23. 83S-Sam Henderson (22); 24. 27X-Carson McCarl (19).

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1); 2. 83S-Sam Henderson (2); 3. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg (6); 4. 70-Kraig Kinser (5); 5. 16-Brooke Tatnell (7); 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (3); 7. 22-Riley Goodno (14); 8. 14H-Chase Randall (8); 9. 17GP-Justin Henderson (13); 10. 80P-Jacob Peterson (9); 11. 3-Tim Kaeding (10); 12. 15-Donny Schatz (4); 13. 81-Brant O’Banion (11); 14. 6-Max Guilford (12).

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 17GP-Justin Henderson (1); 2. 22-Riley Goodno (2); 3. 14T-Tim Estenson (4); 4. 44-Chris Martin (3); 5. O9-Matt Juhl (5); 6. 74N-Luke Nellis (6); 7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (8); 8. 33-Scott Broty (7); 9. 17D-Ryan Bickett (10); 10. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (9); 11. 87-Aaron Reutzel (11); 12. 11M-Brendan Mullen (12).

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart (3); 2. 7S-Landon Crawley (5); 3. 5-Ryan Timms (4); 4. 88-Austin McCarl (2); 5. 64-Andy Pake (1); 6. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 7. 70-Kraig Kinser (7); 8. 81-Brant O’Banion (9); 9. 44-Chris Martin (10); 10. 17GP-Justin Henderson (8); 11. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (11).

Milton Hershey School Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. 83-Michael Kofoid (2); 3. 3J-Dusty Zomer (4); 4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi (3); 5. 27X-Carson McCarl (5); 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (6); 7. 16-Brooke Tatnell (7); 8. 80P-Jacob Peterson (8); 9. O9-Matt Juhl (10); 10. 33-Scott Broty (9); 11. 87-Aaron Reutzel (11).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom (2); 2. 8-Jacob Hughes (1); 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (4); 4. 41-Carson Macedo (3); 5. 2-David Gravel (6); 6. 14H-Chase Randall (8); 7. 83S-Sam Henderson (5); 8. 3-Tim Kaeding (7); 9. 22-Riley Goodno (9); 10. 74N-Luke Nellis (10); 11. 17D-Ryan Bickett (11).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson (1); 2. 10-Scott Bogucki (2); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen (3); 4. 17B-Bill Balog (5); 5. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 6. 15-Donny Schatz (7); 7. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg (6); 8. 6-Max Guilford (8); 9. 14T-Tim Estenson (10); 10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (11); 11. 11M-Brendan Mullen (9).

Sea Foam Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 5-Ryan Timms, 00:11.026 (8); 2. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.053 (1); 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:11.061 (5); 4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:11.076 (2); 5. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.079 (17); 6. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:11.081 (18); 7. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.144 (6); 8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.150 (16); 9. 7S-Landon Crawley, 00:11.154 (13); 10. 27X-Carson McCarl, 00:11.168 (4); 11. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.196 (20); 12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:11.235 (12); 13. 70-Kraig Kinser, 00:11.238 (19); 14. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.242 (9); 15. 17GP-Justin Henderson, 00:11.269 (15); 16. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:11.273 (14); 17. 81-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.287 (3); 18. 33-Scott Broty, 00:11.349 (21); 19. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.373 (11); 20. O9-Matt Juhl, 00:11.440 (10); 21. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:20.211 (7); 22. 87-Aaron Reutzel (22).

