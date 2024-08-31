HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsJim DenHamer's photos from I-96 Speedway's Great Lakes Super Sprints - 8/30/24

Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-96 Speedway’s Great Lakes Super Sprints – 8/30/24

Sprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -
11 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Open Wheel Modified News

Timm’s patience pays off in Friday’s USMTS Featherlite Fall Jamboree

It was a beautiful night for racing Friday at the Deer...
Callaway Raceway

Callaway Raceway Results – 8/23/24

10 entries POWRi Pure Stocks A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 21-Darin Porter;...
Illinois

Steven Snyder Jr Earns the $10K-POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw Micro KKM Challenge Championship Night Win

Marion, IL. (8/24/24) Steven Snyder Jr would strike at the precise...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Hamilton County Speedway’s SLMR Late Models – 8/24/24

Illinois

NIENHISER FENDS OFF NEUMAN FOR MACON MOWA WIN

August 24, 2024 - Paul Nienhiser added another MOWA Sprint Car...
Illinois

Southern Illinois Raceway Results – 8/23/24

33 entries Prairie Farms Non-Wing Outlaws X Eibach Racing Eibach Racing A Feature...
Dirt Late Model News

Alberson Earns First Lucas Oil Win in Photo Finish at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (August 23, 2024) - Garrett Alberson has been a...
Atomic Speedway

Bobby Pierce Wins First Night of Fireball 50 at Atomic Speedway

30 SMOOTH VICTORIES: Bobby Pierce Wins First Night of Fireball 50...

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprint Car & Midget News

Haudenschild and Chaney Capture Victories at Huset’s Speedway During Huset’s

Hustle Presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking; Zebell Earns Track Championship Inside Line Promotions -...
Sprint Car & Midget News

How Karter Sarff Ascended from Regional Racer to National Midget Phenom

CONCORD, NC (Aug. 27, 2024) – There’s a new rising star on the national...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Ted Talk: 6 Storylines for Saturday’s 70th Ted Horn 100 at Du Quoin

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Du Quoin, Illinois (August 31, 2023)………The most magical mile...
Indiana

First to 4! Grant Collects $35,000, Becomes First 4-Time Smackdown Champ

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Kokomo, Indiana (August 24, 2024)………Simply put, over the course...
Iowa

Emerson Axsom Becomes Seventh First-Time 410 Winner at Knoxville in 2024; Austin McCarl is Champ!

Aaron Reutzel Wins 360 Main, Jamie Ball Wins Title; Ryan Navratil Wins Second Pro...
©