Timm’s patience pays off in Friday’s USMTS Featherlite Fall Jamboree

- Advertisement -

It was a beautiful night for racing Friday at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., as the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt got the green light for the first night of the 26th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree after rain thwarted Thursday’s scheduled opener.

Legendary chassis builder Jason Hughes of Watts, Okla.—who has 14 career USMTS wins at ‘The Creek’ including three in a row when he swept the 2015 Featherlite Fall Jamboree—set the pace from the pole position but it was Jacob Bleess from nearby Chatfield, Minn., leading the first lap from the outside of the front row.

Bleess led comfortably in his new Longhorn Chassis for the first ten laps when the race’s first caution waved. The restart saw Hughes still second with another pair of veteran racers—Zack VanderBeek and Rodney Sanders—riding in third and fourth.

Jake Timm was hugging the short route around the high-banked 3/8-mile oval to move into the top ten after starting 13th on the grid following a ultra-tough heat race and a win in the first Real Racing Wheels “B” Main.

By the halfway point of the 40-lapper, Timm was tickling the top five and eventually into the third spot with 15 circuits remaining.

With under 10 laps to go, Bleess continued to race unchallenged in the top spot while a fierce three-car battle emerged for second between Hughes, Dustin Sorensen and Timm as they spent three laps running two- and three-wide every lap.

Bearing down on lapped traffic, Timm got a run on the leaders and shot underneath both Sorensen and Hughes to claim second place and then began to run down Bleess.

As they crossed beneath the flagstand with three laps to go, Timm nipped Bleess by a bumper as he was slowed by a lapped car on the outside.

Timm stayed true to the bottom and Bleess made a charge at the end, but it was the Winona, Minn., youngster who was first to see the checkered flag as he signed a $5,000 paycheck for his 11th career USMTS triumph.

It was his third win of the season and, perhaps more importantly, the trip to Victory Fuel Victory Lane propelled Timm back into the nationals points lead over Jim Chisholm by a mere four points.

“I didn’t feel real good right away and then I found the bottom probably ten laps in. I was able to get up through there. The yellows helped me out a lot,” Timm said. “At the end there when I was running fourth and Jason there and I think Dustin and Rodney were sliding each other, as bad as I wanted to get in there and mix it up with them and throw sliders and maybe try to top out, I knew they were wearing their tires out and I was being about as easy I could on them idling around the bottom.

“I just decided to stay there and play my cards and it worked out. That was a really fun race.”

Bleess and Sorensen completed the Featherlite Top-Three podium while Hughes captured the fourth spot followed by Brandon Davis.

Sanders slipped to sixth with 18th-starting Joe Chisholm, Lucas Schott, VanderBeek and Jim Chisholm rounding out the top 10.

The Featherlite Fall Jamboree wraps up Saturday with grandstands opening at 4 p.m. racing getting underway at 6.

Complete event information can be found online at usmts.com/jamboree24.

Saturday’s feature event will pay no less than $12,000 to win the 30-plus-car main event that will start three-wide. The non-qualifiers race will pay $1,500 to win for the next group of racers that fail to make the finale.

Once again, a flock of USRA B-Mods will be racing with Saturday’s with $2,000 to the main event winner.

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national and regional points are up for grabs all three nights for the USRA B-Mods while USMTS Modifieds are competing for national points and points in the Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region presented by Featherlite.

More than any other racetrack, the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located in the rolling hills of Southern Minnesota will be hosting USMTS Modifieds for the 131st time on Saturday. The past 130 features have produced 47 different winners.

Check out USMTS.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube. Don’t forget to subscribe for free to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.

With live and on-demand coverage of every USMTS event plus exclusive interviews, instant replays, multiple camera angles and more, subscribe to RacinDirt for live streaming on all of your devices.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region presented by Featherlite

26th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree – Night 2 of 3

Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2024

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 24B Aaron Benson, Clear Lake, Iowa

3. (3) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

4. (4) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

5. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (9) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

7. (10) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

8. (6) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

9. (7) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

10. (8) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (1) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

2. (2) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (3) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

4. (5) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (6) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

6. (7) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

7. (4) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

8. (10) 02D Cole Denner, Ionia, Iowa

9. (8) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

10. (9) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (4) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (3) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

4. (9) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

5. (2) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

6. (6) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

7. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

8. (10) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

9. (7) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

10. (5) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (6) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

4. (2) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

5. (4) 17W Ryan Wiome, Center City, Minn.

6. (8) 3 Dustin Wiederhoeft, Fairmont, Minn.

7. (9) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

8. (7) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

9. (5) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

3. (8) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

4. (6) 77T Tripp Gaylord, Lakewood, Colo.

5. (5) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Marshalltown, Iowa

6. (3) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

7. (7) 0 Brandon Duellman, St. Charles, Minn.