Sea Foam Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:10.860 (8); 2. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.894 (2); 3. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:10.914 (5); 4. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.078 (13); 5. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:11.087 (19); 6. 10-Scott Bogucki, 00:11.138 (11); 7. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.154 (1); 8. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:11.160 (21); 9. 83S-Sam Henderson, 00:11.162 (4); 10. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:11.165 (9); 11. 2-David Gravel, 00:11.174 (7); 12. 2KS-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.187 (15); 13. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.226 (17); 14. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:11.281 (3); 15. 14H-Chase Randall, 00:11.339 (16); 16. 6-Max Guilford, 00:11.370 (18); 17. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.383 (20); 18. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.408 (6); 19. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:11.463 (14); 20. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.526 (22); 21. 17D-Ryan Bickett, 00:11.739 (12); 22. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:12.053 (10).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (2); 2. 33-Garet Deboer (3); 3. 64-Cory Yeigh (8); 4. 29Z-JJ Zebell (6); 5. 3-Matt Steuerwald (9); 6. 83-Nick Janssen (12); 7. 21-Ron Howe (16); 8. 83X-Brylee Gough (18); 9. 98-Dan Jensen (20); 10. 55-John Hoing (19); 11. 99-Ryan DeBoer (22); 12. 51-Billy Prouty (14); 13. (DNF) 40-Tim Dann (7); 14. (DNF) 3M-Brett Martin (11); 15. (DNF) 2E-Chris Ellingson (5); 16. (DNF) 15-Brandon Ferguson (15); 17. (DNF) 45-Craig Hanisch (4); 18. (DNF) 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (10); 19. (DNF) 27-Lee Kuchta (17); 20. (DNF) 2-Shaun Taylor (13); 21. (DNF) 71-Zach Olivier (1); 22. (DNS) 35K-Brady Klaassen; 23. (DNS) 9-Kyle DeBoer.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Matt Steuerwald (1); 2. 33-Garet Deboer (2); 3. 2E-Chris Ellingson (3); 4. 2-Shaun Taylor (5); 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson (6); 6. 64-Cory Yeigh (4); 7. 98-Dan Jensen (8); 8. (DNF) 99-Ryan DeBoer (7).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Zach Olivier (2); 2. 3M-Brett Martin (1); 3. 45-Craig Hanisch (3); 4. 29Z-JJ Zebell (4); 5. 51-Billy Prouty (5); 6. 55-John Hoing (7); 7. 83X-Brylee Gough (6); 8. (DNS) 9-Kyle DeBoer.

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Mike Chaney (4); 2. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (2); 3. 40-Tim Dann (3); 4. 83-Nick Janssen (1); 5. 27-Lee Kuchta (7); 6. 21-Ron Howe (6); 7. (DNF) 35K-Brady Klaassen (5).

Qualifying (3 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh, 00:15.069 (12); 2. 29Z-JJ Zebell, 00:15.072 (11); 3. 12-Mike Chaney, 00:15.119 (14); 4. 2E-Chris Ellingson, 00:15.153 (23); 5. 45-Craig Hanisch, 00:15.161 (9); 6. 40-Tim Dann, 00:15.166 (17); 7. 33-Garet Deboer, 00:15.207 (16); 8. 71-Zach Olivier, 00:15.238 (22); 9. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer, 00:15.313 (10); 10. 3-Matt Steuerwald, 00:15.319 (6); 11. 3M-Brett Martin, 00:15.331 (21); 12. 83-Nick Janssen, 00:15.338 (3); 13. 2-Shaun Taylor, 00:15.340 (13); 14. 51-Billy Prouty, 00:15.354 (5); 15. 35K-Brady Klaassen, 00:15.412 (8); 16. 15-Brandon Ferguson, 00:15.417 (4); 17. 83X-Brylee Gough, 00:15.436 (2); 18. 21-Ron Howe, 00:15.441 (1); 19. 99-Ryan DeBoer, 00:15.454 (18); 20. 55-John Hoing, 00:15.498 (7); 21. 27-Lee Kuchta, 00:15.767 (15); 22. 98-Dan Jensen, 00:15.872 (19); 23. 9-Kyle DeBoer, 00:16.031 (20).

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Ryan Timms – 2 (June 16 and Aug. 25); Garet Williamson – 2(July 7 and July 28); Scott Bogucki – 1(July 14);Tyler Drueke- 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); Anthony Macri – 1 (June 2); Austin McCarl – 1 (June 9); and Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 3(May 26, June 2 and July 28); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 27 and June 9); Mike Chaney – 1 (Aug. 30); Tim Dann – 1 (June 16); Brandon Ferguson – 1 (Aug. 25); Brylee Gough- 1(May 19); Craig Hanisch – 1 (July 14); and J.J. Zebell – 1 (July 7)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Nate Barger – 1 (June 16); Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 14); Brady Donnohue – 1 (July 7); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); Jared Jansen – 1 (Aug. 25); Zach Patterson – 1 (June 9); Andrew Sullivan – 1 (June 2); Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26); and Gaige Weldon – 1 (July 28)

