Mario Clouser Masters Win at Lake Ozark Speedway with POWRi WAR

Mario Clouser - High Fly'N Photos
Eldon, MO. (9/1/24) Mario Clouser would advance five spots rapidly and lead the final nine laps in the final night of the Non-Wing Nationals presented by Start2Finish TV at Lake Ozark Speedway with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League to notch his fourteenth career feature victory wrapping up the premier weekend event.

Racing onto the quick surface of Lake Ozark Speedway, POWRi WAR would find twenty-one talented traditional sprinters witnessing Trey Osborne set the quickest hot-lap time of 14.620-second lap as Anthony Nicholson and Cody Baker each earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Jack Wagner and Anthony Nicholson lined up in the front row, Anthony Nicholson would gain the lead on the opening lap with Jack Wagner blasting into the runner-up spot.

Suffering mechanical issues on the next lap the leader Anthony Nicholson relinquished the lead to Jack Wagner on lap two as Wesley Smith moved into runner up positioning with Cody Baker, Bret Mellenberndt and Trey Osborne rounding out the early top five.

Leading the next nine laps, Jack Wagner would appear on a rail as Mario Clouser began his chase for the top spot while eventually overtaking the preferred position on lap eleven with Xavier Doney, Wesley Smith, Chase Howard, and Trey Osborne staying within striking distance.

Leading the final revolutions perfectly, Mario Clouser would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR Sprint League at Lake Ozark Speedway to notch his first yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt Wesley Smith would finish runner-up as Xavier Doney completed the final podium placements.

“We’ve had an unbelievable difficult season so this feels great to be here in victory lane,” said victorious Mario Clouser in the Eldon Missouri victory lane celebrations. Adding, “We had a great track tonight and to get success finally feels great while making the eight hour trip worth it.”

Challenging closely behind would find Trey Osborne finish fourth as Bret Mellenberndt rounded out the top five finishers for the POWRi WAR at Lake Ozark Speedway on Night Two of the Non-Wing Nationals.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi WAR | 9/1/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot Lap Time: 11T-Trey Osborne(14.620)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 16-Anthony Nicholson

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 2 Winner: 9-Cody Baker

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 77-Jack Wagner

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 9G-Chad Goff(+11)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 6-Mario Clouser

 

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 6-Mario Clouser[6]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[9]; 4. 11T-Trey Osborne[7]; 5. 97-Bret Mellenberndt[5]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[12]; 7. 98-Saban Bibent[11]; 8. 9-Chad Goff[19]; 9. 73-Samuel Wagner[10]; 10. 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 11. 26-Zachary Clark[15]; 12. 9H-Cody Baker[3]; 13. 75-Glen Saville[16]; 14. 99-Bryan Roach[18]; 15. 82-Vinny Ward[17]; 16. 33-Bryson Smith[8]; 17. 27-Justin Johnson[14]; 18. 52B-Blake Bowers[21]; 19. 4T-Taylor Forbes[13]; 20. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]; 21. 51-Doug Martens[20].

 

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 3. 33-Bryson Smith[1]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 5. 97-Bret Mellenberndt[8]; 6. 11T-Trey Osborne[10]; 7. 27-Justin Johnson[6]; 8. 4T-Taylor Forbes[11]; 9. 99-Bryan Roach[7]; 10. 9-Chad Goff[9]; 11. 52B-Blake Bowers[5].

 

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9H-Cody Baker[2]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[10]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser[3]; 4. 98-Saban Bibent[1]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[5]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[9]; 7. 26-Zachary Clark[6]; 8. 75-Glen Saville[4]; 9. 82-Vinny Ward[8]; 10. 51-Doug Martens[7].

 