8. (9) 97JR Landon Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

9. (4) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

3. (4) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

4. (6) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (8) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

6. (9) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

7. (3) 77T Tripp Gaylord, Lakewood, Colo.

8. (11) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

9. (7) 17W Ryan Wiome, Center City, Minn.

10. (5) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

11. (10) 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

12. (16) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

13. (18) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

14. (15) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

15. (17) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

16. (13) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

17. (12) 02D Cole Denner, Ionia, Iowa

18. (14) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

3. (5) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (7) 3 Dustin Wiederhoeft, Fairmont, Minn.

6. (6) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Marshalltown, Iowa

7. (12) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

8. (15) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

9. (4) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

10. (9) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

11. (11) 0 Brandon Duellman, St. Charles, Minn.

12. (17) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

13. (8) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

14. (14) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

15. (13) 97JR Landon Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

16. (16) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

17. (10) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

18. (18) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

NON-QUALIFIERS RACE (20 laps):

1. (1) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

2. (3) 77T Tripp Gaylord, Lakewood, Colo.

3. (4) 17W Ryan Wiome, Center City, Minn.

4. (9) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

5. (13) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

6. (11) 0 Brandon Duellman, St. Charles, Minn.

7. (7) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

8. (17) 43 Zach Brom, Winona, Minn.

9. (8) 95X Shaun Walski, Rollingstone, Minn.

10. (15) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

11. (12) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

12. (19) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

13. (14) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

14. (16) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

15. (10) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

16. (5) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

17. (6) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

18. (18) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

19. (20) 33 Joe Ludemann, Grand Meadow, Minn.

DQ – (2) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Marshalltown, Iowa

DNS – 27 Don Gerritsen Jr., Rock Rapids, Iowa

DNS – 02D Cole Denner, Ionia, Iowa

DNS 97JR Landon Volkman, Rushford, Minn.

DNS – 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (13) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (6) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (7) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

6. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

7. (18) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

8. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

9. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

10. (11) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

11. (14) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

12. (24) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

13. (16) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

14. (10) 24B Aaron Benson, Clear Lake, Iowa

15. (17) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

16. (23) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

17. (12) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

18. (25) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

19. (26) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

20. (20) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

21. (21) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

22. (15) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

23. (19) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

24. (9) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

25. (22) 3 Dustin Wiederhoeft, Fairmont, Minn.

26. (4) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

Lap Leaders: Bleess 1-36, Timm 37-40.

Total Laps Led: Bleess 36, Timm 4.

Margin of Victory: 0.539 second.

Time of Race: 20 minutes, 14.772 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Christian, Ebert, Hobscheidt, Phillips.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Timm (started 13th, finished 1st).

Entries: 48.

Next Race: Aug. 31, Deer Creek Speedway.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Timm 2481, Jim Chisholm 2477, Sanders 2354, Phillips 2268, Ebert 2186, Hughes 2094, Mullens 2092, T. Davis 2007, Williamson 1932, Christian 1909.

Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region Points: Jim Chisholm 1074, Timm 1059, Sanders 1039, Phillips 903, Mullens 899.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Hobscheidt 1815, Gabe Hodges 1632, Steve Glenn 927, Joe Chisholm 652, D.J. Shannon 409.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Sanders 143, Timm 139, Jim Chisholm 117, Ebert 98, Mullens 87.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 191, Skyrocket 190, Rage 180, Mullens 173, Bloodline 137.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: KSE 225, Mullins 204, OFI 184, Durham 164, Hatfield 162.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Karau.

American Racer – Gaddis.

Bear Graphix – Leer.

Beyea Custom Headers – Hughes.

Bryke Racing – Wasmund.

BSB Manufacturing – Hejna.

Champ Pans – B. Davis.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Sanders.

Deatherage Opticians – Gerritsen.

Edelbrock – Bleess.

Fast Shafts – Hoff.

Featherlite Trailers – Bleess, Sorensen, Timm.

FK Rod Ends – Timm.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Timm.

Hooker Harness – Ebert.

Hyperco – Sorensen.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Hobscheidt.

Keyser Manufacturing – Jim Chisholm.

KSE Racing Products – VanderBeek.

MD3 – Bleess.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Gaddis.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Berry, Tripp.

MSD Performance – Hughes.

Penske Racing Shocks – Angst.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Gaylord.

QA1 – Schott.

Quarter Master – VanderBeek.

RacerWebsite.com – Ebert.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Timm.

Simpson Race Products – Schott.

Summit Racing Equipment – Angst, Gerritsen, Ludemann, Schott, Walski.

Sweet Manufacturing – Phillips.

Swift Springs – Bleess, Christian, Timm.

Sybesma Graphics – Hughes.

Total Power – Foss.

Victory Fuel – Timm.

VP Racing – Timm.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Wetzstein.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Joe Chisholm.